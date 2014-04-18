Editor's Choice
Members from the South Korean Navy's Ship Salvage Unit (SSU) operate at the site of the capsized passenger ship "Sewol", in the sea off Jindo April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Family members of missing passengers who were on a South Korean ferry which capsized on Wednesday, wait for news of their family at a gym in Jindo April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Deshchytsia stops U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and European Union High Representative Catherine Ashton in a hotel hallway behind the scenes to thank them for the results of a quadrilateral meeting on Ukraine...more
Britain's Prince William looks over the edge of a cliff as he and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, visit the Narrow Neck Lookout and observe abseiling by the Mountain Youth Services group in the Blue Mountains town of Katoomba, west of...more
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford addresses supporters on the podium during his campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. Ford is seeking re-election in the Toronto municipal election, set for October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Ethiopian Orthodox worshippers attend the washing of the feet ceremony at the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 17, 2014, ahead of Orthodox Easter. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Visitors watch Russian President Vladimir Putin's live broadcast of a nationwide phone-in at a regional youth library in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk April 17, 2014. Putin said on Thursday that Russia would not seek to cut itself off from...more
Journalists listen to a speech and a question posed by former U.S. spy agency NSA contractor Edward Snowden, at a media centre during Russian President Vladimir Putin's live broadcast nationwide phone-in, in Moscow April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei...more
A woman carries her baby as she walks through a wheat field on her way to a polling station to cast her vote in Shabazpur Dor village, in Amroha district in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People surround a man who was injured during pro-Russian protests near a Ukrainian military base in Mariupol April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A view is seen inside a supermarket that was looted during a police strike in Salvador, Bahia state, Brazil, April 17, 2014. A police strike has unleashed violent crime in Brazil's third-largest city just two months before it is set to welcome hordes...more
Police take cover from fire crackers thrown by anti-government protesters during riots with police in Caracas, Venezuela, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Family member of missing passengers who were on the South Korean ferry "Sewol" which sank in the sea off Jindo cry at a port where family members of missing passengers gathered in Jindo, South Korea, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Ethnic Hazara Afghan women weave a carpet at a makeshift workshop at their house in Khorasan Refugee Camp, on the outskirts of Peshawar April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
First lady Michelle Obama obliges cheering students by showing off the hand signal the students in the quadrangle dormitory use to identify themselves, during a campus tour of Howard University with high school students in Washington April 17, 2014....more
Christian worshippers pray inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Pilgrims walk across a tidal causeway while carrying crosses during the final leg of the Northern Cross pilgrimage to Holy Island in Northumbria, northern England April 18, 2014. For more than thirty years Christians have taken part in the pilgrimage...more
An armed man, who is wearing black and orange ribbons of St. George - a symbol widely associated with pro-Russian protests in Ukraine, stands guard in front of barricades outside the mayor's office in Slaviansk, Ukraine, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb...more
Catherine, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, sings with young patients at Bear Cottage, a children's hospice, in Sydney, Australia, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Brendon Thorne/Pool
Penitent Danilo Ramos grimaces in pain as he is nailed to a wooden cross during the reenactment of the death of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in San Fernando, Pampanga in northern Philippines April 18, 2014. Penitents are nailed to wooden crosses on...more
A Buddhist monk prays for the missing passengers who were on the South Korean ferry "Sewol", which sank in the sea off Jindo, at a port where family members of the missing have gathered, in Jindo, South Korea, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato more
An alpaca looks out from a car on a busy street in Changchun, Jilin province, China, April 16, 2014. According to local media, a newly-opened bar in Changchun rented the 5-year-old male alpaca from Australia hoping to attract more customers....more
Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain drives during the first practice session of the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at the Shanghai International circuit, China, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students from different classes attend an outdoor joint lesson outside a school building in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee
