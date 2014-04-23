Editor's choice
An aerial view shows a man walking among tombstones as he visits the World War II Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial at Colleville sur Mer, situated above Omaha Beach, in the Normandy region, March 29, 2014. France prepares to commemorate the 70th anniversary of World War II D-Day beach landings on June 6. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Masked pro-Russia protesters pelt supporters of Ukrainian presidential candidate Yulia Tymoshenko with eggs outside a regional government building in Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman pays tribute in Ansan, at a temporary group memorial altar for victims of capsized passenger ship Sewol April 23, 2014. The confirmed death toll from the sunken South Korean ferry is rising faster as divers penetrate the dark, cold waters inside, feeling for children's bodies with their hands as they swim through a maze of cabins, corridors and upturned decks. The Sewol sank last Wednesday on a routine trip from the port of Incheon, near Seoul, to the southern island of Jeju. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A boy affected by what activists say was a gas attack on the town of Telminnes receives treatment in Bab al-Hawa hospital, where he was transferred, close to the Turkish border April 21, 2014. Chlorine gas attacks in Syria this month, if proven, expose a major loophole in an international deal which promised to remove chemical weapons from Syria and suggest chemical warfare could persist after the removal operation has finished. In addition, chlorine gas that was never included on the list submitted to the OPCW is now allegedly being used on the battlefield, leading some countries to consider requesting an investigation, possibly through the United Nations. Opposition groups reported a further attack, this time 20 miles (30 km) northeast of Kfar Zeita in the town of Telminnes. REUTERS/Amer Alfaj
A student from the General Yermolov Cadet School takes part in weapons training during a two-day field exercise near the village of Sengileyevskoye, just outside the south Russian city of Stavropol April 13, 2014. The General Yermolov Cadet School is a state-run institution that teaches military and patriotic classes in addition to a normal syllabus. The school allows its pupils to take part in field-training trips, during which they spend time at a base and undergo physical drills and weapons training. The outings are seen as a treat for students, and those with bad grades are not allowed to go. The school is named after the Russian imperial general Alexei Yermolov and many of its students are from military backgrounds. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A resident gestures during a protest against the death of a man in Pavao-Pavaozinho slum, in the Copacabana neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro April 22, 2014. Residents have accused Police Peacekeeping Unit (UPP) officers of causing the death of a dancer, Douglas Rafael da Silva Pereira, 25, who was found dead inside a school at the community, according to local media. REUTERS/Lucas Landau
A man stands next to a giant statue of late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong, which is wrapped and waiting to be transported to a museum, at a demolition site of an old factory in Chongqing municipality, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Pope Francis smiles to a faithful holding a Mexican flag as he leads the general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
First-time voter Sanele Chileze looks though the window of his home in Embo township outside Durban, April 10, 2014. "We have to secure the legacy of Mandela," Sanele said. "That's why it is very important for us to vote, for this nation to be straight and everyone can be free. If I don't vote I can't say anything, if I vote I can say something." Around 20 million South Africans - or some 40 percent of the population - are so-called "Born Frees," the term bestowed on the first generation to grow up with no memory of apartheid. Some will soon be voting for the first time in their country's upcoming general election. April 27 this year marks the 20th anniversary of South Africa's first multi-racial elections, which ended three centuries of white domination and 46 years of formalized oppression of the black majority under the apartheid system. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Lighting flares are released over the sea off Jindo where the capsized passenger ship Sewol sank during the night rescue operation in Jindo April 22, 2014. The Sewol ferry sank last Wednesday on a routine trip south from the port of Incheon to the traditional honeymoon island of Jeju. Of the 476 passengers and crew on board, 339 were children and teachers on a high school outing. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Garbage recycler Maria Aparecida, 48, poses for a portrait on top of a bundle of plastics to be recycled under the Glicerio viaduct in downtown Sao Paulo March 14, 2014. Brazil generates 250,000 tons of waste every day, according to official estimates, and the city of Sao Paulo is the biggest contributor to that with 19,000 tons. Under the Glicerio viaduct, workers known as "catadores" select material to send to recycling centers, amounting up to some 100 tons each month. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Ukraine's Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk attend a media briefing in Kiev April 22, 2014. In a show of U.S. support for Ukraine's embattled government, Biden delivered an aid package and demanded Russia back off but also warned Kiev it must tackle the "cancer of corruption". REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A woman serves herself some tea at a bar in the tourist area of the Andalusian capital of Seville April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Marine One carrying President Barack Obama tours the mud slide damage in Oso, Washington, April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carolyn Kaster/Pool
Jockey Samuel Cudjoe (1) runs his goat Bright Spark over the finish line to win the Class C2 Classic 100-meter race during the Carnbee/Mt Pleasant Community Council's 42nd annual sports meeting at the Mt Pleasant recreation ground, on Tobago island, April 21, 2014. The event is part of the island's annual Easter celebration. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
A Jewish boy wearing a prayer shawl and Tefillin, leather straps and boxes containing sacred parchments, has his Bar Mitzvah photographs taken on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea at Nitzanim beach, near the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Libyan soldiers take positions during a training exercise directed by the Italian Army's 80th Infantry Regiment of Cassino, in Persano near Salerno, in southern Italy April 15, 2014. The training is part of a specific request by the government in Tripoli as part of the G8 undertaking to rebuild the structure of the armed forces and Libyan security. The operation involves other countries in the training of about 15,000 Libyans, with Italy the first to start training missions. Italy and the UK will train 2,000 units, Turkey 3,000 and the United States 8,000 at U.S. bases in Bulgaria. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A pair of bride and groom poses for photos in front of barricades set up outside a regional government building seized by pro-Russian armed men in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Kashmiri Muslims gather around the coffins of Ghulam Nabi Mir, a village council head, and his son Firdous Ahmad Mir during their funeral in Batgund, south of Srinagar, April 22, 2014. Militants killed three men including Mir and Firdous in the restive Kashmir region, police said, in attacks that appeared intended to intimidate locals who are due to vote in a general election this week. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
The Yasukuni Shrine's Shinto priests prepare for its Annual Spring Festival in Tokyo April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Former boxer Shannon Briggs of the U.S. stares at Ukrainian heavyweight boxing world champion Vladimir Klitschko (R) during a news conference held with Axel Leapai of Australia (not seen) in Duesseldorf April 22, 2014. Briggs crashed into the news conference to demand for a title fight against Klitschko. Klitschko will be facing Leapai in a title match on April 26 in Oberhausen. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
An Afghan man buys a wall clock in Kabul April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
People stand around a coffin of a man killed in a gunfight on April 20 during a funeral ceremony in Slaviansk, April 22, 2014. Pro-Russian authorities in eastern Ukraine presented identity documents, maps and a business card to support their view that Ukrainian far-right nationalists had carried out a deadly attack. The nationalists and authorities in Kiev said it was a staged display to conceal the hand of Russian secret services in the gunfight, in which at least three people were killed. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
