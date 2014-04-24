Editor's choice
A large TVS (tornadic vortex signature) thunderstorm supercell passes over storm chaser Brad Mack in Graham, Texas late April 23, 2014. The thunderstorms were a precursor of what's forecast for this coming weekend, which could be the most significant multi-day tornado outbreak in the U.S. since 2011. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
President Barack Obama (2nd L) bows to "Asimo" the robot while visiting Miraikan or the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation, in Tokyo, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A vendor holds a bust of the late Pope John Paul II at a shop in Kielce, southern Poland April 16, 2014. Two giants of Roman Catholicism in the 20th century will become saints on April 27, 2014 at an unprecedented twin canonization that has aroused both joy and controversy in the 1.2 billion-member Church. Pope John XXIII, who reigned from 1958 to 1963 and called the modernizing Second Vatican Council, and Pope John Paul II, who reigned for nearly 27 years before his death in 2005 and whose trips around the world made him the most visible pope in history, will be declared saints by Pope Francis. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Head of the Hamas government Ismail Haniyeh and Senior Fatah official Azzam Al-Ahmed (L) attend a news conference as they announce a reconciliation agreement in Gaza City April 23, 2014. The Gaza-based Islamist group Hamas and President Mahmoud Abbas's Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) agreed to implement a unity pact, both sides announced in a joint news conference.REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A woman cries while praying during a candlelight vigil in Ansan, to commemorate the victims of capsized passenger ship Sewol and to wish for the safe return of missing passengers, April 23, 2014. The Sewol sank on a routine trip from the port of Incheon, near Seoul, to the southern island of Jeju. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A worker clears away graffiti of the Star of David on the Pope John Paul II memorial boulder in Krakow April 23, 2014. Vandals daubed paint across the stone memorial commemorating the late Pope John Paul II in his home region of southern Poland, days before he is to be made a saint. Police fenced off the memorial in the center of Krakow as municipal workers tried to remove the paint, a Reuters reporter said. Officers did not comment on who might have been responsible, or why they committed the act of vandalism. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski
The B-31 Iceberg is seen after separating from a rift in Antarctica's Pine Island Glacier in this NASA Earth Observatory handout image acquired on November 13, 2013. Scientists are monitoring an unusually large iceberg - roughly six times the size of Manhattan - that broke off from an Antarctic glacier and is heading into the open ocean, although not in an area heavily navigated by ships. REUTERS/NASA Earth Observatory/Holli Riebeek/Handout via Reuters
An anti-riot policeman reaches to grab a protester as they are hit with a water cannon during a protest against the upcoming visit of President Barack Obama, in front of the U.S. embassy in Manila, Philippines, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A golden pheasant walks amongst bluebells at Kew Gardens in west London April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Boys play soccer on the main street of Kilometer 5 (PK5), a predominately Muslim neighborhood of the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
President Barack Obama is welcomed to Sukiyabashi Jiro restaurant by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe while in Tokyo, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Students hold capotes (capes) during a bullfight master class for schoolchildren at the Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Relatives of victims killed in the collapse of Rana Plaza mourn on the first year anniversary of the accident, as they gather in Savar April 24, 2014. Protesters and family members of victims demand compensation on the one year anniversary of the collapse of Rana Plaza, in which more than 1,100 factory workers were killed and 2,500 others were injured. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s Rolls Royce limousine is seen outside the Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas, Nevada April 22, 2014. The World Boxing Council (WBC) welterweight champion is preparing for his fight against World Boxing Association (WBA) champion Marcos Maidana of Argentina at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 3. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A slum dweller's pets, including puppies and a cat, look on from a plastic container next to religious statues and other belongings, after a squatter colony was demolished in Tondo, Manila, Philippines, April 23, 2014. Police and local officials said that about 500 shanties and illegal structures are being demolished as the government started clearing the area to widen the road and make way for the construction of a modernized port. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
The skull and crown of Swedish 12th century king Erik Jedvardsson, called Erik the Saint, are displayed when his relic shrine was opened in Uppsala Cathedral April 23, 2014. Erik, after leading the first Swedish Crusade to evangelize Finland, was beheaded by rebel noblemen outside the church in Uppsala in 1160. REUTERS/Bertil Ericson/TT News Agency
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge looks on as Prince William, Duke of Cambridge is shown how to play on DJ decks at the youth community center, The Northern Sound System, in Elizabeth near Adelaide, April 23, 2014. Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine are undertaking a 19-day official visit to New Zealand and Australia with their son George. REUTERS/Morne de Klerk/Pool
Ukrainian heavyweight boxing world champion Vladimir Klitschko attends a public training session at a shopping mall in Oberhausen April 23, 2014. Klitschko will be facing Axel Leapai of Australia in a title match on April 26 in Oberhausen. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A child embraces one of the 107 wooden crosses, which honor victims of recent protests in Ukraine, in Prague April 23, 2014. Pro-Ukrainian activists set up a symbolical graveyard to pay respect to the 107 people that died during Euromaidan protests. REUTERS/David W Cerny
French peacekeepers in an armored vehicle escort a convoy of Muslims who are fleeing from sectarian violence in the Central African Republic capital Bangui, as they head towards Bambari April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
A pack of riders climbs the "Wall of Huy" during the Fleche Wallonne Classic cycling race in Huy, Belgium, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A flaming depiction of William Shakespeare is seen during a firework display at the Royal Shakespeare Company marking the 450th anniversary of Shakespeare's birth in Stratford-upon-Avon, southern England April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos jumps to block a pass from Bayern Munich's Frank Ribery as Pepe watches during their Champions League semi-final first leg soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Israeli teenager, Stav (front) performs during a dress rehearsal, part of an educational project, in Shoham near Tel Aviv March 23, 2014. Testimony Theater Project, established by Ezra and Irit Dagan in 2000, brings together teenagers, between the ages of 13 to 15, and Holocaust survivors, who share personal experiences that are adapted into a collaborative theater production in which they perform. The organization has also worked on similar projects in the United States and Germany. Israel on April 28, 2014, commemorates the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust during World War Two. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
