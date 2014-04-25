Editor's choice
A woman bandages the head of a pro-Russian activist injured outside the Mariupol town hall, East Ukraine April 24, 2014. The Mariupol police said officers were still conducting investigations in the building after breaking up a fight overnight when separatists occupying the city hall were attacked inside by about 30 unidentified men armed with clubs. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) April 24, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Champagne is poured for President Barack Obama and Japan's Emperor Akihito during the Japan State Dinner at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Iraqi security forces march as they conduct a raid and weapons search operation in Hawija April 24, 2014. The operation led to the arrest of wanted figures and the seizing of various weapons and ammunition, according to an Iraqi security forces officer. REUTERS/ Yahya Ahmad
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George as they prepare to board a plane with her husband Prince William (not pictured) to depart Canberra April 25, 2014. The Prince and his wife Kate are undertaking a 19-day official visit to New Zealand and Australia with their son Prince George. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Mourners pay tribute in Ansan, at a temporary group memorial altar for victims of capsized passenger ship Sewol, April 24, 2014. The Sewol sank on April 16 on a routine trip from the port of Incheon, near Seoul, to the southern holiday island of Jeju. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
First lady Michelle Obama hugs Charlotte Bell, 10, who gave the first lady her father's resume and said he had been out of work for three years, as Michelle Obama was speaking with children of Executive Office employees at the White House's annual Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day in Washington April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A resident stands next to the debris of huts after a fire broke out in a slum area in New Delhi April 25, 2014. Hundreds of huts were gutted in the fire but no casualties were reported and the cause of the fire was unknown, slum dwellers said. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Sculptor Dondon Awa cleans the head of a statue of the late Pope John Paul II at his workshop in Tayuman, metro Manila, Philippines, April 11, 2014. Two giants of Roman Catholicism in the 20th century will become saints on April 27, 2014 at an unprecedented twin canonization that has aroused both joy and controversy in the 1.2 billion-member Church. Pope John XXIII, who reigned from 1958 to 1963 and called the modernizing Second Vatican Council, and Pope John Paul II, who reigned for nearly 27 years before his death in 2005 and whose trips around the world made him the most visible pope in history, will be declared saints by Pope Francis. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Firefighters pull a pig as they try to rescue it from a well at a pig farm in Huanghua township of Leqing, Zhejiang province, China, April 25, 2014. Seven local firefighters successfully rescued a 300 kg (661 lbs) pig that fell down a well, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily
A Ukrainian security force officer is deployed at a checkpoint set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An anti-Balaka militiaman poses for a photograph next to a checkpoint on a dirt road near the town of Yaloke, Central African Republic, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone (C) stands with his lawyers as he arrives in court in Munich April 24, 2014. Ecclestone went on trial for bribery in Germany in a case that could see the Briton's long dominance of the motor sport ended by a jail sentence of up to 10 years. Prosecutors in Munich have charged Ecclestone, 83, with bribing jailed German banker Gerhard Gribkowsky to smooth the sale eight years ago of a stake in Formula One to private equity firm CVC. Ecclestone denies wrongdoing and says he will fight to clear his name. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A woman stands in front of giant banner depicting capsized passenger ship Sewol during a candlelight vigil in Ansan, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Police try to clear the way for Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as he arrives to file his nomination papers for the general elections in the northern Indian city of Varanasi April 24, 2014. Modi received a hero's welcome from thousands of orange-clad supporters as he launched his election campaign in the religious city of Varanasi, a show of strength for the Hindu nationalist tipped to be prime minister. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman holds up the small recipe book by Sri Lanka's iconic chef Publis Silva in Colombo April 24, 2014. The book is about 1cm by 1 cm (0.39 inch by 0.39 inch) and weight about 5 milligrams (0.00018 ounce), and there be 40 copies made of it. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Relatives and friends of Douglas Rafael da Silva Pereira, 25, mourn during his burial in Rio de Janeiro April 24, 2014. The residents of the Pavao-Pavaozinho slum in Copacabana neighborhood accused Police Peacekeeping Unit (UPP) officers of the death of dancer Douglas Rafael da Silva Pereira who was found dead inside a school at the community, according to local media. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An Indian security personnel stands guard in front of a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at a polling station in Merhama, south of Srinagar April 24, 2014. A little over 180 million people were registered to vote in the sixth phase of the world's biggest election that will end on May 16 when votes are counted from across India. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Bolivian low ranking Army officers march during the third day of protest from El Alto to La Paz, April 24, 2014. Hundreds of low ranking officers of Bolivia's Armed Forces were protesting to demand President Evo Morales' government provide better working benefits and no discrimination from their superiors. The soldiers' wives started a hunger strike in solidarity. REUTERS/David Mercado
Uslada, a 27-year-old white polar bear, shakes off water in her pool at the Leningrad Zoo in St. Petersburg, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A model of a pink fisherman and bicycle are positioned on a rock in the Irish Sea near the village of Waterfoot, North Ireland, April 24, 2014. They have been painted pink to welcome the arrival of the Giro d'Italia cycle race whose race leader wears a pink jersey. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Matt Christopher, a passenger of Virgin Australia, walks following his arrest at Denpasar airport in the resort island of Bali April 25, 2014. The pilot of a Virgin Australia plane flying from Brisbane to Bali reported a hijacking attempt after a passenger tried to enter the cockpit, an Indonesian transport official said. A Virgin Australia Airlines official said there had not been an attempt to hijack the aircraft but a "flight emergency" after a 28-year-old male passenger who was drunk had banged on the door of the cockpit trying to get in. Crew members seized the passenger, who authorities identified as Matt Christopher from Australia, and handcuffed him. REUTERS/Stringer
An AH-64E Apache attack helicopter purchased from the U.S. is seen crashed on top of an apartment in Taoyuan County, northern Taiwan, April 25, 2014. The incident occurred at around 10 a.m. local time in the middle of Taiwan Army military training. Two pilots were injured, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
First company-sized contingent of about 150 U.S. paratroopers from the U.S. Army's 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team based in Italy arrive in the airport in Riga April 24, 2014. The United States is sending about 600 soldiers to Poland and the three Baltic states for infantry exercises, the Pentagon said, one of its highest profile steps yet to reassure NATO allies after Russia's seizure of Crimea. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
