A car bomb explodes at a Shi'ite political rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A nun prays as workers set up a tapestry featuring Pope John Paul II in St. Peter's square at the Vatican, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Ukrainian soldiers stand guard near the Kramatorsk airport in eastern Ukraine, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A veteran wearing service medals bows his head during a remembrance service on ANZAC Day in central Sydney, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Police guard the front of Jonathan Law High School, after a student was stabbed, in Milford, Connecticut, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
People enjoy a warm day in a park in central Brussels, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A South Korea navy officer gives a briefing about a rescue operation to the family members of missing passengers onboard the sunken passenger ship Sewol, while showing an projection image of the ferry's structural layout, at a makeshift accommodation...more
Matt Christopher, a passenger of Virgin Australia, walks following his arrest at Denpasar airport in Bali, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
People hold flowers and candles for victims of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster during a memorial service in Kiev, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak waves from his room during a celebration by his supporters of the 32nd anniversary of the liberation of Sinai in front of Maadi military hospital on the outskirts of Cairo, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah...more
A man wounded after a car bomb attack during a Shi'ite political organisation's rally reacts at the site in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
U.S. President Barack Obama arrives to deliver a speech at U.S. military base Yongsan Garrison in Seoul, South Korea, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lee Jin-man/Pool
Russian servicemen drive armoured personnel carriers on the outskirts of the city of Belgorod near the Russian-Ukrainian border, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Mikhailov
Warehouse manager Ricky Limon picks up a sign made by Banksy at Julien's Auctions in Los Angeles, California April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A mushroom cloud rises with ships below during Operation Crossroads nuclear weapons test on Bikini Atoll, Marshall Islands in this 1946 handout provided by the U.S. Library of Congress. REUTERS/U.S. Library of Congress/Handout via Reuters
A pigeon flies from a monument of Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin in central Slavyansk, Ukraine, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Children watch as a girl dances during an audition for the School of American Ballet in New York, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A bride passes by a masked pro-Russia activist near a barricade outside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Thirteen-year-old Ludwing waits for his family's eviction in Madrid, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
The Duchess of Cambridge holds her son Prince George as they prepare to board a plane to depart Canberra, Australia, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Paramilitary policemen take off U.S. dollars strapped around a man's legs, at the border of Hong Kong and Shenzhen, Guangdong province, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Firefighters pull a pig as they try to rescue it from a well at a pig farm in Huanghua township of Leqing, Zhejiang province, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
A family member of a missing passenger onboard the capsized Sewol ferry, cries at a port where many family members are waiting for news from the search and rescue team, in Jindo, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
"Anti-Balaka" militiamen simulate an enemy attack as they pose for a photograph near the town of Yaloke, Central African Republic, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
