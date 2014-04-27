Editor's choice
A Free Syrian Army fighter stands by a hole in the wall in Ramouse, Aleppo, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Policemen stand guard under heavy rain in front of PAOK Salonika fans before their Greek Cup soccer final against Panathinaikos at the Olympic stadium in Athens, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A boy takes part in an anti-nuclear sit-in in front of the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Prospectors work at the open-pit Djoubissi gold mine, Central African Republic, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Racka sheep are herded during celebrations of the start of the new grazing season in the Great Hungarian Plain in Hortobagy, east of Budapest, April 26,2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Catholic faithful camping outside Castel Sant'Angelo in Rome, as they wait a canonisation ceremony to take place at the Vatican, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Manchester United coach Ryan Giggs (L) watches their English Premier League soccer match against Norwich at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A mourner pays tribute at a temporary memorial altar for victims of the capsized passenger ship Sewol in Ansan, South Korea, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A country music fan cools off in the wind on the second day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ukraine's Prime Minister Arseny Yatsenyuk meets with Pope Francis during a private audience at the Vatican, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Vincenzo Pinto/Pool
U.S. President Barack Obama inspects an honour guard during a state welcoming ceremony outside the Parliament house in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said
A pro-Russian masked man walks past a broken window inside the Mariupol town hall in east Ukraine, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Buddhist nun comforts a crying family member of a missing passenger onboard the Sewol ferry, at a port in Jindo, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Priests stand around a coffin containing the body of man killed in a gunfight on Thursday during a funeral ceremony in Slaviansk, Ukraine, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Austrian police and firefighters stand in front of a partially collapsed house in Vienna, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Arabian horse entry Hemlaje during the 5th Benghazi Arabian Horse Show, Libya, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Tightrope walkers perform above a canal in Brussels April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule
A low-level thunderstorm supercell passes over the area of Hampton, Arkansas, United States, late April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A visitor poses for a photograph outside the birthplace of William Shakespeare on the 450th anniversary of his birth in Stratford-upon-Avon, southern England, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands participates in a game of hockey during the first King's Day in Amstelveen, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Frank van Beek/Pool
World heavyweight boxing champion Vladimir Klitschko of Ukraine lands a punch to defeat Australian challenger Alex Leapai (L) during their WBO heavyweight title fight in Oberhausen, Germany, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Researchers check a minke whale at Ayukawa port in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, April 26, 2014, after four of Japan's research whaling ships returned from a one-day hunt. REUTERS/Kyodo
A policeman walks along a pier, where yellow ribbons dedicated to missing and dead passengers onboard the Sewol ferry are hung, in Jindo, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A nun prays near a portrait of Pope John Paul II at a church in Rome, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
