Editor's choice
The Boeoegg, a snowman made of wadding and filled with firecrackers, burns atop a bonfire in the Sechselaeuten square in Zurich, Switzerland, April 28, 2014. As the bells of St. Peter's church chime six o'clock, the bonfire below the "Boeoegg" is set alight and mounted guildsmen gallop around the pyre to the tune of the Sechselaeuten March. The faster the head of the "Boeoegg", the symbol of winter, catches fire and explodes, the warmer and more beautiful the summer will be. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Pro-Russian protesters attack a pro-Ukrainian protester during a pro-Ukraine rally in the eastern city of Donetsk April 28, 2014. Several people were wounded when what appeared to be stun grenades exploded during a rally in support of Ukrainian unity in the eastern, separatist-held city of Donetsk, a Reuters reporter said. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Men use boards as paddles as they search though the debris of what is left of homes in a lake after a tornado hit the town of Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A boy rests his pet pigeon on his head as he plays with it in a slum in Mumbai April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, during heavy clashes with them in the old city of Aleppo April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
Displaced Rohingya woman Norbagoun carries her severely malnourished 25-day-old twins in her lap in their house at the Dar Paing camp for internally displaced people in Sittwe, Rakhine state, April 24, 2014. Restrictions on international aid have exacerbated a growing health crisis among stateless Muslim Rohingya in west Myanmar. REUTERS/Minzayar
Commuters board an underground train at King's Cross station in London April 29, 2014. Millions of commuters faced transport chaos after eleventh-hour talks failed to avert a two-day strike on the London Underground train network over plans to cut jobs and close ticket offices. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A U.S. flag sticks out the window of a damaged hot rod car in a suburban area after a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A pro-Russian armed man lends his weapon to a boy posing for a picture for his father in front of the seized town administration building in Kostyantynivka April 28, 2014. Armed pro-Russian separatists who took control of the police headquarters in the east Ukrainian town of Kostyantynivka have also seized the town administration building, a spokesman for the regional government said. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Lord Mayor of City of London Fiona Woolf spins during her speech, while dressed in a creation by designer Sue Bonham, part of the first collection of Bonham's new company With Conviction Ltd at the Old Bailey courthouse in London April 28, 2014. The clothes were all made by inmates at HM Prison Bronzefield and is the first fashion show ever to take place at the famous London courthouse. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A model who uses the name V. Stiviano walks outside her home in Los Angeles, California April 28, 2014. Los Angeles Clippers players staged a protest at a playoff game against racist comments allegedly made by team owner Donald Sterling, turning their warm-up jerseys inside-out to hide the team name before a loss to the Golden State Warriors. The silent demonstration came as Sterling faced a firestorm of criticism over a 10-minute recording obtained by celebrity news website TMZ in which a man reported to be Sterling tells Stiviano not to post photographs of herself with black people online and not to bring African-Americans to Clippers games. "Mr Sterling is emphatic that what is reflected on that recording is not consistent with, nor does it reflect his views, beliefs or feelings. It is the antithesis of who he is, what he believes and how he has lived his life," Clippers President Andy Roeser said in a statement. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Pizzas are placed among other food offerings on an altar dedicated to the missing and dead passengers on board the capsized Sewol ferry, at a port where many family members are waiting for news from the search and rescue team in Jindo, April 28, 2014. More than 300 people, most of them students and teachers from the Danwon High School, are dead or missing presumed dead after the April 16 disaster. The Sewol ferry, weighing almost 7,000 tons, sank on a routine trip from the port of Incheon, near Seoul, to the southern holiday island of Jeju. Investigations are focused on human error and mechanical failure. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
World heavyweight boxing champion Vladimir Klitschko of Ukraine celebrates after defeating Australian challenger Alex Leapai during their WBO heavyweight title fight in Oberhausen April 26, 2014. Klitschko won after knock out in round six. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Catholic faithful wear 3D glasses as they watch the screening of the canonization ceremony of Pope John XXIII and John Paul II at the Parish church in Sotto il Monte Giovanni XXII, which is the hometown of John XXIII, in northern Italy April 27, 2014. Pope Francis proclaimed his predecessors John XXIII and John Paul II saints on Sunday in front of hundreds of thousands of pilgrims celebrating two 20th century giants of the Roman Catholic Church. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A pro-Russian activist walks in front of Ukrainian riot police during a pro-Ukrainian rally in the eastern city of Donetsk April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
International and Australian air crews involved in the search for missing Malaysia Airlines plane MH370 prepare for an official photograph on the tarmac at the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Pearce Base in Bullsbrook, near Perth April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Polden
Police detain a driver suspected of deliberately ramming his vehicle into pedestrians in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China April 28, 2014. Seven people, including three children, were killed in the incident near a primary school, according to Xinhua News Agency. REUTERS/Stringer
People dressed as blocks of currency notes walk along a street as part of a marketing campaign in Moscow April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A woman walks with her greyhound dogs along a path in the Durand forest near the border with Switzerland, in Ferney Voltaire, France April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
China's Ding Ning eyes the ball as she serves to Slovakia's Eva Odorova during the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Tokyo April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A Palestinian man holds damaged loudspeakers belonging to a mosque after it was demolished by Israeli bulldozers in Khirbet Al-Taweel village near the West Bank City of Nablus April 29, 2014. Israeli forces demolished several structures, including a mosque, in a Palestinian village, the day a deadline for a deal in now-frozen peace talks expired. A Reuters correspondent witnessed several hundred soldiers deployed in Khirbet al-Taweel, in the occupied West Bank, around daybreak. They guarded six bulldozers that reduced to rubble buildings that were constructed without Israeli permits. Palestinians say such documents are nearly impossible to obtain. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A pro-Russian armed man stands guard at a barricade near the state security service building in Slaviansk, Ukraine April 28, 2014. The sticker on the rifle reads: "Republic of Donetsk". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Amazon Indians play a soccer match between various ethnic groups of indigenous communities in Nossa Senhora do Livramento, a rural community along the Rio Negro river on the outskirts of Manaus, Brazil April 27, 2014. Manaus is one of the host cities for the 2014 soccer World Cup in Brazil.REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
An Israeli woman is comforted as she cries in the Hall of Remembrance during a ceremony entitled "Unto Every Person There is a Name," marking Holocaust Remembrance Day at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem April 28, 2014. Israel marked the annual memorial day commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis during World War Two. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
