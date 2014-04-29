A model who uses the name V. Stiviano walks outside her home in Los Angeles, California April 28, 2014. Los Angeles Clippers players staged a protest at a playoff game against racist comments allegedly made by team owner Donald Sterling, turning their warm-up jerseys inside-out to hide the team name before a loss to the Golden State Warriors. The silent demonstration came as Sterling faced a firestorm of criticism over a 10-minute recording obtained by celebrity news website TMZ in which a man reported to be Sterling tells Stiviano not to post photographs of herself with black people online and not to bring African-Americans to Clippers games. "Mr Sterling is emphatic that what is reflected on that recording is not consistent with, nor does it reflect his views, beliefs or feelings. It is the antithesis of who he is, what he believes and how he has lived his life," Clippers President Andy Roeser said in a statement. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn