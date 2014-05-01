Editor's choice
A tourist jumps inside an upside-down house at Fengjing Ancient Town, Jinshan District, south of Shanghai, May 1, 2014. The upside-down house was built as a tourist attraction using everyday household items and furniture. REUTERS/Aly Song
A tourist jumps inside an upside-down house at Fengjing Ancient Town, Jinshan District, south of Shanghai, May 1, 2014. The upside-down house was built as a tourist attraction using everyday household items and furniture. REUTERS/Aly Song
Michael Stanek hugs his daughter Kennedy Stanek as they take a break from helping friends sift though the rubble of their homes in Vilonia, Arkansas April 30, 2014. Severe floods in Florida's Panhandle and coastal Alabama deluged roads and engulfed...more
Michael Stanek hugs his daughter Kennedy Stanek as they take a break from helping friends sift though the rubble of their homes in Vilonia, Arkansas April 30, 2014. Severe floods in Florida's Panhandle and coastal Alabama deluged roads and engulfed homes and cars, the latest mayhem created by a tornado-packing storm system that has killed at least 34 people in the United States this week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A worker walks through a salt pan on the eve of May Day or Labor Day on the outskirts of the southern Indian city of Chennai April 30, 2014. India is the third largest salt producing country in the world after China and U.S. with global annual...more
A worker walks through a salt pan on the eve of May Day or Labor Day on the outskirts of the southern Indian city of Chennai April 30, 2014. India is the third largest salt producing country in the world after China and U.S. with global annual production about 230 million tonnes, according to government data. REUTERS/Babu
Workers install a demilitarized Soviet-made T-62M1 tank at a memorial in a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Workers install a demilitarized Soviet-made T-62M1 tank at a memorial in a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A masked pro-Russian protester sits beside a dog as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A masked pro-Russian protester sits beside a dog as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A gust of wind blows off Pope Francis' cap during his weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A gust of wind blows off Pope Francis' cap during his weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A woman passes her child on the top of a truck during a break from her journey towards Chad's border escorted by African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) a few kilometers after the northern Central African Republic town of Kaga Bandoro April 29, 2014....more
A woman passes her child on the top of a truck during a break from her journey towards Chad's border escorted by African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) a few kilometers after the northern Central African Republic town of Kaga Bandoro April 29, 2014. All the remaining Muslims that have been sheltered from sectarian violence in the neighborhood of PK12 in Bangui, over one thousand, have been evacuated towards the northern town of Kabo and Sido on the border with Chad. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Members of Ukraine's State Security Administration (top) clash with members of the Euromaidan movement's self-defense units during a rally outside the cabinet of ministers building in Kiev April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool
Members of Ukraine's State Security Administration (top) clash with members of the Euromaidan movement's self-defense units during a rally outside the cabinet of ministers building in Kiev April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool
Anti-landing spikes placed by South Korean military are seen during low tide on the beach on the island of Baengnyeong which lies on the South Korean side of the Northern Limit Line in the Yellow Sea April 13, 2014. Baengnyeong which is closer to...more
Anti-landing spikes placed by South Korean military are seen during low tide on the beach on the island of Baengnyeong which lies on the South Korean side of the Northern Limit Line in the Yellow Sea April 13, 2014. Baengnyeong which is closer to Pyongyang than Seoul is an isolated and heavily militarized island whose resident live in constant fear of possible clashes between two armies. The beaches of Baengnyeong are often walled with barbed wire fences straddling the sand dunes with intermittent holes for machine gun positions. The Northern Limit Line, a disputed maritime border that wraps itself round a part of the North's coastline, has been the scene of frequent clashes between South and North Korea. The line was drawn up at the end of the 1950-53 Korean War and North Korea does not recognize it. The two sides are still technically at war as the conflict ended in a mere truce, not a treaty. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A voter shows her ink-stained finger at a polling station during a parliamentary election in Baghdad April 30, 2014. Iraqis headed to the polls in their first national election since U.S. forces withdrew from Iraq in 2011, with Prime Minister Nuri...more
A voter shows her ink-stained finger at a polling station during a parliamentary election in Baghdad April 30, 2014. Iraqis headed to the polls in their first national election since U.S. forces withdrew from Iraq in 2011, with Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki seeking a third term amid rising violence. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
Participants wave communist flags near a statue of Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin during an International Worker's Day, or Labor Day, parade in Donetsk, east Ukraine May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Participants wave communist flags near a statue of Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin during an International Worker's Day, or Labor Day, parade in Donetsk, east Ukraine May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man uses a fire extinguisher as members of self-defense units of the Euromaidan movement attempt to prevent members and supporters of Ukrainian far-right radical groups (back) from taking part in a torch-light procession in central Kiev April 29,...more
A man uses a fire extinguisher as members of self-defense units of the Euromaidan movement attempt to prevent members and supporters of Ukrainian far-right radical groups (back) from taking part in a torch-light procession in central Kiev April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Grishin
A skateboarder falls as he competes at the Vert Ramp competition during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 30, 2014. The games will be held in Shanghai until to May 3. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A skateboarder falls as he competes at the Vert Ramp competition during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 30, 2014. The games will be held in Shanghai until to May 3. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People evacuate from their homes as a wildfire driven by fierce Santa Ana winds closes in on them in Rancho Cucamonga, California, April 30, 2014. The wind-driven brush fire burning out of control in drought-parched Southern California wildland...more
People evacuate from their homes as a wildfire driven by fierce Santa Ana winds closes in on them in Rancho Cucamonga, California, April 30, 2014. The wind-driven brush fire burning out of control in drought-parched Southern California wildland forced the evacuation of about 1,000 residents north of the town of Rancho Cucamonga, officials said. REUTERS/David McNew
Anti-eviction activists carry the belongings of Veronica Carro (not seen), 51, during Carro's eviction in Parla, near Madrid April 30, 2014. Carro, a former waitress, has been out of work for more than three years and was making late payments when...more
Anti-eviction activists carry the belongings of Veronica Carro (not seen), 51, during Carro's eviction in Parla, near Madrid April 30, 2014. Carro, a former waitress, has been out of work for more than three years and was making late payments when she was able to afford them. Carro and her 14-year-old daughter have been living on subsidies. Her apartment, where she was living with her daughter, belongs to a private investor company who carried out their eviction. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
African migrants climb a border fence covered in razor wire during their latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, May 1, 2014. Around 400 people stormed the border and at least 150...more
African migrants climb a border fence covered in razor wire during their latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, May 1, 2014. Around 400 people stormed the border and at least 150 of them reached European territory, according local authorities. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
Damage due to flash flooding is seen along Johnson Ave. in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. A state of emergency was declared in Pensacola's Escambia County where emergency officials fought to save motorists stranded by flood waters....more
Damage due to flash flooding is seen along Johnson Ave. in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. A state of emergency was declared in Pensacola's Escambia County where emergency officials fought to save motorists stranded by flood waters. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
A Palestinian sits on top of the rubble of a house under construction after it was demolished by Israeli bulldozers at Al-Aroub refugee camp, near the West Bank City of Hebron April 30, 2014. Israeli military said that "security forces carried out...more
A Palestinian sits on top of the rubble of a house under construction after it was demolished by Israeli bulldozers at Al-Aroub refugee camp, near the West Bank City of Hebron April 30, 2014. Israeli military said that "security forces carried out the demolition of two construction sites that were built illegally in Al-Aroub. The sites were demolished after the residents' requests for building permits were refused due to non-compliance with the required (construction) regulations." REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Playmobil figure is assembled on the assembly line at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. Playmobil is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2014 and is produced by the German company Geobra...more
A Playmobil figure is assembled on the assembly line at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. Playmobil is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2014 and is produced by the German company Geobra Brandstaetter GmbH. Picture taken April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
People are framed by a U.S. flag as they clean up a destroyed house and look for any valuables in Vilonia, Arkansas April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People are framed by a U.S. flag as they clean up a destroyed house and look for any valuables in Vilonia, Arkansas April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Maicon de Jesus Dias throws a ball he recovered from an open grave while playing soccer with in a makeshift field in a local cemetery of the city of Una, Bahia state, April 29, 2014. Brazil will host the 2014 World Cup starting June 12....more
Maicon de Jesus Dias throws a ball he recovered from an open grave while playing soccer with in a makeshift field in a local cemetery of the city of Una, Bahia state, April 29, 2014. Brazil will host the 2014 World Cup starting June 12. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry takes a "selfie" with nurses and workers during a visit to the Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia May 1, 2014. The hospital specializes in maternal, neonatal and child health programs, as well as...more
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry takes a "selfie" with nurses and workers during a visit to the Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia May 1, 2014. The hospital specializes in maternal, neonatal and child health programs, as well as antiretroviral therapy for HIV and AIDS care. Kerry is on a three day official visit. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool
An employee works at a textile factory in Wuhan, Hubei province, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An employee works at a textile factory in Wuhan, Hubei province, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled
Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.