Pictures | Sun May 4, 2014 | 9:20am BST

<p>Members of the Russian Interior Ministry security forces attempt to block the way for Crimean Tatars who cross a checkpoint connecting Crimea and Kherson region, to meet with former chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatars Mustafa Dzhemilev, near the city of Armyansk May 3, 2014. REUTERS</p>

Sunday, May 04, 2014

<p>J'Leon Love (L) of the U.S. connects on Marco Antonio Periban of Mexico during their super middleweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Sunday, May 04, 2014

<p>Afghan villagers gather at the site of a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province, May 3, 2014. REUTERS</p>

Sunday, May 04, 2014

<p>Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng and Hamburg SV's Kerem Demirbay (C) argue as Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer (R) comes up during their German Bundesliga first division soccer match in Hamburg May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen</p>

Sunday, May 04, 2014

<p>A piper performs during an unveiling ceremony of a bronze statue of a Scottish Black Watch soldier to commemorate the 8,960 Black Watch officers and soldiers who died with more than 20,000 wounded, as part of events to mark the centenary of World War One, in Zonnebeke near Ypres May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

Sunday, May 04, 2014

<p>OSCE observer Axel Schneider (L) hugs a colleague on a road 30 km (19 miles) from Donetsk in eastern Ukraine May 3, 2014, after being freed by pro-Russian separatists. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Sunday, May 04, 2014

<p>A child climbs past defaced election posters during an election rally of President Jacob Zuma's African National Congress (ANC) in Bekkersdal township south of Johannesburg, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Sunday, May 04, 2014

<p>Abdoulaye Doucoure (L) of Stade Rennes challenges Steven Langil of Guingamp during their French Cup final soccer match at the Stade de France Stadium, near Paris, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Sunday, May 04, 2014

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama rubs his head as he laughs at a joke during the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Sunday, May 04, 2014

<p>Pro-Russia protesters storm the governor's business premises in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Sunday, May 04, 2014

<p>Edin Dzeko of Manchester City heads to score against Everton during in their English Premier League soccer match at Goodison Park in Liverpool, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne</p>

Sunday, May 04, 2014

<p>A woman argues with members from the Ukrainian Interior Ministry security forces during a rally outside a trade union building in Odessa, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Sunday, May 04, 2014

<p>Singer Kylie Minogue almost falls during her performance at the 25th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Waldorf Astoria in New York, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Sunday, May 04, 2014

<p>A Libyan man practices parkour, as a helicopter flies past, at the beach in Benghazi May 2, 2014. Picture taken May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori</p>

Sunday, May 04, 2014

<p>The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby speaks with female priests after their march celebrating the 20th anniversary of women becoming ordained priests in the Church of England in London May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

Sunday, May 04, 2014

<p>Sergio Aguero of Manchester City shoots past Antolin Alcaraz and goal keeper Tim Howard of Everton to score his team's first goal during in their English Premier League soccer match at Goodison Park in Liverpool, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne</p>

Sunday, May 04, 2014

<p>Illegal immigrants who were abandoned by traffickers in a remote desert area wait inside a military base in Dongola town, after being located by Sudanese and Libyan forces, May 3, 2014. REUTERS</p>

Sunday, May 04, 2014

<p>German riot police enters the Hamburg SV supporters block during a break of their German Bundesliga first division soccer match against Bayern Munich in Hamburg May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen</p>

Sunday, May 04, 2014

<p>Yasushi Ami from Japan (L) hugs Christoph Unterbuchschachner from Austria after being defeated in their polearm duel at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Sunday, May 04, 2014

<p>A man, wearing a black and orange ribbon of St. George, a symbol widely associated with pro-Russian protests in Ukraine, reacts outside a trade union building in Odessa, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Sunday, May 04, 2014

