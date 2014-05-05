Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon May 5, 2014 | 1:00pm BST

Editor's Choice

<p>A paramilitary policeman crawls under fire obstacles during a drill at a military base in Chaohu, Anhui province, China, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A paramilitary policeman crawls under fire obstacles during a drill at a military base in Chaohu, Anhui province, China, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Monday, May 05, 2014

A paramilitary policeman crawls under fire obstacles during a drill at a military base in Chaohu, Anhui province, China, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
1 / 24
<p>Mourners grieve at the coffin of Vyacheslav Markin, a regional parliament deputy who died in a fire at the trade union building on Friday, at his funeral in Odessa, Ukraine, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Mourners grieve at the coffin of Vyacheslav Markin, a regional parliament deputy who died in a fire at the trade union building on Friday, at his funeral in Odessa, Ukraine, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, May 05, 2014

Mourners grieve at the coffin of Vyacheslav Markin, a regional parliament deputy who died in a fire at the trade union building on Friday, at his funeral in Odessa, Ukraine, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
2 / 24
<p>A swimmer splashes his face in between laps at a pool as the waves of the Pacific Ocean roll in during twilight at Sydney's South Cronulla Beach, Australia, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A swimmer splashes his face in between laps at a pool as the waves of the Pacific Ocean roll in during twilight at Sydney's South Cronulla Beach, Australia, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, May 05, 2014

A swimmer splashes his face in between laps at a pool as the waves of the Pacific Ocean roll in during twilight at Sydney's South Cronulla Beach, Australia, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
3 / 24
<p>A reveler poses during the 18th Gay Pride Parade in Avenida Paulista in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A reveler poses during the 18th Gay Pride Parade in Avenida Paulista in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, May 05, 2014

A reveler poses during the 18th Gay Pride Parade in Avenida Paulista in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
4 / 24
<p>Participants cross a cold water pool during the Strong Race competition near Tukums, Latvia, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins</p>

Participants cross a cold water pool during the Strong Race competition near Tukums, Latvia, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Monday, May 05, 2014

Participants cross a cold water pool during the Strong Race competition near Tukums, Latvia, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Close
5 / 24
<p>An Afghan woman cries after she lost her family in a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province, Afghanistan, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

An Afghan woman cries after she lost her family in a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province, Afghanistan, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Monday, May 05, 2014

An Afghan woman cries after she lost her family in a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province, Afghanistan, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Close
6 / 24
<p>Amir Khan of Britain punches Luis Collazo of the U.S. during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Amir Khan of Britain punches Luis Collazo of the U.S. during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, May 05, 2014

Amir Khan of Britain punches Luis Collazo of the U.S. during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
7 / 24
<p>Israeli soldiers sit in front of a monument engraved with names of fallen Israeli soldiers, as they wait for the start of a ceremony marking Memorial Day in Jerusalem May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Israeli soldiers sit in front of a monument engraved with names of fallen Israeli soldiers, as they wait for the start of a ceremony marking Memorial Day in Jerusalem May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Monday, May 05, 2014

Israeli soldiers sit in front of a monument engraved with names of fallen Israeli soldiers, as they wait for the start of a ceremony marking Memorial Day in Jerusalem May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
8 / 24
<p>A man, who is accused by pro-Russia protesters of being a "provokator", stands outside the district council building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A man, who is accused by pro-Russia protesters of being a "provokator", stands outside the district council building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Monday, May 05, 2014

A man, who is accused by pro-Russia protesters of being a "provokator", stands outside the district council building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
9 / 24
<p>Japan's Kasumi Ishikawa serves to Hong Kong's Jiang Huajun during their women's semi-final match at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Tokyo, Japan, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Japan's Kasumi Ishikawa serves to Hong Kong's Jiang Huajun during their women's semi-final match at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Tokyo, Japan, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Monday, May 05, 2014

Japan's Kasumi Ishikawa serves to Hong Kong's Jiang Huajun during their women's semi-final match at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Tokyo, Japan, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
10 / 24
<p>Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams arrives at a news conference after he was released from police detention, in Belfast, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams arrives at a news conference after he was released from police detention, in Belfast, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Monday, May 05, 2014

Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams arrives at a news conference after he was released from police detention, in Belfast, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
11 / 24
<p>Jaree, 60, a well-wisher from Chumporn province, holds a picture of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej as she camps outside the palace where the king is staying in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan province, Thailand, a day before the anniversary of his coronation, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Jaree, 60, a well-wisher from Chumporn province, holds a picture of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej as she camps outside the palace where the king is staying in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan province, Thailand, a day before the anniversary of his...more

Monday, May 05, 2014

Jaree, 60, a well-wisher from Chumporn province, holds a picture of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej as she camps outside the palace where the king is staying in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan province, Thailand, a day before the anniversary of his coronation, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
12 / 24
<p>Bulgarian Muslim children ride a horse as they attend a mass circumcision ceremony in the village of Draginovo in the Rhodope mountains, southeast from the Bulgarian capital Sofia, May 4, 2014. Some 100 Bulgarian Muslim boys and their relatives took part on Sunday in a mass circumcision ceremony. REUTERS/Pierre Marsaut</p>

Bulgarian Muslim children ride a horse as they attend a mass circumcision ceremony in the village of Draginovo in the Rhodope mountains, southeast from the Bulgarian capital Sofia, May 4, 2014. Some 100 Bulgarian Muslim boys and their relatives took...more

Monday, May 05, 2014

Bulgarian Muslim children ride a horse as they attend a mass circumcision ceremony in the village of Draginovo in the Rhodope mountains, southeast from the Bulgarian capital Sofia, May 4, 2014. Some 100 Bulgarian Muslim boys and their relatives took part on Sunday in a mass circumcision ceremony. REUTERS/Pierre Marsaut

Close
13 / 24
<p>Small "bun mountains" are displayed in front of former donors, most of whom have deceased, inside a community center at Hong Kong's Cheung Chau island April 30, 2014, six days before the annual Bun Festival. The festival celebrates the islanders' deliverance from famine many centuries ago and is meant to placate ghosts and restless spirits. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

Small "bun mountains" are displayed in front of former donors, most of whom have deceased, inside a community center at Hong Kong's Cheung Chau island April 30, 2014, six days before the annual Bun Festival. The festival celebrates the islanders'...more

Monday, May 05, 2014

Small "bun mountains" are displayed in front of former donors, most of whom have deceased, inside a community center at Hong Kong's Cheung Chau island April 30, 2014, six days before the annual Bun Festival. The festival celebrates the islanders' deliverance from famine many centuries ago and is meant to placate ghosts and restless spirits. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
14 / 24
<p>Israeli scouts are reflected in the pool of a monument as they sit next to torches during a ceremony marking Memorial Day at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem May 4, 2014. Israel commemorates its fallen soldiers on Memorial Day, which begins on Sunday night. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Israeli scouts are reflected in the pool of a monument as they sit next to torches during a ceremony marking Memorial Day at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem May 4, 2014. Israel commemorates its fallen soldiers on Memorial Day, which...more

Monday, May 05, 2014

Israeli scouts are reflected in the pool of a monument as they sit next to torches during a ceremony marking Memorial Day at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem May 4, 2014. Israel commemorates its fallen soldiers on Memorial Day, which begins on Sunday night. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
15 / 24
<p>Participants of a rally welcome men just released from a city police department and who were earlier arrested in recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters in the Black Sea port of Odessa, Ukraine, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Participants of a rally welcome men just released from a city police department and who were earlier arrested in recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters in the Black Sea port of Odessa, Ukraine, May 4, 2014....more

Monday, May 05, 2014

Participants of a rally welcome men just released from a city police department and who were earlier arrested in recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters in the Black Sea port of Odessa, Ukraine, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
16 / 24
<p>People hold up their voting cards during the annual Landsgemeinde meeting at the Zaunplatz square, in the eastern Swiss town of Glarus May 4, 2014. Glarus is one of Switzerland's two remaining Landsgemeinden, a 700-year tradition of an open-air assembly in which citizens can make key political decisions directly by raising their hands. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

People hold up their voting cards during the annual Landsgemeinde meeting at the Zaunplatz square, in the eastern Swiss town of Glarus May 4, 2014. Glarus is one of Switzerland's two remaining Landsgemeinden, a 700-year tradition of an open-air...more

Monday, May 05, 2014

People hold up their voting cards during the annual Landsgemeinde meeting at the Zaunplatz square, in the eastern Swiss town of Glarus May 4, 2014. Glarus is one of Switzerland's two remaining Landsgemeinden, a 700-year tradition of an open-air assembly in which citizens can make key political decisions directly by raising their hands. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
17 / 24
<p>A man, who was injured in recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, lies on a bed beside his visitor at a local hospital, in the Black Sea port of Odessa, Ukraine, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin</p>

A man, who was injured in recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, lies on a bed beside his visitor at a local hospital, in the Black Sea port of Odessa, Ukraine, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Monday, May 05, 2014

A man, who was injured in recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, lies on a bed beside his visitor at a local hospital, in the Black Sea port of Odessa, Ukraine, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Close
18 / 24
<p>Pope Francis greets the crowd as he leaves at the end of a mass for the Polish community at the St. Stanislaw church in Rome May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Pope Francis greets the crowd as he leaves at the end of a mass for the Polish community at the St. Stanislaw church in Rome May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, May 05, 2014

Pope Francis greets the crowd as he leaves at the end of a mass for the Polish community at the St. Stanislaw church in Rome May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
19 / 24
<p>Emergency personnel attend to Ringling Bros. and Barnum &amp; Bailey Circus performers who were injured when the scaffolding they were performing from collapsed in Providence, Rhode Island, May 4, 2014. A scaffolding collapsed during a circus performance injuring as many as 20 performers, nine of them critically, the Providence Fire Department said. REUTERS/Aletha Wood</p>

Emergency personnel attend to Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus performers who were injured when the scaffolding they were performing from collapsed in Providence, Rhode Island, May 4, 2014. A scaffolding collapsed during a circus...more

Monday, May 05, 2014

Emergency personnel attend to Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus performers who were injured when the scaffolding they were performing from collapsed in Providence, Rhode Island, May 4, 2014. A scaffolding collapsed during a circus performance injuring as many as 20 performers, nine of them critically, the Providence Fire Department said. REUTERS/Aletha Wood

Close
20 / 24
<p>Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett and friend Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft, play table tennis at a Berkshire sponsored reception in Omaha, Nebraska May 4, 2014 as part of the company annual meeting weekend. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett and friend Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft, play table tennis at a Berkshire sponsored reception in Omaha, Nebraska May 4, 2014 as part of the company annual meeting weekend. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Monday, May 05, 2014

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett and friend Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft, play table tennis at a Berkshire sponsored reception in Omaha, Nebraska May 4, 2014 as part of the company annual meeting weekend. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
21 / 24
<p>A man works on shoes during a power outage in Sanaa, Yemen, May 4, 2014. Yemen suffers from shortages and frequent interruptions of electricity, according to local media. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi</p>

A man works on shoes during a power outage in Sanaa, Yemen, May 4, 2014. Yemen suffers from shortages and frequent interruptions of electricity, according to local media. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Monday, May 05, 2014

A man works on shoes during a power outage in Sanaa, Yemen, May 4, 2014. Yemen suffers from shortages and frequent interruptions of electricity, according to local media. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Close
22 / 24
<p>Rescuers search for survivors from the debris of a passenger train after it derailed near Nidi village in the western Indian state of Maharashtra May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Rescuers search for survivors from the debris of a passenger train after it derailed near Nidi village in the western Indian state of Maharashtra May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, May 05, 2014

Rescuers search for survivors from the debris of a passenger train after it derailed near Nidi village in the western Indian state of Maharashtra May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
23 / 24
<p>A trader attempts to extinguish fire with a bucket of water at the City Stadium open air market in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

A trader attempts to extinguish fire with a bucket of water at the City Stadium open air market in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Monday, May 05, 2014

A trader attempts to extinguish fire with a bucket of water at the City Stadium open air market in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

A selection of our best pictures.

04 May 2014
Editor's Choice - 03 May 2014

Editor's Choice - 03 May 2014

A selection of our best pictures.

03 May 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

02 May 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

01 May 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

South Africans protest against President Zuma

South Africans protest against President Zuma

Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures