Editor's Choice
A paramilitary policeman crawls under fire obstacles during a drill at a military base in Chaohu, Anhui province, China, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
A paramilitary policeman crawls under fire obstacles during a drill at a military base in Chaohu, Anhui province, China, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Mourners grieve at the coffin of Vyacheslav Markin, a regional parliament deputy who died in a fire at the trade union building on Friday, at his funeral in Odessa, Ukraine, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Mourners grieve at the coffin of Vyacheslav Markin, a regional parliament deputy who died in a fire at the trade union building on Friday, at his funeral in Odessa, Ukraine, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A swimmer splashes his face in between laps at a pool as the waves of the Pacific Ocean roll in during twilight at Sydney's South Cronulla Beach, Australia, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A swimmer splashes his face in between laps at a pool as the waves of the Pacific Ocean roll in during twilight at Sydney's South Cronulla Beach, Australia, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A reveler poses during the 18th Gay Pride Parade in Avenida Paulista in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A reveler poses during the 18th Gay Pride Parade in Avenida Paulista in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Participants cross a cold water pool during the Strong Race competition near Tukums, Latvia, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Participants cross a cold water pool during the Strong Race competition near Tukums, Latvia, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
An Afghan woman cries after she lost her family in a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province, Afghanistan, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan woman cries after she lost her family in a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province, Afghanistan, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Amir Khan of Britain punches Luis Collazo of the U.S. during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Amir Khan of Britain punches Luis Collazo of the U.S. during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Israeli soldiers sit in front of a monument engraved with names of fallen Israeli soldiers, as they wait for the start of a ceremony marking Memorial Day in Jerusalem May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli soldiers sit in front of a monument engraved with names of fallen Israeli soldiers, as they wait for the start of a ceremony marking Memorial Day in Jerusalem May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A man, who is accused by pro-Russia protesters of being a "provokator", stands outside the district council building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man, who is accused by pro-Russia protesters of being a "provokator", stands outside the district council building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Japan's Kasumi Ishikawa serves to Hong Kong's Jiang Huajun during their women's semi-final match at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Tokyo, Japan, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Japan's Kasumi Ishikawa serves to Hong Kong's Jiang Huajun during their women's semi-final match at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Tokyo, Japan, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams arrives at a news conference after he was released from police detention, in Belfast, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams arrives at a news conference after he was released from police detention, in Belfast, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Jaree, 60, a well-wisher from Chumporn province, holds a picture of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej as she camps outside the palace where the king is staying in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan province, Thailand, a day before the anniversary of his...more
Jaree, 60, a well-wisher from Chumporn province, holds a picture of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej as she camps outside the palace where the king is staying in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan province, Thailand, a day before the anniversary of his coronation, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Bulgarian Muslim children ride a horse as they attend a mass circumcision ceremony in the village of Draginovo in the Rhodope mountains, southeast from the Bulgarian capital Sofia, May 4, 2014. Some 100 Bulgarian Muslim boys and their relatives took...more
Bulgarian Muslim children ride a horse as they attend a mass circumcision ceremony in the village of Draginovo in the Rhodope mountains, southeast from the Bulgarian capital Sofia, May 4, 2014. Some 100 Bulgarian Muslim boys and their relatives took part on Sunday in a mass circumcision ceremony. REUTERS/Pierre Marsaut
Small "bun mountains" are displayed in front of former donors, most of whom have deceased, inside a community center at Hong Kong's Cheung Chau island April 30, 2014, six days before the annual Bun Festival. The festival celebrates the islanders'...more
Small "bun mountains" are displayed in front of former donors, most of whom have deceased, inside a community center at Hong Kong's Cheung Chau island April 30, 2014, six days before the annual Bun Festival. The festival celebrates the islanders' deliverance from famine many centuries ago and is meant to placate ghosts and restless spirits. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Israeli scouts are reflected in the pool of a monument as they sit next to torches during a ceremony marking Memorial Day at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem May 4, 2014. Israel commemorates its fallen soldiers on Memorial Day, which...more
Israeli scouts are reflected in the pool of a monument as they sit next to torches during a ceremony marking Memorial Day at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem May 4, 2014. Israel commemorates its fallen soldiers on Memorial Day, which begins on Sunday night. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Participants of a rally welcome men just released from a city police department and who were earlier arrested in recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters in the Black Sea port of Odessa, Ukraine, May 4, 2014....more
Participants of a rally welcome men just released from a city police department and who were earlier arrested in recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters in the Black Sea port of Odessa, Ukraine, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People hold up their voting cards during the annual Landsgemeinde meeting at the Zaunplatz square, in the eastern Swiss town of Glarus May 4, 2014. Glarus is one of Switzerland's two remaining Landsgemeinden, a 700-year tradition of an open-air...more
People hold up their voting cards during the annual Landsgemeinde meeting at the Zaunplatz square, in the eastern Swiss town of Glarus May 4, 2014. Glarus is one of Switzerland's two remaining Landsgemeinden, a 700-year tradition of an open-air assembly in which citizens can make key political decisions directly by raising their hands. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A man, who was injured in recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, lies on a bed beside his visitor at a local hospital, in the Black Sea port of Odessa, Ukraine, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin
A man, who was injured in recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, lies on a bed beside his visitor at a local hospital, in the Black Sea port of Odessa, Ukraine, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin
Pope Francis greets the crowd as he leaves at the end of a mass for the Polish community at the St. Stanislaw church in Rome May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Francis greets the crowd as he leaves at the end of a mass for the Polish community at the St. Stanislaw church in Rome May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Emergency personnel attend to Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus performers who were injured when the scaffolding they were performing from collapsed in Providence, Rhode Island, May 4, 2014. A scaffolding collapsed during a circus...more
Emergency personnel attend to Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus performers who were injured when the scaffolding they were performing from collapsed in Providence, Rhode Island, May 4, 2014. A scaffolding collapsed during a circus performance injuring as many as 20 performers, nine of them critically, the Providence Fire Department said. REUTERS/Aletha Wood
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett and friend Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft, play table tennis at a Berkshire sponsored reception in Omaha, Nebraska May 4, 2014 as part of the company annual meeting weekend. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett and friend Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft, play table tennis at a Berkshire sponsored reception in Omaha, Nebraska May 4, 2014 as part of the company annual meeting weekend. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A man works on shoes during a power outage in Sanaa, Yemen, May 4, 2014. Yemen suffers from shortages and frequent interruptions of electricity, according to local media. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A man works on shoes during a power outage in Sanaa, Yemen, May 4, 2014. Yemen suffers from shortages and frequent interruptions of electricity, according to local media. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Rescuers search for survivors from the debris of a passenger train after it derailed near Nidi village in the western Indian state of Maharashtra May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers search for survivors from the debris of a passenger train after it derailed near Nidi village in the western Indian state of Maharashtra May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A trader attempts to extinguish fire with a bucket of water at the City Stadium open air market in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A trader attempts to extinguish fire with a bucket of water at the City Stadium open air market in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
A selection of our best pictures.
Editor's Choice - 03 May 2014
A selection of our best pictures.
MORE IN PICTURES
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.
South Africans protest against President Zuma
Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.