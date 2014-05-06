Edition:
Tue May 6, 2014

<p>A woman with an umbrella jumps over a hole on a highway road, damaged by Monday's earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

<p>An injured pro-Russian armed man is helped out of a car by a medical staff at a hospital at the town of Slaviansk, eastern Ukraine, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>A view of the Sugar Loaf mountain, as the sun rises in Rio de Janeiro May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>Displaced Afghans wait for aid near the site of a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province, Afghanistan, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>Debris rises in what Free Syrian Army fighters and Islamic rebels said was an operation to strike Al-Sahaba checkpoint, which is considered a gateway to Al-Dayf valley, and remove forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib province, Syria, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb</p>

<p>A cut-out prison guard silhouette with flashlight, part of a current exhibition at Eastern State Penitentiary, stands in the grounds in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

<p>Policemen inspect a suspicious item at scene of a roadside bomb that targeted, but missed, a military bus in Sanaa, Yemen, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

<p>China's Ding Ning serves to Japan's Yuka Ishigaki during their women's final match at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Tokyo May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

<p>Displaced Afghans carry their aid on a donkey near the site of a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province, Afghanistan, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>Commuters riding the train after office hours pass a public housing estate in Singapore May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>People holding signs take part in a protest demanding the release of abducted secondary school girls from the remote village of Chibok, in Lagos, Nigeria, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>Police stand guard inside a regional government building at the Black Sea port of Odessa, Ukraine, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>A North Korean soldier sits inside a sentry post as he guards on the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen</p>

<p>Secretary of State John Kerry kicks a soccer ball around during an airplane refueling stop at Sal Island, Cape Verde, en route to Washington, DC, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool</p>

<p>Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu takes part in a rehearsal for the Victory parade on Moscow's Red Square May 5, 2014. Russia celebrates victory over Nazi Germany on May 9. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>An Israeli places flowers under the name of a crew member aboard the Dakar submarine at a memorial on Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem during Memorial Day May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

<p>Actress Sarah Jessica Parker arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating the opening of "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" in Upper Manhattan, New York, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>The crew of a Russian armored personnel carrier attends a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in central Moscow, May 5, 2014.REUTERS/Artur Bainozarov</p>

<p>Scottish country dancer Mairie McGillivray,16, dances on the beach at Bridgend as she poses for a photograph on the Hebridean island of Islay, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

<p>An Indian traditional laundryman known as a "dhobi" is silhouetted as he washes clothes at an open air laundry in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>A Buddhist monk walks in front of a Buddha statue damaged in the earthquake at the Udomwaree temple in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

<p>Troops from the U.S. Army's 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team parachute from a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during a NATO-led exercise "Orzel Alert" held together with Canada's 3rd Battalion and Princess Patricia's Light Infantry, and Poland's 6th Airborne Brigade in Bledowska Desert in Chechlo, near Olkusz, south Poland May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

<p>Afghan survivors mourn for their relatives at the site of a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province, Afghanistan, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>Gamini Dissanayake, 36, an army soldier and member of Sri Lanka's wheelchair tennis national team serves during a practice session in Colombo May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

