Editor's Choice

An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier keeps watch after a helicopter takes off near the landslide site in the Argo district of Badakhshan province May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A "sadhu" (Hindu holy man) casts his vote at a polling station at Ayodhya in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A woman looks at a Ukrainian armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Venezuela's national guard reacts after a Molotov cocktail was thrown by anti-government students at them during clashes at Metropolitan University in Caracas, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
A lone house is seen at a construction site of an urban transformation project in Fikirtepe, an Istanbul neighborhood, in the Asian part of the city, May 7, 2014. The house belongs to a family who has refused to give its approval for the demolishment...more
A mock "missing persons" poster with a picture of Toronto Mayor Rob Ford is seen in Toronto, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A birdhouse is seen outside the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Pro-Russia rebels wearing gas masks walk inside the city hall in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Zoo staff stand beside Mango, a 19-year-old Syrian brown bear, during preparations before his surgery at the Ramat Gan Safari near Tel Aviv, Israel, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Boys watch as mourners attend the funeral of Ira Boevets, who was killed in clashes between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists on Monday, near the town of Slaviansk, in eastern Ukraine May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
U.S. National Security Adviser Susan Rice and Israel's President Shimon Peres speak during their meeting in Jerusalem May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People dance during a ceremony to congratulate veterans of World War Two with Victory Day in the center of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A pink bicycle is strapped to a fishing boat near the village of Cushendall in Northern Ireland May 7, 2014. The bicycle has been painted pink to welcome the arrival of the Giro d'Italia cycle race, whose race leader wears a pink jersey....more
Rafael Nadal of Spain returns a forehand to Juan Monaco of Argentina during their match at Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, May 7, 2014. REUTER/Sergio Perez
A model presents a creation from the Cruise 2015 collection from French fashion house Christian Dior in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Russian servicemen walk in formation as they take part in a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade during a snowfall in central Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Artur Bainozarov
Women wearing Sevillana dresses take part in the traditional Feria de Abril (April fair) in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A young Buddhist monk flexes his muscles during morning prayers at Thikse Monastery in Ladakh, Indian-Administered Kashmir, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A surfer holding her board wades through the surf as clouds above are lit by the setting sun at Mollymook Beach on the south coast of New South Wales, Australia, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
A miner pats his donkey at a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province, Pakistan, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
A woman stands backstage as she waits for her turn to perform during a Chinese Opera performance in Pulau Ketam outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said
A member of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement (MTST) rests on her piece of land while building a shack at the "People's World Cup" camp, which houses an estimate of 2,800 families of the movement, in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World...more
People attend a prayer service to commemorate Soviet war victims, while standing near their remains, as students from the General Yermolov Cadet School take part in an all-Russian search operation to find and rebury the remains of Red Army soldiers...more
U.S. wrestler Jimmy Kennedy (L) wrestles Aleksandr Bogomoev of Russia during the Beat the Streets international wrestling competition at Times Square in New York May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
