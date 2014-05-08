Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu May 8, 2014 | 12:30pm BST

Editor's Choice

<p>An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier keeps watch after a helicopter takes off near the landslide site in the Argo district of Badakhshan province May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier keeps watch after a helicopter takes off near the landslide site in the Argo district of Badakhshan province May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Thursday, May 08, 2014

An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier keeps watch after a helicopter takes off near the landslide site in the Argo district of Badakhshan province May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Close
1 / 24
<p>A "sadhu" (Hindu holy man) casts his vote at a polling station at Ayodhya in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A "sadhu" (Hindu holy man) casts his vote at a polling station at Ayodhya in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, May 08, 2014

A "sadhu" (Hindu holy man) casts his vote at a polling station at Ayodhya in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
2 / 24
<p>A woman looks at a Ukrainian armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A woman looks at a Ukrainian armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Thursday, May 08, 2014

A woman looks at a Ukrainian armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
3 / 24
<p>Venezuela's national guard reacts after a Molotov cocktail was thrown by anti-government students at them during clashes at Metropolitan University in Caracas, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron</p>

Venezuela's national guard reacts after a Molotov cocktail was thrown by anti-government students at them during clashes at Metropolitan University in Caracas, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Thursday, May 08, 2014

Venezuela's national guard reacts after a Molotov cocktail was thrown by anti-government students at them during clashes at Metropolitan University in Caracas, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Close
4 / 24
<p>A lone house is seen at a construction site of an urban transformation project in Fikirtepe, an Istanbul neighborhood, in the Asian part of the city, May 7, 2014. The house belongs to a family who has refused to give its approval for the demolishment of the building, bringing the transformation project to a standstill. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

A lone house is seen at a construction site of an urban transformation project in Fikirtepe, an Istanbul neighborhood, in the Asian part of the city, May 7, 2014. The house belongs to a family who has refused to give its approval for the demolishment...more

Thursday, May 08, 2014

A lone house is seen at a construction site of an urban transformation project in Fikirtepe, an Istanbul neighborhood, in the Asian part of the city, May 7, 2014. The house belongs to a family who has refused to give its approval for the demolishment of the building, bringing the transformation project to a standstill. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
5 / 24
<p>A mock "missing persons" poster with a picture of Toronto Mayor Rob Ford is seen in Toronto, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

A mock "missing persons" poster with a picture of Toronto Mayor Rob Ford is seen in Toronto, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Thursday, May 08, 2014

A mock "missing persons" poster with a picture of Toronto Mayor Rob Ford is seen in Toronto, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
6 / 24
<p>A birdhouse is seen outside the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

A birdhouse is seen outside the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, May 08, 2014

A birdhouse is seen outside the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
7 / 24
<p>Pro-Russia rebels wearing gas masks walk inside the city hall in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Pro-Russia rebels wearing gas masks walk inside the city hall in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Thursday, May 08, 2014

Pro-Russia rebels wearing gas masks walk inside the city hall in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
8 / 24
<p>Zoo staff stand beside Mango, a 19-year-old Syrian brown bear, during preparations before his surgery at the Ramat Gan Safari near Tel Aviv, Israel, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Zoo staff stand beside Mango, a 19-year-old Syrian brown bear, during preparations before his surgery at the Ramat Gan Safari near Tel Aviv, Israel, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Thursday, May 08, 2014

Zoo staff stand beside Mango, a 19-year-old Syrian brown bear, during preparations before his surgery at the Ramat Gan Safari near Tel Aviv, Israel, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
9 / 24
<p>Boys watch as mourners attend the funeral of Ira Boevets, who was killed in clashes between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists on Monday, near the town of Slaviansk, in eastern Ukraine May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Boys watch as mourners attend the funeral of Ira Boevets, who was killed in clashes between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists on Monday, near the town of Slaviansk, in eastern Ukraine May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, May 08, 2014

Boys watch as mourners attend the funeral of Ira Boevets, who was killed in clashes between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists on Monday, near the town of Slaviansk, in eastern Ukraine May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
10 / 24
<p>U.S. National Security Adviser Susan Rice and Israel's President Shimon Peres speak during their meeting in Jerusalem May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

U.S. National Security Adviser Susan Rice and Israel's President Shimon Peres speak during their meeting in Jerusalem May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Thursday, May 08, 2014

U.S. National Security Adviser Susan Rice and Israel's President Shimon Peres speak during their meeting in Jerusalem May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
11 / 24
<p>People dance during a ceremony to congratulate veterans of World War Two with Victory Day in the center of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

People dance during a ceremony to congratulate veterans of World War Two with Victory Day in the center of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Thursday, May 08, 2014

People dance during a ceremony to congratulate veterans of World War Two with Victory Day in the center of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
12 / 24
<p>A pink bicycle is strapped to a fishing boat near the village of Cushendall in Northern Ireland May 7, 2014. The bicycle has been painted pink to welcome the arrival of the Giro d'Italia cycle race, whose race leader wears a pink jersey. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

A pink bicycle is strapped to a fishing boat near the village of Cushendall in Northern Ireland May 7, 2014. The bicycle has been painted pink to welcome the arrival of the Giro d'Italia cycle race, whose race leader wears a pink jersey....more

Thursday, May 08, 2014

A pink bicycle is strapped to a fishing boat near the village of Cushendall in Northern Ireland May 7, 2014. The bicycle has been painted pink to welcome the arrival of the Giro d'Italia cycle race, whose race leader wears a pink jersey. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
13 / 24
<p>Rafael Nadal of Spain returns a forehand to Juan Monaco of Argentina during their match at Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, May 7, 2014. REUTER/Sergio Perez</p>

Rafael Nadal of Spain returns a forehand to Juan Monaco of Argentina during their match at Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, May 7, 2014. REUTER/Sergio Perez

Thursday, May 08, 2014

Rafael Nadal of Spain returns a forehand to Juan Monaco of Argentina during their match at Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, May 7, 2014. REUTER/Sergio Perez

Close
14 / 24
<p>A model presents a creation from the Cruise 2015 collection from French fashion house Christian Dior in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A model presents a creation from the Cruise 2015 collection from French fashion house Christian Dior in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Thursday, May 08, 2014

A model presents a creation from the Cruise 2015 collection from French fashion house Christian Dior in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
15 / 24
<p>Russian servicemen walk in formation as they take part in a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade during a snowfall in central Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Artur Bainozarov</p>

Russian servicemen walk in formation as they take part in a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade during a snowfall in central Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Artur Bainozarov

Thursday, May 08, 2014

Russian servicemen walk in formation as they take part in a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade during a snowfall in central Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Artur Bainozarov

Close
16 / 24
<p>Women wearing Sevillana dresses take part in the traditional Feria de Abril (April fair) in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

Women wearing Sevillana dresses take part in the traditional Feria de Abril (April fair) in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Thursday, May 08, 2014

Women wearing Sevillana dresses take part in the traditional Feria de Abril (April fair) in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
17 / 24
<p>A young Buddhist monk flexes his muscles during morning prayers at Thikse Monastery in Ladakh, Indian-Administered Kashmir, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A young Buddhist monk flexes his muscles during morning prayers at Thikse Monastery in Ladakh, Indian-Administered Kashmir, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Thursday, May 08, 2014

A young Buddhist monk flexes his muscles during morning prayers at Thikse Monastery in Ladakh, Indian-Administered Kashmir, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
18 / 24
<p>A surfer holding her board wades through the surf as clouds above are lit by the setting sun at Mollymook Beach on the south coast of New South Wales, Australia, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A surfer holding her board wades through the surf as clouds above are lit by the setting sun at Mollymook Beach on the south coast of New South Wales, Australia, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Thursday, May 08, 2014

A surfer holding her board wades through the surf as clouds above are lit by the setting sun at Mollymook Beach on the south coast of New South Wales, Australia, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
19 / 24
<p>A miner pats his donkey at a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province, Pakistan, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid</p>

A miner pats his donkey at a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province, Pakistan, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Thursday, May 08, 2014

A miner pats his donkey at a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province, Pakistan, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Close
20 / 24
<p>A woman stands backstage as she waits for her turn to perform during a Chinese Opera performance in Pulau Ketam outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said</p>

A woman stands backstage as she waits for her turn to perform during a Chinese Opera performance in Pulau Ketam outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Thursday, May 08, 2014

A woman stands backstage as she waits for her turn to perform during a Chinese Opera performance in Pulau Ketam outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Close
21 / 24
<p>A member of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement (MTST) rests on her piece of land while building a shack at the "People's World Cup" camp, which houses an estimate of 2,800 families of the movement, in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A member of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement (MTST) rests on her piece of land while building a shack at the "People's World Cup" camp, which houses an estimate of 2,800 families of the movement, in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World...more

Thursday, May 08, 2014

A member of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement (MTST) rests on her piece of land while building a shack at the "People's World Cup" camp, which houses an estimate of 2,800 families of the movement, in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
22 / 24
<p>People attend a prayer service to commemorate Soviet war victims, while standing near their remains, as students from the General Yermolov Cadet School take part in an all-Russian search operation to find and rebury the remains of Red Army soldiers killed during World War Two in the village of Bolshoye Tishovo, southeast of Smolensk in western Russia May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

People attend a prayer service to commemorate Soviet war victims, while standing near their remains, as students from the General Yermolov Cadet School take part in an all-Russian search operation to find and rebury the remains of Red Army soldiers...more

Thursday, May 08, 2014

People attend a prayer service to commemorate Soviet war victims, while standing near their remains, as students from the General Yermolov Cadet School take part in an all-Russian search operation to find and rebury the remains of Red Army soldiers killed during World War Two in the village of Bolshoye Tishovo, southeast of Smolensk in western Russia May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
23 / 24
<p>U.S. wrestler Jimmy Kennedy (L) wrestles Aleksandr Bogomoev of Russia during the Beat the Streets international wrestling competition at Times Square in New York May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

U.S. wrestler Jimmy Kennedy (L) wrestles Aleksandr Bogomoev of Russia during the Beat the Streets international wrestling competition at Times Square in New York May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, May 08, 2014

U.S. wrestler Jimmy Kennedy (L) wrestles Aleksandr Bogomoev of Russia during the Beat the Streets international wrestling competition at Times Square in New York May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

08 May 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

06 May 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

05 May 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

A selection of our best pictures.

04 May 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, as howling winds, heavy rain and huge seas leave tens of thousands of homes without power.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Helping amputee animals walk again

Helping amputee animals walk again

From a miniature pony to goats, and dogs to elephants, Derrick Campana fashions prosthetics to help animals walk again.

China from above

China from above

A bird's eye view of the most populous country.

Fighting for control of Syria's Tabqa dam

Fighting for control of Syria's Tabqa dam

Syrian engineers work to open spillways and ease pressure on a major dam across the Euphrates River, as the dam's southern reaches remain in the hands of Islamic State.

Brutal street battle for Mosul

Brutal street battle for Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Peru reels from rainy season floods

Peru reels from rainy season floods

More than 80 people have been killed and 110,000 displaced in rain-related incidents in Peru since December, as the country waits for an end to an unusually brutal rainy season.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures