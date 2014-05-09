A brown bear is checked by foreign veterinaries and local staff members at the Four Paws Bear Sanctuary in Pristina, May 2, 2014. Six adult brown bears rescued from illegal private zoos all over Kosovo, and three recently found brown bear orphan cubs received thorough health check-ups and dental treatment. The four male adult bears Ero, Ari, Anik and Vini were castrated, so as not to be able to reproduce within captivity. REUTERS/Hazir Reka