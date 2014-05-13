Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue May 13, 2014 | 1:50pm BST

Editor's Choice

<p>A man holds a cross and a telephone as he stands near a barricade erected by pro-Russian activists during a rally to mark and celebrate the announcement of the results of the referendum on the status of Donetsk region in Donetsk, Ukraine, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev</p>

A man holds a cross and a telephone as he stands near a barricade erected by pro-Russian activists during a rally to mark and celebrate the announcement of the results of the referendum on the status of Donetsk region in Donetsk, Ukraine, May 12,...more

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A man holds a cross and a telephone as he stands near a barricade erected by pro-Russian activists during a rally to mark and celebrate the announcement of the results of the referendum on the status of Donetsk region in Donetsk, Ukraine, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Close
1 / 24
<p>Venezuela's national guard detain an anti-government protester during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Venezuela's national guard detain an anti-government protester during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Venezuela's national guard detain an anti-government protester during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
2 / 24
<p>A child drops coins into golden Buddha statues as a symbol of blessings on Vesak Day at the Thai Buddhist Chetawan Temple in Petaling Jaya, near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said</p>

A child drops coins into golden Buddha statues as a symbol of blessings on Vesak Day at the Thai Buddhist Chetawan Temple in Petaling Jaya, near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A child drops coins into golden Buddha statues as a symbol of blessings on Vesak Day at the Thai Buddhist Chetawan Temple in Petaling Jaya, near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Close
3 / 24
<p>A man walks amidst smoke at a makeshift oil refinery site in the Kurdish town of al-Qahtaniya of al-Hasakah Governorate, Syria, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said</p>

A man walks amidst smoke at a makeshift oil refinery site in the Kurdish town of al-Qahtaniya of al-Hasakah Governorate, Syria, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A man walks amidst smoke at a makeshift oil refinery site in the Kurdish town of al-Qahtaniya of al-Hasakah Governorate, Syria, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Close
4 / 24
<p>People participate in a "Bring Back Our Girls" campaign demonstration and candlelight vigil, held on Mother's Day in Los Angeles May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

People participate in a "Bring Back Our Girls" campaign demonstration and candlelight vigil, held on Mother's Day in Los Angeles May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

People participate in a "Bring Back Our Girls" campaign demonstration and candlelight vigil, held on Mother's Day in Los Angeles May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
5 / 24
<p>Oscar Pistorius looks on during his trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Born/Pool</p>

Oscar Pistorius looks on during his trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Born/Pool

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Oscar Pistorius looks on during his trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Born/Pool

Close
6 / 24
<p>Pro-Russian armed men stand guard as people hold a rally to mark and celebrate the announcement of the results of the referendum on the status of Luhansk region in Luhansk, Ukraine, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

Pro-Russian armed men stand guard as people hold a rally to mark and celebrate the announcement of the results of the referendum on the status of Luhansk region in Luhansk, Ukraine, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Pro-Russian armed men stand guard as people hold a rally to mark and celebrate the announcement of the results of the referendum on the status of Luhansk region in Luhansk, Ukraine, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Close
7 / 24
<p>Artists from Cia. Base circus group, one hanging on a balloon, perform on their show "Futebol Voador" (Flying Soccer) during the International Circus Festival in Vila Cruzeiro slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Artists from Cia. Base circus group, one hanging on a balloon, perform on their show "Futebol Voador" (Flying Soccer) during the International Circus Festival in Vila Cruzeiro slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes more

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Artists from Cia. Base circus group, one hanging on a balloon, perform on their show "Futebol Voador" (Flying Soccer) during the International Circus Festival in Vila Cruzeiro slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
8 / 24
<p>A couple sits under an umbrella for shade from the sun at the beach in La Jolla, California May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A couple sits under an umbrella for shade from the sun at the beach in La Jolla, California May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A couple sits under an umbrella for shade from the sun at the beach in La Jolla, California May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
9 / 24
<p>A woman reacts among illegal emigrants who were detained after Libyan coast guards caught them attempting to flee the coast to Europe, in Zawia, west of Tripoli, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny</p>

A woman reacts among illegal emigrants who were detained after Libyan coast guards caught them attempting to flee the coast to Europe, in Zawia, west of Tripoli, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A woman reacts among illegal emigrants who were detained after Libyan coast guards caught them attempting to flee the coast to Europe, in Zawia, west of Tripoli, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Close
10 / 24
<p>A pigeon drinks water from a fountain in Cannes, France, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

A pigeon drinks water from a fountain in Cannes, France, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A pigeon drinks water from a fountain in Cannes, France, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
11 / 24
<p>A member of the Afghan security force leaves the scene after Taliban fighters stormed a government building in Jalalabad province, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/ Parwiz</p>

A member of the Afghan security force leaves the scene after Taliban fighters stormed a government building in Jalalabad province, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/ Parwiz

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A member of the Afghan security force leaves the scene after Taliban fighters stormed a government building in Jalalabad province, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/ Parwiz

Close
12 / 24
<p>Palm fronds frame the face of actor Marcello Mastroianni portrayed on a giant canvas of the official poster of the 67th Cannes Film Festival on the facade of the Festival Palace in Cannes, France, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Palm fronds frame the face of actor Marcello Mastroianni portrayed on a giant canvas of the official poster of the 67th Cannes Film Festival on the facade of the Festival Palace in Cannes, France, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Palm fronds frame the face of actor Marcello Mastroianni portrayed on a giant canvas of the official poster of the 67th Cannes Film Festival on the facade of the Festival Palace in Cannes, France, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
13 / 24
<p>A Pakistani laborer carries a sack of wheat to build a pyramid of wheat sacks used to store wheat supplies near Multan in South Punjab province, Pakistan, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

A Pakistani laborer carries a sack of wheat to build a pyramid of wheat sacks used to store wheat supplies near Multan in South Punjab province, Pakistan, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A Pakistani laborer carries a sack of wheat to build a pyramid of wheat sacks used to store wheat supplies near Multan in South Punjab province, Pakistan, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
14 / 24
<p>A Turkmenistan man performs on a horse during the opening ceremony of 2014 International Akhal-Take Horses Association Special Conference and China Horse Culture Festival at Forbidden City, in Beijing, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A Turkmenistan man performs on a horse during the opening ceremony of 2014 International Akhal-Take Horses Association Special Conference and China Horse Culture Festival at Forbidden City, in Beijing, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A Turkmenistan man performs on a horse during the opening ceremony of 2014 International Akhal-Take Horses Association Special Conference and China Horse Culture Festival at Forbidden City, in Beijing, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
15 / 24
<p>Female soldiers, acting as members of honor guards for the first time, stand in a line during a welcoming ceremony for Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov outside the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Female soldiers, acting as members of honor guards for the first time, stand in a line during a welcoming ceremony for Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov outside the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, May 12, 2014....more

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Female soldiers, acting as members of honor guards for the first time, stand in a line during a welcoming ceremony for Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov outside the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
16 / 24
<p>An activist from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), wearing a biohazard suit with a gas mask, holds a sign during a rally as part of the "Go Vegetarian" campaign outside a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said</p>

An activist from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), wearing a biohazard suit with a gas mask, holds a sign during a rally as part of the "Go Vegetarian" campaign outside a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 12, 2014....more

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

An activist from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), wearing a biohazard suit with a gas mask, holds a sign during a rally as part of the "Go Vegetarian" campaign outside a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Close
17 / 24
<p>A boy waves at law enforcement officers onstage as they arrive for U.S. President Barack Obama to honor the 2014 National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO) TOP COPS award winners in the East Room at the White House in Washington May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

A boy waves at law enforcement officers onstage as they arrive for U.S. President Barack Obama to honor the 2014 National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO) TOP COPS award winners in the East Room at the White House in Washington May 12,...more

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A boy waves at law enforcement officers onstage as they arrive for U.S. President Barack Obama to honor the 2014 National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO) TOP COPS award winners in the East Room at the White House in Washington May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
18 / 24
<p>A pro-Russia rebel mans a front line position under a train wagon south of the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk May 12, 2014 following early morning shelling by Ukrainian forces. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A pro-Russia rebel mans a front line position under a train wagon south of the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk May 12, 2014 following early morning shelling by Ukrainian forces. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A pro-Russia rebel mans a front line position under a train wagon south of the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk May 12, 2014 following early morning shelling by Ukrainian forces. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
19 / 24
<p>A couple is silhouetted against the backdrop of N Seoul Tower, commonly known as Namsan Tower, in Seoul, South Korea, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

A couple is silhouetted against the backdrop of N Seoul Tower, commonly known as Namsan Tower, in Seoul, South Korea, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A couple is silhouetted against the backdrop of N Seoul Tower, commonly known as Namsan Tower, in Seoul, South Korea, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
20 / 24
<p>Steven Gibson (L) and Mark Hightower kiss after their marriage ceremony at the Pulaski County Courthouse in Little Rock, Arkansas May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jacob Slaton</p>

Steven Gibson (L) and Mark Hightower kiss after their marriage ceremony at the Pulaski County Courthouse in Little Rock, Arkansas May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jacob Slaton

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Steven Gibson (L) and Mark Hightower kiss after their marriage ceremony at the Pulaski County Courthouse in Little Rock, Arkansas May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jacob Slaton

Close
21 / 24
<p>Boys play a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in the center of Manaus, a World Cup host city in Brazil, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

Boys play a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in the center of Manaus, a World Cup host city in Brazil, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Boys play a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in the center of Manaus, a World Cup host city in Brazil, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close
22 / 24
<p>A man cleans a yacht in the Port of Cannes on the eve of the opening of the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

A man cleans a yacht in the Port of Cannes on the eve of the opening of the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A man cleans a yacht in the Port of Cannes on the eve of the opening of the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
23 / 24
<p>An armored fighting vehicle with pro-Russian rebels patrols in the streets of the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk May 12, 2014 evening. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

An armored fighting vehicle with pro-Russian rebels patrols in the streets of the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk May 12, 2014 evening. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

An armored fighting vehicle with pro-Russian rebels patrols in the streets of the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk May 12, 2014 evening. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

12 May 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

11 May 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

10 May 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

09 May 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

The art of the selfie

The art of the selfie

A look at the self-portrait in the age of smartphones, as the humble selfie becomes a global form of self-expression.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures