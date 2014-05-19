Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon May 19, 2014 | 1:40pm BST

Editor's choice

<p>Participants take part in the Color 5K Run in San Pedro Garza Garcia outside Monterrey, Mexico May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

Participants take part in the Color 5K Run in San Pedro Garza Garcia outside Monterrey, Mexico May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Monday, May 19, 2014

Participants take part in the Color 5K Run in San Pedro Garza Garcia outside Monterrey, Mexico May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
1 / 24
<p>New recruits to the pro-Russian activist movement undergo basic training in the district administration building, central Donetsk, Eastern Ukraine May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev</p>

New recruits to the pro-Russian activist movement undergo basic training in the district administration building, central Donetsk, Eastern Ukraine May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Monday, May 19, 2014

New recruits to the pro-Russian activist movement undergo basic training in the district administration building, central Donetsk, Eastern Ukraine May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Close
2 / 24
<p>A woman reads messages on yellow ribbons dedicated to dead and missing passengers of the sunken ferry Sewol, at Seoul City Hall Plaza in Seoul May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

A woman reads messages on yellow ribbons dedicated to dead and missing passengers of the sunken ferry Sewol, at Seoul City Hall Plaza in Seoul May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Monday, May 19, 2014

A woman reads messages on yellow ribbons dedicated to dead and missing passengers of the sunken ferry Sewol, at Seoul City Hall Plaza in Seoul May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
3 / 24
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to Taesongsan General Hospital in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang May 19, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to Taesongsan General Hospital in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang May 19, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Monday, May 19, 2014

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to Taesongsan General Hospital in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang May 19, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
4 / 24
<p>A man smokes as he waits with his painted buffalo before a buffalo bodypainting competition in Jiangcheng county, Yunnan province, China May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion</p>

A man smokes as he waits with his painted buffalo before a buffalo bodypainting competition in Jiangcheng county, Yunnan province, China May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Monday, May 19, 2014

A man smokes as he waits with his painted buffalo before a buffalo bodypainting competition in Jiangcheng county, Yunnan province, China May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Close
5 / 24
<p>A man jumps off from a boarding ramp to a boat near a timber factory by the river Buriganga in Dhaka May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A man jumps off from a boarding ramp to a boat near a timber factory by the river Buriganga in Dhaka May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Monday, May 19, 2014

A man jumps off from a boarding ramp to a boat near a timber factory by the river Buriganga in Dhaka May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
6 / 24
<p>Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs on stage during a concert in Vienna May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader</p>

Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs on stage during a concert in Vienna May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Monday, May 19, 2014

Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs on stage during a concert in Vienna May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Close
7 / 24
<p>Water drops are seen on a leaf during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Water drops are seen on a leaf during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, May 19, 2014

Water drops are seen on a leaf during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
8 / 24
<p>Singer Lorde performs at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Singer Lorde performs at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, May 19, 2014

Singer Lorde performs at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
9 / 24
<p>Singers Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull perform at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Singers Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull perform at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, May 19, 2014

Singers Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull perform at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
10 / 24
<p>Part of a riot police armored personnel carrier is on fire after being hit by Molotov cocktail that was thrown by anti-government protesters during clashes after the funeral procession of Ali Faisal Al Akrawi in the village of Sitra, south of Manama, Bahrain May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed</p>

Part of a riot police armored personnel carrier is on fire after being hit by Molotov cocktail that was thrown by anti-government protesters during clashes after the funeral procession of Ali Faisal Al Akrawi in the village of Sitra, south of Manama,...more

Monday, May 19, 2014

Part of a riot police armored personnel carrier is on fire after being hit by Molotov cocktail that was thrown by anti-government protesters during clashes after the funeral procession of Ali Faisal Al Akrawi in the village of Sitra, south of Manama, Bahrain May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Close
11 / 24
<p>An evacuee from the Serbian town of Obrenovac reads a newspaper in a shelter hall in Belgrade, May 18, 2014. . REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

An evacuee from the Serbian town of Obrenovac reads a newspaper in a shelter hall in Belgrade, May 18, 2014. . REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Monday, May 19, 2014

An evacuee from the Serbian town of Obrenovac reads a newspaper in a shelter hall in Belgrade, May 18, 2014. . REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
12 / 24
<p>A child cheers during a concert by Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria in Vienna May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader</p>

A child cheers during a concert by Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria in Vienna May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Monday, May 19, 2014

A child cheers during a concert by Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria in Vienna May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Close
13 / 24
<p>Britain's Prince Harry visits the Cassino Commonwealth War Cemetery, southern Italy, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandra Tarantino/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry visits the Cassino Commonwealth War Cemetery, southern Italy, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandra Tarantino/Pool

Monday, May 19, 2014

Britain's Prince Harry visits the Cassino Commonwealth War Cemetery, southern Italy, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandra Tarantino/Pool

Close
14 / 24
<p>(L-R) Cast members Dolph Lundgren, Jason Statham, Harrison Ford, Mel Gibson, Ronda Rousey, Sylvester Stallone and Wesley Snipes pose on a tank as they arrive on the Croisette to promote the film "The Expendables 3" during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

(L-R) Cast members Dolph Lundgren, Jason Statham, Harrison Ford, Mel Gibson, Ronda Rousey, Sylvester Stallone and Wesley Snipes pose on a tank as they arrive on the Croisette to promote the film "The Expendables 3" during the 67th Cannes Film...more

Monday, May 19, 2014

(L-R) Cast members Dolph Lundgren, Jason Statham, Harrison Ford, Mel Gibson, Ronda Rousey, Sylvester Stallone and Wesley Snipes pose on a tank as they arrive on the Croisette to promote the film "The Expendables 3" during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
15 / 24
<p>Member of the Muslim Brotherhood Mohamed Beltagy (L) speaks during his trial at a court in Cairo, May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Al Youm Al Saabi Newspaper</p>

Member of the Muslim Brotherhood Mohamed Beltagy (L) speaks during his trial at a court in Cairo, May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Al Youm Al Saabi Newspaper

Monday, May 19, 2014

Member of the Muslim Brotherhood Mohamed Beltagy (L) speaks during his trial at a court in Cairo, May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Al Youm Al Saabi Newspaper

Close
16 / 24
<p>Evacuees from the Serbian town of Obrenovac are seen lying on beds in a shelter hall in Belgrade, May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Evacuees from the Serbian town of Obrenovac are seen lying on beds in a shelter hall in Belgrade, May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Monday, May 19, 2014

Evacuees from the Serbian town of Obrenovac are seen lying on beds in a shelter hall in Belgrade, May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
17 / 24
<p>Journalists surround convicted rogue trader Jerome Kerviel as he arrives on the Franco-Italian border in Menton, May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet</p>

Journalists surround convicted rogue trader Jerome Kerviel as he arrives on the Franco-Italian border in Menton, May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

Monday, May 19, 2014

Journalists surround convicted rogue trader Jerome Kerviel as he arrives on the Franco-Italian border in Menton, May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

Close
18 / 24
<p>Ivana Spanovic of Serbia competes at the women's long jump at the IAAF Diamond League athletics meet in Shanghai May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Ivana Spanovic of Serbia competes at the women's long jump at the IAAF Diamond League athletics meet in Shanghai May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, May 19, 2014

Ivana Spanovic of Serbia competes at the women's long jump at the IAAF Diamond League athletics meet in Shanghai May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
19 / 24
<p>Serena Williams poses for a selfie with a supporter as she signs on a ball, after winning the women's singles final match against Sara Errani of Italy, at the Rome Masters tennis tournament May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

Serena Williams poses for a selfie with a supporter as she signs on a ball, after winning the women's singles final match against Sara Errani of Italy, at the Rome Masters tennis tournament May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Monday, May 19, 2014

Serena Williams poses for a selfie with a supporter as she signs on a ball, after winning the women's singles final match against Sara Errani of Italy, at the Rome Masters tennis tournament May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Close
20 / 24
<p>Spectators attend the men's ice hockey World Championship Group B game between the U.S. and Finland at Minsk Arena in Minsk May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Spectators attend the men's ice hockey World Championship Group B game between the U.S. and Finland at Minsk Arena in Minsk May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Monday, May 19, 2014

Spectators attend the men's ice hockey World Championship Group B game between the U.S. and Finland at Minsk Arena in Minsk May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
21 / 24
<p>Russia's Danis Zaripov chases the puck between Germany's Benedikt Kohl (top) and Marcel Noebels during the first period of their men's ice hockey World Championship Group B game at Minsk Arena in Minsk May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Russia's Danis Zaripov chases the puck between Germany's Benedikt Kohl (top) and Marcel Noebels during the first period of their men's ice hockey World Championship Group B game at Minsk Arena in Minsk May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk more

Monday, May 19, 2014

Russia's Danis Zaripov chases the puck between Germany's Benedikt Kohl (top) and Marcel Noebels during the first period of their men's ice hockey World Championship Group B game at Minsk Arena in Minsk May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
22 / 24
<p>A "scissors" dancer performs in a national scissors dance competition at Lima's Exposition Park, May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

A "scissors" dancer performs in a national scissors dance competition at Lima's Exposition Park, May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Monday, May 19, 2014

A "scissors" dancer performs in a national scissors dance competition at Lima's Exposition Park, May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
23 / 24
<p>New Free Syrian Army recruits run in groups as they receive military training to join Jabhet Thowar Syria in Idlib May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Kelze</p>

New Free Syrian Army recruits run in groups as they receive military training to join Jabhet Thowar Syria in Idlib May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Monday, May 19, 2014

New Free Syrian Army recruits run in groups as they receive military training to join Jabhet Thowar Syria in Idlib May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the past 24 hours.

18 May 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

18 May 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

17 May 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

16 May 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures