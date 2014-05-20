Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue May 20, 2014 | 1:05pm BST

<p>Thai soldiers take their positions in the middle of a main intersection in Bangkok's shopping district in Thailand, May 20, 2014. Thailand's army declared martial law to restore order after six months of anti-government protests which have left the country without a proper functioning government, but the move did not constitute a coup, military officials said. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

<p>A man reacts near a house tilted by floods in the village of Krupanj, west from Belgrade, Serbia, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

<p>Singer Cheryl Cole poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Foxcatcher" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

<p>A pro-Russian militant stands at a front line rebel position in the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

<p>A worker stands at the site of a residential complex which is under construction in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

<p>Labourers work at a shipyard by the river Buriganga, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

<p>Britain's Queen Elizabeth looks at a display during a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show on press day in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong un plays with children during a visit to the Taesongsan General Hospital in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang May 19, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

<p>A man dressed as an orangutan sits next to members of the press during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

<p>Libyan Army Special Forces Commander Wanis Bukhamada delivers a statement in Benghazi May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori</p>

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters fire a self-made rocket towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Bustan al-Basha district in Aleppo May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

<p>Relatives of children who died in a bus fire cry as they embrace in Fundacion, Colombia, May 19, 2014. Thirty-one children and one adult were killed in Colombia when fuel exploded on a broken-down bus returning from a church event, an emergency response coordinator said. REUTERS/John Vizcaino</p>

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

<p>A Palestinian protester, holding the Palestinian flag, uses a toy gun during clashes with Israeli troops over the controversial Israeli barrier in Kfar Aqab near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

<p>Britain's Prince Charles watches traditional dancers in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

<p>A man climbs on the roof of a house to feed pigs they rescued during heavy floods in the village of Vojskova, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic</p>

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

<p>A man walks through a field of maize, planted under a film of biodegradable plastic which raises the soil temperature at the start of the season, near the city of Londonderry, Northern Ireland, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

<p>Participants in the Sydney Harbour BridgeClimb wear lighted vests as they climb the bridge high above the city traffic at night, during a preview of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival in Australia, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

<p>Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, prepares to block a shot during an amateur match against the Jardim Regina Pirituba club at Pirituba soccer field in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

<p>Residents try to pull a man out from under rubble at a site hit by what activists said was a Scud missile from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Mareh in the countryside north of Aleppo May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo</p>

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

<p>Roza Gerasimenko,79, surveys the damage in her home following what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces in the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

<p>Men search for survivors under the rubble of collapsed houses at a site hit by what activists said was a Scud missile from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Mareh in the countryside north of Aleppo May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo</p>

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

<p>Children play at a shipyard by the river Buriganga, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

<p>A woman waves from a window during heavy floods in Bosanski Samac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic</p>

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

<p>Northrop F-5E Tiger IIs of the Swiss Air Force perform before the ILA Berlin Air Show in Selchow near Schoenefeld south of Berlin, Germany, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

