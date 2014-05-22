Editor's Choice
Members of a vigilante group of traditional hunters pose for a picture at their camp in Maiduguri, Nigeria, May 21, 2014. About 100 traditional hunters from villages in Borno state have gathered in a camp in Maiduguri and volunteered to hunt for Boko...more
Members of a vigilante group of traditional hunters pose for a picture at their camp in Maiduguri, Nigeria, May 21, 2014. About 100 traditional hunters from villages in Borno state have gathered in a camp in Maiduguri and volunteered to hunt for Boko Haram to the local government. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Afghan President Hamid Karzai walks away after shaking hands with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping before the opening ceremony in the Expo Center during the fourth Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit in...more
Afghan President Hamid Karzai walks away after shaking hands with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping before the opening ceremony in the Expo Center during the fourth Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit in Shanghai, China, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Students gather after school as they ride their bicycles in the main shopping district in Kilmarnock, Scotland April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Students gather after school as they ride their bicycles in the main shopping district in Kilmarnock, Scotland April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Workers peel papers off a wall as they re-paint the Chinese Communist Party flag on it at the Nanhu revolution memorial museum in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Chance Chan
Workers peel papers off a wall as they re-paint the Chinese Communist Party flag on it at the Nanhu revolution memorial museum in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Chance Chan
Actress Marion Cotillard poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "L'homme qu'on aimait trop" (In the Name of My Daughter) out of competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in France, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit...more
Actress Marion Cotillard poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "L'homme qu'on aimait trop" (In the Name of My Daughter) out of competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in France, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Demonstrators clash with police during a protest at McDonald's headquarters in Oak Brook, Illinois, May 21, 2014. Workers were calling for higher wages and better work conditions. REUTERS/Jim Young
Demonstrators clash with police during a protest at McDonald's headquarters in Oak Brook, Illinois, May 21, 2014. Workers were calling for higher wages and better work conditions. REUTERS/Jim Young
Models present swimwear by Gottex on a boat at the Canal Catwalk for the opening of the World Fashion Festival in Amsterdam, Netherlands, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
Models present swimwear by Gottex on a boat at the Canal Catwalk for the opening of the World Fashion Festival in Amsterdam, Netherlands, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
Volunteers hang campaign signs before a "Yes" campaign meeting at the Fenwick Hotel in Kilmarnock, Scotland March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Volunteers hang campaign signs before a "Yes" campaign meeting at the Fenwick Hotel in Kilmarnock, Scotland March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
TV personality Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West arrive at a fashion designer workshop in Paris, France, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
TV personality Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West arrive at a fashion designer workshop in Paris, France, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Two would-be immigrants rest upon arriving at Arguineguin port, in Spain's Canary Island of Gran Canaria, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Two would-be immigrants rest upon arriving at Arguineguin port, in Spain's Canary Island of Gran Canaria, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Egypt's ousted President Hosni Mubarak sits next to his sons Gamal (L) and Alaa (R) inside a dock at the police academy on the outskirts of Cairo May 21, 2014. An Egyptian court on Wednesday sentenced Hosni Mubarak to three years in prison on charges...more
Egypt's ousted President Hosni Mubarak sits next to his sons Gamal (L) and Alaa (R) inside a dock at the police academy on the outskirts of Cairo May 21, 2014. An Egyptian court on Wednesday sentenced Hosni Mubarak to three years in prison on charges of stealing public funds. His sons were sentenced to four years in jail on the same charges. REUTERS
A light show featuring a ballet dancer and swans from Swan Lake is projected onto spraying water by the Vivid Aquatique Water Theatre during a preview of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival in Australia, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed more
A light show featuring a ballet dancer and swans from Swan Lake is projected onto spraying water by the Vivid Aquatique Water Theatre during a preview of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival in Australia, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Economic Freedom Party (EFF) leader Julius Malema (C) arrives to be sworn in as a member of parliament at the South African Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sumaya Hishaml
Economic Freedom Party (EFF) leader Julius Malema (C) arrives to be sworn in as a member of parliament at the South African Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sumaya Hishaml
Rachel Daniel, 35, holds up a picture of her abducted daughter Rose Daniel, 17, as her son Bukar, 7, sits beside her at her home in Maiduguri, Nigeria, May 21, 2014. Rose was abducted along with more than 200 of her classmates on April 14 by Boko...more
Rachel Daniel, 35, holds up a picture of her abducted daughter Rose Daniel, 17, as her son Bukar, 7, sits beside her at her home in Maiduguri, Nigeria, May 21, 2014. Rose was abducted along with more than 200 of her classmates on April 14 by Boko Haram militants from a secondary school in Chibok, Borno state. REUTERS/Joe Penney
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto look out over the grounds from inside Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carolyn Kaster/Pool
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto look out over the grounds from inside Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carolyn Kaster/Pool
Model Cara Delevingne poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Search" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in France, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Model Cara Delevingne poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Search" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in France, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Nigerian teenager Deborah Peters, the sole survivor of a Boko Haram attack on her family in 2011, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Nigerian teenager Deborah Peters, the sole survivor of a Boko Haram attack on her family in 2011, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Protesters carry a man who was shot by French soldiers after French troops opened fire at protesters blocking a road in Bambari, Central African Republic, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Protesters carry a man who was shot by French soldiers after French troops opened fire at protesters blocking a road in Bambari, Central African Republic, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Cast member Terry Crews jumps at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Cast member Terry Crews jumps at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Gene Simmons of Kiss and finalist Caleb Johnson perform "Love Gun/Shout it Out Loud" during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gene Simmons of Kiss and finalist Caleb Johnson perform "Love Gun/Shout it Out Loud" during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Children play on swings under a bridge in Panama City, Panama, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Children play on swings under a bridge in Panama City, Panama, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Christian pilgrims dip in the water at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Christian pilgrims dip in the water at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers travelling in a rubber boat on the sea approach Eniyabanare Island from JSDF transport vessel Shimokita during a military drill, off Setouchi town on the southern Japanese island of Amami Oshima, Kagoshima...more
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers travelling in a rubber boat on the sea approach Eniyabanare Island from JSDF transport vessel Shimokita during a military drill, off Setouchi town on the southern Japanese island of Amami Oshima, Kagoshima prefecture in this photo taken by Kyodo May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Zinaida Patskan, 80, speaks as she stands inside her home which pro-Russian fighters said was destroyed by Ukrainian artillery, on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Zinaida Patskan, 80, speaks as she stands inside her home which pro-Russian fighters said was destroyed by Ukrainian artillery, on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Next Slideshows
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the past 24 hours.
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the past 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.
South Africans protest against President Zuma
Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.