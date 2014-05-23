Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri May 23, 2014 | 2:45pm BST

Editor's choice

Protesters carry a man who was shot by French soldiers after French troops opened fire at protesters blocking a road in Bambari, Central African Republic, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Protesters carry a man who was shot by French soldiers after French troops opened fire at protesters blocking a road in Bambari, Central African Republic, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, May 23, 2014
Protesters carry a man who was shot by French soldiers after French troops opened fire at protesters blocking a road in Bambari, Central African Republic, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
1 / 24
A pilgrim prays inside the Roman Catholic Chapel of Mary Magdalene in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A pilgrim prays inside the Roman Catholic Chapel of Mary Magdalene in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Friday, May 23, 2014
A pilgrim prays inside the Roman Catholic Chapel of Mary Magdalene in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
2 / 24
Thai soldiers stand guard during a coup at the Army Club where Thailand's army chief held a meeting with all rival factions in central Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Thai soldiers stand guard during a coup at the Army Club where Thailand's army chief held a meeting with all rival factions in central Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Friday, May 23, 2014
Thai soldiers stand guard during a coup at the Army Club where Thailand's army chief held a meeting with all rival factions in central Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
3 / 24
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani attends a news conference at a hotel after the fourth Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit, in Shanghai, China, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani attends a news conference at a hotel after the fourth Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit, in Shanghai, China, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, May 23, 2014
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani attends a news conference at a hotel after the fourth Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit, in Shanghai, China, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
4 / 24
A voter poses for a picture with their dog as they leave a pub being used as a polling station in Christmas Common, southern England May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A voter poses for a picture with their dog as they leave a pub being used as a polling station in Christmas Common, southern England May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Friday, May 23, 2014
A voter poses for a picture with their dog as they leave a pub being used as a polling station in Christmas Common, southern England May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
5 / 24
Free Syrian Army fighters help a fellow fighter wounded after what they said was clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Morek in Hama province May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif

Free Syrian Army fighters help a fellow fighter wounded after what they said was clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Morek in Hama province May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif

Friday, May 23, 2014
Free Syrian Army fighters help a fellow fighter wounded after what they said was clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Morek in Hama province May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif
Close
6 / 24
U.S. President Barack Obama greets people in the crowd gathered to watch him arrive on Air Force One at Griffiss International Airport in Rome, New York, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Barack Obama greets people in the crowd gathered to watch him arrive on Air Force One at Griffiss International Airport in Rome, New York, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Friday, May 23, 2014
U.S. President Barack Obama greets people in the crowd gathered to watch him arrive on Air Force One at Griffiss International Airport in Rome, New York, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
7 / 24
Anti-government demonstrators embrace riot police during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Anti-government demonstrators embrace riot police during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Friday, May 23, 2014
Anti-government demonstrators embrace riot police during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
8 / 24
Anti-government protesters celebrate as they board buses at the Royal plaza to take them back home after the coup was declared in Bangkok, Thailand, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Anti-government protesters celebrate as they board buses at the Royal plaza to take them back home after the coup was declared in Bangkok, Thailand, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, May 23, 2014
Anti-government protesters celebrate as they board buses at the Royal plaza to take them back home after the coup was declared in Bangkok, Thailand, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
9 / 24
Prisoners spend time in the renovated wing of the Najayo prison in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Prisoners spend time in the renovated wing of the Najayo prison in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Friday, May 23, 2014
Prisoners spend time in the renovated wing of the Najayo prison in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Close
10 / 24
A pro-Russian separatist shows an ammunition round near a destroyed building at a checkpoint in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A pro-Russian separatist shows an ammunition round near a destroyed building at a checkpoint in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Friday, May 23, 2014
A pro-Russian separatist shows an ammunition round near a destroyed building at a checkpoint in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
11 / 24
A wounded man lays unconscious in a pool of blood on the ground during clashes between protesters and riot police in Istanbul, Turkey, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A wounded man lays unconscious in a pool of blood on the ground during clashes between protesters and riot police in Istanbul, Turkey, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, May 23, 2014
A wounded man lays unconscious in a pool of blood on the ground during clashes between protesters and riot police in Istanbul, Turkey, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 24
Brazilian artist Paulo Ito talks on his mobile phone next to graffiti he painted referencing the 2014 World Cup, on the door of a public schoolhouse in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Brazilian artist Paulo Ito talks on his mobile phone next to graffiti he painted referencing the 2014 World Cup, on the door of a public schoolhouse in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, May 23, 2014
Brazilian artist Paulo Ito talks on his mobile phone next to graffiti he painted referencing the 2014 World Cup, on the door of a public schoolhouse in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
13 / 24
Director Asia Argento poses during a photocall for the film "Incompresa" (Misunderstood) in competition for the category "Un Certain Regard" at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in France, May 22, 2014 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Director Asia Argento poses during a photocall for the film "Incompresa" (Misunderstood) in competition for the category "Un Certain Regard" at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in France, May 22, 2014 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Friday, May 23, 2014
Director Asia Argento poses during a photocall for the film "Incompresa" (Misunderstood) in competition for the category "Un Certain Regard" at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in France, May 22, 2014 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
14 / 24
A fan takes pictures as rapper Kanye West arrives at a fashion designer shop in Paris, France, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A fan takes pictures as rapper Kanye West arrives at a fashion designer shop in Paris, France, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Friday, May 23, 2014
A fan takes pictures as rapper Kanye West arrives at a fashion designer shop in Paris, France, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
15 / 24
A migrant plays with a child as they arrive on the Italian Navy ship San Giorgio, at the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

A migrant plays with a child as they arrive on the Italian Navy ship San Giorgio, at the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Friday, May 23, 2014
A migrant plays with a child as they arrive on the Italian Navy ship San Giorgio, at the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
16 / 24
A civilian joint task force member stands guard at a checkpoint in Maiduguri, Nigeria, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A civilian joint task force member stands guard at a checkpoint in Maiduguri, Nigeria, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Friday, May 23, 2014
A civilian joint task force member stands guard at a checkpoint in Maiduguri, Nigeria, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
17 / 24
French Navy sailors attend a ceremony in the courtyard of the Invalides in Paris, France, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French Navy sailors attend a ceremony in the courtyard of the Invalides in Paris, France, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Friday, May 23, 2014
French Navy sailors attend a ceremony in the courtyard of the Invalides in Paris, France, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
18 / 24
A boy gestures in front of a barricade on fire during a protest after French troops opened fire at protesters blocking a road in Bambari, Central African Republic, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A boy gestures in front of a barricade on fire during a protest after French troops opened fire at protesters blocking a road in Bambari, Central African Republic, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, May 23, 2014
A boy gestures in front of a barricade on fire during a protest after French troops opened fire at protesters blocking a road in Bambari, Central African Republic, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
19 / 24
Afghan security officers investigate near smoke rising from a residential building, where insurgents were holed up in, after an attack on the Indian consulate in Herat province May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib

Afghan security officers investigate near smoke rising from a residential building, where insurgents were holed up in, after an attack on the Indian consulate in Herat province May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib

Friday, May 23, 2014
Afghan security officers investigate near smoke rising from a residential building, where insurgents were holed up in, after an attack on the Indian consulate in Herat province May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib
Close
20 / 24
Local residents gather outside a house following what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in the village of Semenivka, on the outskirts of Slaviansk, eastern Ukraine May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Local residents gather outside a house following what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in the village of Semenivka, on the outskirts of Slaviansk, eastern Ukraine May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Friday, May 23, 2014
Local residents gather outside a house following what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in the village of Semenivka, on the outskirts of Slaviansk, eastern Ukraine May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
21 / 24
A Thai soldier stands guard while Buddhist monks beg for alms outside a temple near Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A Thai soldier stands guard while Buddhist monks beg for alms outside a temple near Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Friday, May 23, 2014
A Thai soldier stands guard while Buddhist monks beg for alms outside a temple near Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
22 / 24
A member of the Third U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) takes part in a "Flags-In" ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington May 22, 2014. The soldiers will place American flags in front of more than 220,000 graves for the Memorial Day. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A member of the Third U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) takes part in a "Flags-In" ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington May 22, 2014. The soldiers will place American flags in front of more than 220,000 graves for the Memorial...more

Friday, May 23, 2014
A member of the Third U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) takes part in a "Flags-In" ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington May 22, 2014. The soldiers will place American flags in front of more than 220,000 graves for the Memorial Day. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
23 / 24
Inmates gesture from behind bars in Aleppo's main prison in Syria, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Inmates gesture from behind bars in Aleppo's main prison in Syria, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Friday, May 23, 2014
Inmates gesture from behind bars in Aleppo's main prison in Syria, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

22 May 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

21 May 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

20 May 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

19 May 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition leaders branded Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro a "dictator" after the Supreme Court took over the functions of Congress and pushed a lengthy political standoff to new heights.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

The art of the selfie

The art of the selfie

A look at the self-portrait in the age of smartphones, as the humble selfie becomes a global form of self-expression.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Driven from Mosul

Driven from Mosul

Residents flee as Iraqi forces fight Islamic State militants for control of western Mosul.

China Fashion Week

China Fashion Week

Highlights from China Fashion Week in Beijing.

Chinese paramilitary training

Chinese paramilitary training

Inside the grueling training for China's paramilitary police.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures