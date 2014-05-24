A man lies on the ground in front of police while holding a placard during a protest against martial law, a day after the Thai army chief sized power in a coup in central Bangkok May 23, 2014. Thai army chief General Prayuth Chan-ocha set out his...more

A man lies on the ground in front of police while holding a placard during a protest against martial law, a day after the Thai army chief sized power in a coup in central Bangkok May 23, 2014. Thai army chief General Prayuth Chan-ocha set out his plans for the country on Friday, a day after seizing power in the coup, saying reforms were needed before an election, but some Thais defied martial law to show opposition to his takeover. Several hundred people including students gathered in a central shopping district despite a ban on protests by five or more people to voice their opposition to military rule. The sign reads, "Don't pressure us". REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close