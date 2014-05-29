Edition:
Pictures | Thu May 29, 2014

Editor's choice

Smoke rises from the 998-tonne fuel tanker Shoko Maru after it exploded off the coast of Himeji, western Japan, in this photo taken and released May 29, 2014. REUTERS/5th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters - Japan Coast Guard/Handout via Reuters

Soldiers protect themselves with shields as different object are thrown at them during a confrontation with anti-coup protesters at the Victory monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Civil defense members, rebel fighters and civilians search for survivors at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Qarlaq neighborhood of Aleppo May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Hu Famiao, a 50-year-old farmer whose feet was swollen due to an unknown disease, sits in a chair as his mother cries, at their house in Dougang village, Anhui province, China May 29, 2014. REUTERS/William Hong

A female member of the honor guard looks on ahead of a welcoming ceremony for Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak outside the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Underclassmen listen from the back of the stadium as President Barack Obama speaks at a commencement ceremony at the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Police stand next to burning containers during a protest against the eviction of squatters from Can Vies building at Sants neighborhood in Barcelona, Spain May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Roselie Kremers, mother of missing Dutch tourist Kris Kremers, attends a public vigil organized for finding her daughter, in Boquete, Panama May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

He Liang rides his home-made suitcase vehicle along a street in Changsha, Hunan province, China May 28, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Israeli border policemen detain a member of media during clashes at protest against a parade by Israelis marking Jerusalem Day, at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Trucks carrying criminals and suspects are seen during a mass sentencing rally at a stadium in Yili, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China May 27, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Children holding plates wait in a queue to receive food at an orphanage run by a non-governmental organisation on World Hunger Day, in the southern Indian city of Chennai May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

A GoalControl watch reads "goal" as a football rolls fully behind the goal line during a demonstration in the western German city of Aachen May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Indigenous Indians attend a protest against the Indian policy of President Dilma Rousseff's government and the costs of the 2014 World Cup in front of the Brazilian congress in Brasilia May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Joedson Alves

The Soyuz TMA-13M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station crew of Alexander Gerst of Germany, Maxim Suraev of Russia and Reid Wiseman of the U.S. blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Cast member Angelina Jolie waves at fans with actor Brad Pitt as they arrive at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

An Afghan immigrant wipes his eyes as police evacuate him and others at an improvised camp in Calais, northern France, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Demonstrators gather at the presidential headquarters in Sukhumi, the capital of Georgia's breakaway region of Abkhazia May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Nina Zotina

Novak Djokovic of Serbia stretches out to hit a return to Jeremy Chardy of France during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A soldier is hit by a bottle of water during a scuffle with protestors against military rule at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Marine Le Pen, France's National Front political party head, and Dutch far-right Freedom Party (PVV) leader Geert Wilders (R) address a joint news conference at the European Parliament in Brussels May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

An Orthodox priest baptizes a baby at a church inside the Doctor Voino-Yasenetsky Saint Luka train, which serves as a free consultative and diagnostic medical center, at a railway station of Divnogorsk, outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone arrives in court in Munich May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Anna Schmiedlova of Slovakia stretches out to hit a return to Venus Williams during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

