Pictures | Sat May 31, 2014 | 7:10am BST

A boy jokes with soldiers at their position along roads blocked around the Victory Monument, where anti-coup protesters were gathering on previous days, in Bangkok May 30, 2014. Thailand's military said on Friday it will set up "reconciliation centres" across the country aimed at healing a decade of political division that has often spilled into violence. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Saturday, May 31, 2014
A sick girl from Puel tribe stands in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. Puel cattle herder tribes are Muslims and are often attacked by Anti-Balaka Christian militia. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Saturday, May 31, 2014
Supporters of the Spanish national soccer team cheer before their friendly soccer match against Bolivia, in preparation for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, outside the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Saturday, May 31, 2014
A vendor selling meat arranges his wares next to a display of Brazilian flags in Sao Paulo May 30, 2014. Brazil left its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Wednesday but signaled the pause in its year-long monetary tightening cycle could be short-lived if inflation fails to subside. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Saturday, May 31, 2014
England's Gary Cahill (2nd L) challenges Peru's goalkeeper Raul Fernandez (2nd R) for an aerial ball during their international friendly soccer match at Wembley Stadium in London May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Saturday, May 31, 2014
A driver takes a nap inside his parked auto-rickshaw along the roadside in the old quarters of Delhi May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Saturday, May 31, 2014
Vitalii Sediuk, a 25-year-old Ukrainian TV reporter, appears in an East Los Angeles Courthouse for arraignment in Los Angeles, California May 30, 2014. Sediuk, the Ukrainian prankster who struck actor Brad Pitt in the face at the Los Angeles premiere of the movie "Maleficent" will be charged with battery and assault, officials said on Friday. Sediuk will be charged with four counts that also include unlawful activity and interference at a theatrical event. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Saturday, May 31, 2014
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH Two girls are seen hanging from a tree in a village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on May 28, 2014, in this still image taken from video. Indian police have arrested one man and are looking for four other suspects after the two teenage girls were gang-raped and then hanged from a tree in a village in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday. Video shot on May 28, 2014. REUTERS/ Reuters TV

Saturday, May 31, 2014
A boy (C) holds a soccer ball, with red tape on it the shape of cross, in front of a Brazilian flag at Santa Luzia slum, where they are living in a protest against the money spent on preparations of the upcoming World Cup, in Brasilia May 30, 2014. The 2014 World Cup will be held in 12 cities in Brazil from June 12 till July 13. REUTERS/Joedson Alves

Saturday, May 31, 2014
A student from the General Yermolov Cadet school rests on his sword during the "Last Bell" ceremony to mark the end of the school year in Stavropol May 30, 2014. The General Yermolov Cadet School in the southern Russian city of Stavropol is a state-run institution that teaches military and patriotic classes in addition to a normal syllabus. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Saturday, May 31, 2014
A man paints a "Batmobile" replica on the outskirts of Shanghai, May 30, 2014. Li Weilei, the owner of the replica and a local businessman, uses his spare time and money to build replicas like the "Batmobile", Formula One cars and "Transformers" for rent or sale. Li spent around 75,000 yuan ($12,000) to build the model. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Saturday, May 31, 2014
Climbers walk along the arch of the Sydney Harbour Bridge behind the Sydney Opera House May 30, 2014 as they attempt to break the record for the most number of people on the arch of the famous bridge at the same time. The former record of 316 people, set in 2011, was broken when 340 people reached the top of the bridge on Friday during a charity event raising money for polio research. REUTERS/David Gray

Saturday, May 31, 2014
Austria's Aleksandar Dragovic (bottom) and Iceland's Kolbeinn Sigthorsson fight for the ball during their international friendly soccer match in the Austrian city of Innsbruck May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Saturday, May 31, 2014
Horses stand under a goal post in the Mare slum complex in Rio de Janeiro May 13, 2014. The 2014 World Cup will be held in Brazil from June 12 through July 13. In Brazil, soccer goalposts can be found almost anywhere, from slums to sandy beaches. The FIFA Laws of the Game specify the length between the goal posts is 8 yards (7.32m); the lower edge of the crossbar should be 8 ft. (2.44m) from the ground; and the posts themselves should be 5 inches (12cm) or smaller. But all sorts of other goals are used by amateur players, who can employ anything from scraps of wood nailed together, to rusting pieces of metal to play a game of soccer. Brazil is getting ready to host the 2014 World Cup this summer. Picture taken May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Saturday, May 31, 2014
South Sudanese people displaced by the conflict are reflected in a mirror at an improvised barber in a market in a camp for internally displaced people at the UNMISS base in Malakal, Upper Nile State May 30, 2014. There are about 18,000 people sheltering in the United Nations Missions in South Sudan (UNMISS) base in Malakal. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Saturday, May 31, 2014
May 30, 2014; Boston, MA, USA; Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Wil Myers (9) steals second base against Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia (15) during the second inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, May 31, 2014
A Google search page is reflected in sunglasses in this photo illustration taken in Brussels May 30, 2014. Google has taken the first steps to meet a European ruling that citizens can have objectionable links removed from Internet search results, a ruling that pleased privacy campaigners but raised fears that the right can be abused to hide negative information. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Saturday, May 31, 2014
Participants of the Khamoro World Roma Festival dance through the historical centre of Prague May 30, 2014. The festival aims to showcase Roma culture and improve relations between society and members of the Roma community, according to the organisers. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Saturday, May 31, 2014
A Kashmiri Muslim woman offers prayers on the Friday following celebrations for "Meeraj-un-Nabi" at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar May 30, 2014. Thousands of Kashmiri Muslims on Friday thronged to Hazratbal shrine, which houses a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammed, to celebrate concluding ceremonies of Meeraj-un-Nabi, or the ascension of Prophet Mohammed to Heaven. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Saturday, May 31, 2014
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH An injured boy holding his mobile phone lies inside a field hospital in al-Ansari neighborhood after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Saturday, May 31, 2014
A soldier takes up position in front of a large screen at the Victory Monument, where anti-coup protesters were gathering on previous days, in Bangkok May 30, 2014. Thailand's military said on Friday it will set up "reconciliation centres" across the country aimed at healing a decade of political division that has often spilled into violence. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Saturday, May 31, 2014
