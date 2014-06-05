Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jun 5, 2014 | 2:35pm BST

Editor's Choice

A boy hugs a tree as he prepares to take part in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most number of people hugging trees for two minutes in Kathmandu, Nepal, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A boy hugs a tree as he prepares to take part in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most number of people hugging trees for two minutes in Kathmandu, Nepal, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A boy hugs a tree as he prepares to take part in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most number of people hugging trees for two minutes in Kathmandu, Nepal, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
1 / 24
Tens of thousands of people participate in a candlelight vigil at Hong Kong's Victoria Park June 4, 2014, to mark the 25th anniversary of the military crackdown of the pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989. REUTERS/Paul Yeung

Tens of thousands of people participate in a candlelight vigil at Hong Kong's Victoria Park June 4, 2014, to mark the 25th anniversary of the military crackdown of the pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989. REUTERS/Paul Yeung

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Tens of thousands of people participate in a candlelight vigil at Hong Kong's Victoria Park June 4, 2014, to mark the 25th anniversary of the military crackdown of the pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989. REUTERS/Paul Yeung
Close
2 / 24
British D-Day veteran Paul Butler, 88, from Oxfordshire walks away from a wall mural at Arromanches-les-Bains on the Normandy coast, France, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

British D-Day veteran Paul Butler, 88, from Oxfordshire walks away from a wall mural at Arromanches-les-Bains on the Normandy coast, France, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thursday, June 05, 2014
British D-Day veteran Paul Butler, 88, from Oxfordshire walks away from a wall mural at Arromanches-les-Bains on the Normandy coast, France, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
3 / 24
Britain's Queen Elizabeth sits with Prince Charles as she delivers her speech in the House of Lords, during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Britain's Queen Elizabeth sits with Prince Charles as she delivers her speech in the House of Lords, during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Britain's Queen Elizabeth sits with Prince Charles as she delivers her speech in the House of Lords, during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
4 / 24
Disabled Palestinian girls play a game of sitting volleyball during a training session organized by General Union of Disabled Palestinians, in Deir El-Balah in the central Gaza Strip June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Disabled Palestinian girls play a game of sitting volleyball during a training session organized by General Union of Disabled Palestinians, in Deir El-Balah in the central Gaza Strip June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Disabled Palestinian girls play a game of sitting volleyball during a training session organized by General Union of Disabled Palestinians, in Deir El-Balah in the central Gaza Strip June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
5 / 24
Children play in their house, while their parents work on recycling air-conditioning units, in Dongxiaokou village in Beijing, China, May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Children play in their house, while their parents work on recycling air-conditioning units, in Dongxiaokou village in Beijing, China, May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Children play in their house, while their parents work on recycling air-conditioning units, in Dongxiaokou village in Beijing, China, May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
6 / 24
A student of the Scorpion Youth Military Club carries AK-74 Kalashnikov automatic rifles for a training session on a summer base in a school in the village of Molodyozhny, outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A student of the Scorpion Youth Military Club carries AK-74 Kalashnikov automatic rifles for a training session on a summer base in a school in the village of Molodyozhny, outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya...more

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A student of the Scorpion Youth Military Club carries AK-74 Kalashnikov automatic rifles for a training session on a summer base in a school in the village of Molodyozhny, outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
7 / 24
People hold candles during a candlelight vigil to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the June 4 Tiananmen Square incident, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

People hold candles during a candlelight vigil to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the June 4 Tiananmen Square incident, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Thursday, June 05, 2014
People hold candles during a candlelight vigil to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the June 4 Tiananmen Square incident, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said
Close
8 / 24
Sara Errani of Italy serves to Andrea Petkovic of Germany during their women's quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Sara Errani of Italy serves to Andrea Petkovic of Germany during their women's quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Sara Errani of Italy serves to Andrea Petkovic of Germany during their women's quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
9 / 24
A woman poses for a photo as she leans on a grand piano that has been left beside the East Rive, during a fashion shoot underneath the Brooklyn Bridge in the Manhattan borough of New York June 3, 2014. According to local media, the piano had been in this space for about a week, puzzling locals as to how it got there and the reason for its placement, perfectly under the bridge. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman poses for a photo as she leans on a grand piano that has been left beside the East Rive, during a fashion shoot underneath the Brooklyn Bridge in the Manhattan borough of New York June 3, 2014. According to local media, the piano had been in...more

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A woman poses for a photo as she leans on a grand piano that has been left beside the East Rive, during a fashion shoot underneath the Brooklyn Bridge in the Manhattan borough of New York June 3, 2014. According to local media, the piano had been in this space for about a week, puzzling locals as to how it got there and the reason for its placement, perfectly under the bridge. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
10 / 24
An anti-government protester, covers himself with a shield during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

An anti-government protester, covers himself with a shield during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Thursday, June 05, 2014
An anti-government protester, covers himself with a shield during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Close
11 / 24
Brazilian artist Jambeiro paints a graffiti in reference to the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Brazilian artist Jambeiro paints a graffiti in reference to the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Brazilian artist Jambeiro paints a graffiti in reference to the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
12 / 24
An Afghan man prays in Kabul June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan man prays in Kabul June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Thursday, June 05, 2014
An Afghan man prays in Kabul June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
13 / 24
A mother and child who have fled from fighting in Slaviansk, stand in their temporary accommodation in the town of Nizhnaya Krinka in eastern Ukraine June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A mother and child who have fled from fighting in Slaviansk, stand in their temporary accommodation in the town of Nizhnaya Krinka in eastern Ukraine June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A mother and child who have fled from fighting in Slaviansk, stand in their temporary accommodation in the town of Nizhnaya Krinka in eastern Ukraine June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
14 / 24
An history enthusiast takes a picture of U.S. Air Force C-47 Skytrain aircraft as they fly over the city of Carentan, on the Normandy coast, France, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

An history enthusiast takes a picture of U.S. Air Force C-47 Skytrain aircraft as they fly over the city of Carentan, on the Normandy coast, France, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Thursday, June 05, 2014
An history enthusiast takes a picture of U.S. Air Force C-47 Skytrain aircraft as they fly over the city of Carentan, on the Normandy coast, France, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
15 / 24
Porter Lakpa Sherpa, 42, is silhouetted as he stands in front of Mount Kongde, approximately 11155 feet above sea level in Solukhumbu District, Nepal, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Porter Lakpa Sherpa, 42, is silhouetted as he stands in front of Mount Kongde, approximately 11155 feet above sea level in Solukhumbu District, Nepal, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Porter Lakpa Sherpa, 42, is silhouetted as he stands in front of Mount Kongde, approximately 11155 feet above sea level in Solukhumbu District, Nepal, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
16 / 24
A man takes a nap on his tricycle during a hot day in Beijing, China, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A man takes a nap on his tricycle during a hot day in Beijing, China, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A man takes a nap on his tricycle during a hot day in Beijing, China, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
17 / 24
A worker uses a rope to move through a pile of empty plastic bottles at a recycling workshop in Mumbai, India, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A worker uses a rope to move through a pile of empty plastic bottles at a recycling workshop in Mumbai, India, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A worker uses a rope to move through a pile of empty plastic bottles at a recycling workshop in Mumbai, India, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
18 / 24
Investigators inspect the scene of a U.S. military jet crash in Imperial, California June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Investigators inspect the scene of a U.S. military jet crash in Imperial, California June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Investigators inspect the scene of a U.S. military jet crash in Imperial, California June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Close
19 / 24
Brantley Gilbert performs "Bottoms Up" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Brantley Gilbert performs "Bottoms Up" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Brantley Gilbert performs "Bottoms Up" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
20 / 24
Johann Wolfgang von Goethe plastic statues, designed by Ottmar Hoerl stand in front of the Goethe University in Frankfurt, Germany, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Johann Wolfgang von Goethe plastic statues, designed by Ottmar Hoerl stand in front of the Goethe University in Frankfurt, Germany, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Johann Wolfgang von Goethe plastic statues, designed by Ottmar Hoerl stand in front of the Goethe University in Frankfurt, Germany, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
21 / 24
SoftBank Corp. Chief Executive Masayoshi Son waves with the company's human-like robots named 'pepper' during a news conference in Urayasu, east of Tokyo, Japan, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

SoftBank Corp. Chief Executive Masayoshi Son waves with the company's human-like robots named 'pepper' during a news conference in Urayasu, east of Tokyo, Japan, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Thursday, June 05, 2014
SoftBank Corp. Chief Executive Masayoshi Son waves with the company's human-like robots named 'pepper' during a news conference in Urayasu, east of Tokyo, Japan, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
22 / 24
People play soccer at Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

People play soccer at Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Thursday, June 05, 2014
People play soccer at Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
23 / 24
A supporter of the Shi'ite al-Houthi group looks on as he takes part in a demonstration in Yemen's capital Sanaa June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A supporter of the Shi'ite al-Houthi group looks on as he takes part in a demonstration in Yemen's capital Sanaa June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A supporter of the Shi'ite al-Houthi group looks on as he takes part in a demonstration in Yemen's capital Sanaa June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

04 Jun 2014
24 Hours in Pictures - Jun 03 2014 Part 2

24 Hours in Pictures - Jun 03 2014 Part 2

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

04 Jun 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

03 Jun 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

02 Jun 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast