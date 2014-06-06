Editor's Choice

Edition:
British D-Day veteran of the Normandy campaign Fred Glover, 88, of Brighton poses while watching a display by 300 multi-national paratroops in Ranville, France June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

British D-Day veteran of the Normandy campaign Fred Glover, 88, of Brighton poses while watching a display by 300 multi-national paratroops in Ranville, France June 5, 2014.

Friday, June 06, 2014
British D-Day veteran of the Normandy campaign Fred Glover, 88, of Brighton poses while watching a display by 300 multi-national paratroops in Ranville, France June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A porter carries mattresses back from Everest base camp, approximately 17389 feet above sea level, in Solukhumbu District, Nepal, May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A porter carries mattresses back from Everest base camp, approximately 17389 feet above sea level, in Solukhumbu District, Nepal, May 6, 2014.

Friday, June 06, 2014
A porter carries mattresses back from Everest base camp, approximately 17389 feet above sea level, in Solukhumbu District, Nepal, May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A visitor poses for photos with a 3D installation at a media preview of the Trick Eye Museum at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A visitor poses for photos with a 3D installation at a media preview of the Trick Eye Museum at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore June 6, 2014.

Friday, June 06, 2014
A visitor poses for photos with a 3D installation at a media preview of the Trick Eye Museum at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A Palestinian demonstrator falls next to Israeli border policemen after she was detained during a protest near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian demonstrator falls next to Israeli border policemen after she was detained during a protest near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City June 5, 2014.

Friday, June 06, 2014
A Palestinian demonstrator falls next to Israeli border policemen after she was detained during a protest near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
U.S. congressman Louie Gohmert speaks with three girls, who escaped after they were abducted in the remote village of Chibok, while they are covered in white sheets at a news conference in Lagos, Nigeria, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

U.S. congressman Louie Gohmert speaks with three girls, who escaped after they were abducted in the remote village of Chibok, while they are covered in white sheets at a news conference in Lagos, Nigeria, June 5, 2014.

Friday, June 06, 2014
U.S. congressman Louie Gohmert speaks with three girls, who escaped after they were abducted in the remote village of Chibok, while they are covered in white sheets at a news conference in Lagos, Nigeria, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A Brazilian army soldier stands during a security plan drill for the upcoming World Cup soccer tournament in front of Mane Garrincha National Stadium in Brasilia June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A Brazilian army soldier stands during a security plan drill for the upcoming World Cup soccer tournament in front of Mane Garrincha National Stadium in Brasilia June 5, 2014.

Friday, June 06, 2014
A Brazilian army soldier stands during a security plan drill for the upcoming World Cup soccer tournament in front of Mane Garrincha National Stadium in Brasilia June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
President Barack Obama reacts to a witty comment from British Prime Minister David Cameron during a news conference at the G7 Summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama reacts to a witty comment from British Prime Minister David Cameron during a news conference at the G7 Summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 5, 2014.

Friday, June 06, 2014
President Barack Obama reacts to a witty comment from British Prime Minister David Cameron during a news conference at the G7 Summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Britain's Prince Charles laughs during a lunch with D-Day veterans at a community centre in Ranville, France June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Bruce Adams/Pool

Britain's Prince Charles laughs during a lunch with D-Day veterans at a community centre in Ranville, France June 5, 2014.

Friday, June 06, 2014
Britain's Prince Charles laughs during a lunch with D-Day veterans at a community centre in Ranville, France June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Bruce Adams/Pool
Men from the Peul tribe holds a bow and a quiver of arrows as they watch a soccer match in the town of Molemi, Central African Republic, June 4, 2014. Peul cattle herders are mostly Muslims and they are often attacked by "anti-balaka" Christian militia. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Men from the Peul tribe holds a bow and a quiver of arrows as they watch a soccer match in the town of Molemi, Central African Republic, June 4, 2014. Peul cattle herders are mostly Muslims and they are often attacked by "anti-balaka" Christian militia.

Friday, June 06, 2014
Men from the Peul tribe holds a bow and a quiver of arrows as they watch a soccer match in the town of Molemi, Central African Republic, June 4, 2014. Peul cattle herders are mostly Muslims and they are often attacked by "anti-balaka" Christian militia. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi arrives for the monthly ECB news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi arrives for the monthly ECB news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, June 5, 2014.

Friday, June 06, 2014
European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi arrives for the monthly ECB news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits Taedonggang Combined Fruit Farm and Taedonggang Combined Fruit Processing Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 5, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits Taedonggang Combined Fruit Farm and Taedonggang Combined Fruit Processing Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 5, 2014.

Friday, June 06, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits Taedonggang Combined Fruit Farm and Taedonggang Combined Fruit Processing Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 5, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
People hug trees as they take part in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most people hugging trees for two minutes in Kathmandu, Nepal, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

People hug trees as they take part in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most people hugging trees for two minutes in Kathmandu, Nepal, June 5, 2014.

Friday, June 06, 2014
People hug trees as they take part in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most people hugging trees for two minutes in Kathmandu, Nepal, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
SoftBank Corp. Chief Executive Masayoshi Son presents the company's human-like robots named 'pepper' during a news conference in Urayasu, east of Tokyo, Japan, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

SoftBank Corp. Chief Executive Masayoshi Son presents the company's human-like robots named 'pepper' during a news conference in Urayasu, east of Tokyo, Japan, June 5, 2014.

Friday, June 06, 2014
SoftBank Corp. Chief Executive Masayoshi Son presents the company's human-like robots named 'pepper' during a news conference in Urayasu, east of Tokyo, Japan, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A policeman secures the scene at Seattle Pacific University after the campus was evacuated due to a shooting in Seattle, Washington June 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

A policeman secures the scene at Seattle Pacific University after the campus was evacuated due to a shooting in Seattle, Washington June 5, 2014.

Friday, June 06, 2014
A policeman secures the scene at Seattle Pacific University after the campus was evacuated due to a shooting in Seattle, Washington June 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
FIFA President Sepp Blatter gestures next to the World Cup trophy after a media conference in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

FIFA President Sepp Blatter gestures next to the World Cup trophy after a media conference in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 5, 2014.

Friday, June 06, 2014
FIFA President Sepp Blatter gestures next to the World Cup trophy after a media conference in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
British D-Day veteran of the Normandy campaign Jock Hutton arrives in tandem with a member of the British Army's Red Devils parachute team during a display in Ranville, France June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

British D-Day veteran of the Normandy campaign Jock Hutton arrives in tandem with a member of the British Army's Red Devils parachute team during a display in Ranville, France June 5, 2014.

Friday, June 06, 2014
British D-Day veteran of the Normandy campaign Jock Hutton arrives in tandem with a member of the British Army's Red Devils parachute team during a display in Ranville, France June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Brantley Gilbert performs "Bottoms Up" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Brantley Gilbert performs "Bottoms Up" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014.

Friday, June 06, 2014
Brantley Gilbert performs "Bottoms Up" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Russian President Vladimir Putin is greeted by France's President Francois Hollande as he arrives at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Russian President Vladimir Putin is greeted by France's President Francois Hollande as he arrives at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 5, 2014.

Friday, June 06, 2014
Russian President Vladimir Putin is greeted by France's President Francois Hollande as he arrives at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A pro-Russian protester stands at a barricade at the police headquarters in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A pro-Russian protester stands at a barricade at the police headquarters in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk, June 5, 2014.

Friday, June 06, 2014
A pro-Russian protester stands at a barricade at the police headquarters in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Former first lady Nancy Reagan visits the grave site of her husband, former President Ronald Wilson Reagan, at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on the 10th anniversary of his passing, in Simi Valley, California June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Former first lady Nancy Reagan visits the grave site of her husband, former President Ronald Wilson Reagan, at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on the 10th anniversary of his passing, in Simi Valley, California June 5, 2014.

Friday, June 06, 2014
Former first lady Nancy Reagan visits the grave site of her husband, former President Ronald Wilson Reagan, at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on the 10th anniversary of his passing, in Simi Valley, California June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
An Afghan man rides a horse as he heads home at the end of a day in Kabul June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

An Afghan man rides a horse as he heads home at the end of a day in Kabul June 5, 2014.

Friday, June 06, 2014
An Afghan man rides a horse as he heads home at the end of a day in Kabul June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghan security forces investigate at the site of a bomb attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan security forces investigate at the site of a bomb attack in Kabul June 6, 2014.

Friday, June 06, 2014
Afghan security forces investigate at the site of a bomb attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A boy stands near a destroyed armoured vehicle on a road in the northwestern province of Omran, Yemen, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A boy stands near a destroyed armoured vehicle on a road in the northwestern province of Omran, Yemen, June 6, 2014.

Friday, June 06, 2014
A boy stands near a destroyed armoured vehicle on a road in the northwestern province of Omran, Yemen, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Couples pose for photos in front of the Christ the Redeemer statue, after their group wedding at the Corcovado mountain in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Couples pose for photos in front of the Christ the Redeemer statue, after their group wedding at the Corcovado mountain in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 5, 2014.

Friday, June 06, 2014
Couples pose for photos in front of the Christ the Redeemer statue, after their group wedding at the Corcovado mountain in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
