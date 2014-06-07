Editor's Choice

Edition:
A huge video screen on Sword Beach shows U.S. President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin as they arrive for the International 70th D-Day Commemoration Ceremony in Ouistreham June 6, 2014. World leaders and veterans gathered by the beaches of Normandy on Friday to mark the 70th anniversary of the Allied D-Day landings that helped turn the tables in World War Two. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Saturday, June 07, 2014
A huge video screen on Sword Beach shows U.S. President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin as they arrive for the International 70th D-Day Commemoration Ceremony in Ouistreham June 6, 2014. World leaders and veterans gathered by the beaches of Normandy on Friday to mark the 70th anniversary of the Allied D-Day landings that helped turn the tables in World War Two. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Sikhs wield swords during their clash inside the complex of the holy Sikh shrine, the Golden Temple, in the northern Indian city of Amritsar June 6, 2014. Sikhs wielding swords clashed inside the compound of their religion's holiest shrine on Friday, the 30th anniversary of a controversial raid by Indian security forces that flushed out separatist militants holed up in the temple. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Saturday, June 07, 2014
Sikhs wield swords during their clash inside the complex of the holy Sikh shrine, the Golden Temple, in the northern Indian city of Amritsar June 6, 2014. Sikhs wielding swords clashed inside the compound of their religion's holiest shrine on Friday, the 30th anniversary of a controversial raid by Indian security forces that flushed out separatist militants holed up in the temple. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Guarani Indians use their bows and arrows to stop drivers from passing a roadblock they imposed in front of the Sao Paulo State legislature in Sao Paulo, June 6, 2014. The Indians were protesting over a new law project called PEC 215 being debated in the legislature that would transfer the power to demarcate their ancestral lands from the federal government to Congress. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Saturday, June 07, 2014
Guarani Indians use their bows and arrows to stop drivers from passing a roadblock they imposed in front of the Sao Paulo State legislature in Sao Paulo, June 6, 2014. The Indians were protesting over a new law project called PEC 215 being debated in the legislature that would transfer the power to demarcate their ancestral lands from the federal government to Congress. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A Free Syrian Army fighter sits behind a desk in Palace of Justice in Aleppo June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Saturday, June 07, 2014
A Free Syrian Army fighter sits behind a desk in Palace of Justice in Aleppo June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his men's semi-final match against Ernests Gulbis of Latvia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Saturday, June 07, 2014
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his men's semi-final match against Ernests Gulbis of Latvia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Rose petals dropped by helicopters fall around the Statue of Liberty in New York June 6, 2014. The event was organized by the organization "The French Will Never Forget" to mark the 70th anniversary of World War Two's D-Day landings. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Saturday, June 07, 2014
Rose petals dropped by helicopters fall around the Statue of Liberty in New York June 6, 2014. The event was organized by the organization "The French Will Never Forget" to mark the 70th anniversary of World War Two's D-Day landings. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man, who was injured during a suicide bomber attack in Mwafaqiya village at Mosul, lies in a hospital bed after he was brought for treatment in a hospital in Arbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdistan region, June 6, 2014. Militants fought Iraqi security forces in the northern city of Mosul on Friday, a day after parts of another city were briefly overrun by insurgents. A curfew was imposed on Mosul on Thursday, when Sunni Islamist insurgents moved into parts of the city of Samarra, bringing them within striking distance of a Shi'ite shrine, the destruction of which in 2006 touched off a sectarian war. REUTERS

Saturday, June 07, 2014
A man, who was injured during a suicide bomber attack in Mwafaqiya village at Mosul, lies in a hospital bed after he was brought for treatment in a hospital in Arbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdistan region, June 6, 2014. Militants fought Iraqi security forces in the northern city of Mosul on Friday, a day after parts of another city were briefly overrun by insurgents. A curfew was imposed on Mosul on Thursday, when Sunni Islamist insurgents moved into parts of the city of Samarra, bringing them within striking distance of a Shi'ite shrine, the destruction of which in 2006 touched off a sectarian war. REUTERS
Family members attend a ceremony to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings, at the Museum of American Armor in Old Bethpage, New York, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Saturday, June 07, 2014
Family members attend a ceremony to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings, at the Museum of American Armor in Old Bethpage, New York, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A Rohingya Muslim bride (C) is seen during her wedding ceremony in Kyukpannu village in Maungdaw, the northern Rakhine state, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Saturday, June 07, 2014
A Rohingya Muslim bride (C) is seen during her wedding ceremony in Kyukpannu village in Maungdaw, the northern Rakhine state, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, enters the track from a paddock area for morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 6, 2014. California Chrome will attempt to become the first horse since Affirmed in 1978 to win racing's coveted triple crown when he competes in the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on Saturday. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Saturday, June 07, 2014
California Chrome, winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, enters the track from a paddock area for morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 6, 2014. California Chrome will attempt to become the first horse since Affirmed in 1978 to win racing's coveted triple crown when he competes in the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on Saturday. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Ernests Gulbis of Latvia returns the ball to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's semi-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Saturday, June 07, 2014
Ernests Gulbis of Latvia returns the ball to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's semi-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Police carry a soccer fan who was injured after a huge billboard fell due to a sudden thunderstorm, during the African Champions League Group A match between Sudan's Al Hilal and the Democratic Republic of Congo's AS V. Club, at Khartoum stadium June 6, 2014. Picture taken June 6, 2014. REUTERS

Saturday, June 07, 2014
Police carry a soccer fan who was injured after a huge billboard fell due to a sudden thunderstorm, during the African Champions League Group A match between Sudan's Al Hilal and the Democratic Republic of Congo's AS V. Club, at Khartoum stadium June 6, 2014. Picture taken June 6, 2014. REUTERS
A visitor poses for photos with a 3D installation at a media preview of the Trick Eye Museum at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore June 6, 2014. The museum which features paintings and optical illusion installations will open to public on Sunday. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Saturday, June 07, 2014
A visitor poses for photos with a 3D installation at a media preview of the Trick Eye Museum at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore June 6, 2014. The museum which features paintings and optical illusion installations will open to public on Sunday. REUTERS/Edgar Su
An Afghan family looks out of a broken window in a building damaged during a bomb attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. Two bombs exploded outside a hotel in western Kabul where Afghan presidential frontrunner Abdullah Abdullah was holding a rally, striking his car and injuring his bodyguards, the candidate said on Friday. Police said two people were killed and 16 wounded in the attack on Abdullah's convoy, the first such incident in Afghanistan's on-going election campaign. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Saturday, June 07, 2014
An Afghan family looks out of a broken window in a building damaged during a bomb attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. Two bombs exploded outside a hotel in western Kabul where Afghan presidential frontrunner Abdullah Abdullah was holding a rally, striking his car and injuring his bodyguards, the candidate said on Friday. Police said two people were killed and 16 wounded in the attack on Abdullah's convoy, the first such incident in Afghanistan's on-going election campaign. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Ukraine president-elect Petro Poroshenko (C) looks on as German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) talks to Russian President Vladimir Putin after a group photo for the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings at Benouville Castle, June 6, 2014. World leaders and veterans gathered by the beaches of Normandy on Friday to mark the 70th anniversary of World War Two's D-Day landings. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Saturday, June 07, 2014
Ukraine president-elect Petro Poroshenko (C) looks on as German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) talks to Russian President Vladimir Putin after a group photo for the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings at Benouville Castle, June 6, 2014. World leaders and veterans gathered by the beaches of Normandy on Friday to mark the 70th anniversary of World War Two's D-Day landings. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Honor guards hold a Ukrainian national flag during the rehearsal for the inauguration of Petro Poroshenko as Ukraine's new president in Kiev June 6, 2014. Poroshenko will be sworn into office on Saturday. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Saturday, June 07, 2014
Honor guards hold a Ukrainian national flag during the rehearsal for the inauguration of Petro Poroshenko as Ukraine's new president in Kiev June 6, 2014. Poroshenko will be sworn into office on Saturday. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
People look at a cracked side window of a bus which was damaged at bomb blasts in Kabul June 6, 2014. Abdullah Abdullah, front-runner in Afghanistan's presidential election, escaped assassination on Friday when two bombs blew up outside a hotel where he had just staged a rally, killing six people. The midday blasts, one caused by a suicide bomber, destroyed a car in Abdullah's convoy, police spokesman Hashmat Stanekzai said. One of the dead was a bodyguard. Twenty-two people were injured. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Saturday, June 07, 2014
People look at a cracked side window of a bus which was damaged at bomb blasts in Kabul June 6, 2014. Abdullah Abdullah, front-runner in Afghanistan's presidential election, escaped assassination on Friday when two bombs blew up outside a hotel where he had just staged a rally, killing six people. The midday blasts, one caused by a suicide bomber, destroyed a car in Abdullah's convoy, police spokesman Hashmat Stanekzai said. One of the dead was a bodyguard. Twenty-two people were injured. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Brazil's Neymar reacts after a play against Serbia during their international friendly soccer match ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Morumbi stadium in Sao Paulo, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Saturday, June 07, 2014
Brazil's Neymar reacts after a play against Serbia during their international friendly soccer match ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Morumbi stadium in Sao Paulo, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
French WWII veteran Leon Gautier of the Kiieffer commando (L) and German WWII veteran, paratrooper Johannes Borner (R) embrace as a sign of reconciliation during an international ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the Allied landings on D-Day on Sword Beach in Ouistreham, in Normandy, June 6, 2014. World leaders and veterans gathered by the beaches of Normandy on Friday to mark the 70th anniversary of World War Two's D-Day landings. REUTERS

Saturday, June 07, 2014
French WWII veteran Leon Gautier of the Kiieffer commando (L) and German WWII veteran, paratrooper Johannes Borner (R) embrace as a sign of reconciliation during an international ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the Allied landings on D-Day on Sword Beach in Ouistreham, in Normandy, June 6, 2014. World leaders and veterans gathered by the beaches of Normandy on Friday to mark the 70th anniversary of World War Two's D-Day landings. REUTERS
Pictures