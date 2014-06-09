Editor's Choice

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) constables Bonnie Hodder and Doug Baker present six-year-old Kodie Power with her RCMP officers hat as Constable Rick Nicholson reacts at a trailer park in Moncton, New Brunswick June 8, 2014. Constable Doug...more

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) constables Bonnie Hodder and Doug Baker present six-year-old Kodie Power with her RCMP officers hat as Constable Rick Nicholson reacts at a trailer park in Moncton, New Brunswick June 8, 2014. Constable Doug Larche, who was one of three Moncton RCMP officers killed on June 4 in a shooting incident, received a Commander's Commendation in 2008 for saving the life of an unconscious baby in Moncton. Kodie Power was that child. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

