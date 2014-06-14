Editor's Choice
Robin van Persie of the Netherlands (front) celebrates his goal against Spain with coach Louis van Gaal during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Ukrainian servicemen from the "Azov" battalion detain men at a site of battle with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. Government forces reclaimed the city from pro-Russian separatists in heavy...more
Robin van Persie of the Netherlands heads to score against Spain during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Smoke rises from a house deliberately set on fire, days after part of the ground it was resting on collapsed into Lake Whitney, Texas June 13, 2014. Building crews set fire on Friday to the luxury lake house left dangling about 75 feet (23 meters) on...more
A boy talks to his sitter as they sit outside their house in Bambari June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets supporters after discussing her new book "Hard Choices: A Memoir" at George Washington University in Washington June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actress and campaigner Angelina Jolie speaks alongside U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) and Britain's Foreign Secretary William Hague at a summit to end sexual violence in conflict, at the Excel centre in London June 13, 2014. Kerry said on...more
Women kiss during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. The Tel Aviv municipality, organizers of the 16th annual parade, estimated that some 100,000 people, of which 25,000 were tourists, took part in the festive procession on Friday...more
Afghan men lead donkeys loaded with ballot boxes and other election material to be transported to polling stations which are not accessible by road in Shutul, Panjshir province,June 13, 2014.The second round presidential election will be held on...more
Local residents look at destroyed vehicles at the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. Ukrainian government forces reclaimed Mariupol from pro-Russian separatists in heavy fighting on Friday and said they had...more
Mexico's players celebrate their goal against Cameroon during their 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match at the Dunas arena in Natal June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Air Force One is seen from the air at Bismarck Municipal Airport in North Dakota, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Men run for cover during a heavy rain shower in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh June 13, 2014. India's monsoon is expected to bring below-average rainfall this year, with precipitation between June and September seen between 90 and 96 percent...more
A member of Iraqi security forces searches volunteers who have joined the Iraqi Army to fight against predominantly Sunni militants, who have taken over Mosul and other Northern provinces, before they board an army truck in Baghdad, June 13, 2014....more
Cameroon's Benjamin Moukandjo reacts after missing a chance to score a goal during their 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match against Mexico at the Dunas arena in Natal June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Members of the Ukrainian far-right radical group Right Sector scuffle with Maidan self-defence activists in the Prosecutor's Office in Kiev June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A protester places a Palestinian flag over a section of the controversial Israeli barrier during a protest in solidarity with hunger-striking Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, in the West Bank village of Bilin near Ramallah June 13, 2014. Some...more
Chile's Jorge Valdivia (C) celebrates his goal against Australia with his teammates during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match at the Pantanal arena in Cuiaba June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
