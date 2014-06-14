Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sat Jun 14, 2014 | 7:25am BST

Editor's Choice

Robin van Persie of the Netherlands (front) celebrates his goal against Spain with coach Louis van Gaal during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Robin van Persie of the Netherlands (front) celebrates his goal against Spain with coach Louis van Gaal during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Saturday, June 14, 2014
Robin van Persie of the Netherlands (front) celebrates his goal against Spain with coach Louis van Gaal during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
1 / 18
Ukrainian servicemen from the "Azov" battalion detain men at a site of battle with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. Government forces reclaimed the city from pro-Russian separatists in heavy fighting, and said they had regained control of a long stretch of the border with Russia. REUTERS/Osman Karimov/Pool

Ukrainian servicemen from the "Azov" battalion detain men at a site of battle with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. Government forces reclaimed the city from pro-Russian separatists in heavy...more

Saturday, June 14, 2014
Ukrainian servicemen from the "Azov" battalion detain men at a site of battle with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. Government forces reclaimed the city from pro-Russian separatists in heavy fighting, and said they had regained control of a long stretch of the border with Russia. REUTERS/Osman Karimov/Pool
Close
2 / 18
Robin van Persie of the Netherlands heads to score against Spain during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Robin van Persie of the Netherlands heads to score against Spain during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Saturday, June 14, 2014
Robin van Persie of the Netherlands heads to score against Spain during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
3 / 18
Smoke rises from a house deliberately set on fire, days after part of the ground it was resting on collapsed into Lake Whitney, Texas June 13, 2014. Building crews set fire on Friday to the luxury lake house left dangling about 75 feet (23 meters) on a decaying cliff that has been giving way underneath the structure. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Smoke rises from a house deliberately set on fire, days after part of the ground it was resting on collapsed into Lake Whitney, Texas June 13, 2014. Building crews set fire on Friday to the luxury lake house left dangling about 75 feet (23 meters) on...more

Saturday, June 14, 2014
Smoke rises from a house deliberately set on fire, days after part of the ground it was resting on collapsed into Lake Whitney, Texas June 13, 2014. Building crews set fire on Friday to the luxury lake house left dangling about 75 feet (23 meters) on a decaying cliff that has been giving way underneath the structure. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
Close
4 / 18
A boy talks to his sitter as they sit outside their house in Bambari June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A boy talks to his sitter as they sit outside their house in Bambari June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Saturday, June 14, 2014
A boy talks to his sitter as they sit outside their house in Bambari June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
5 / 18
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets supporters after discussing her new book "Hard Choices: A Memoir" at George Washington University in Washington June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets supporters after discussing her new book "Hard Choices: A Memoir" at George Washington University in Washington June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Saturday, June 14, 2014
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets supporters after discussing her new book "Hard Choices: A Memoir" at George Washington University in Washington June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
6 / 18
Actress and campaigner Angelina Jolie speaks alongside U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) and Britain's Foreign Secretary William Hague at a summit to end sexual violence in conflict, at the Excel centre in London June 13, 2014. Kerry said on Friday Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki should do more to put sectarian differences aside in his country. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Actress and campaigner Angelina Jolie speaks alongside U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) and Britain's Foreign Secretary William Hague at a summit to end sexual violence in conflict, at the Excel centre in London June 13, 2014. Kerry said on...more

Saturday, June 14, 2014
Actress and campaigner Angelina Jolie speaks alongside U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) and Britain's Foreign Secretary William Hague at a summit to end sexual violence in conflict, at the Excel centre in London June 13, 2014. Kerry said on Friday Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki should do more to put sectarian differences aside in his country. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
7 / 18
Women kiss during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. The Tel Aviv municipality, organizers of the 16th annual parade, estimated that some 100,000 people, of which 25,000 were tourists, took part in the festive procession on Friday in Tel Aviv, a Mediterranean hotspot for gay tourism. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Women kiss during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. The Tel Aviv municipality, organizers of the 16th annual parade, estimated that some 100,000 people, of which 25,000 were tourists, took part in the festive procession on Friday...more

Saturday, June 14, 2014
Women kiss during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. The Tel Aviv municipality, organizers of the 16th annual parade, estimated that some 100,000 people, of which 25,000 were tourists, took part in the festive procession on Friday in Tel Aviv, a Mediterranean hotspot for gay tourism. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
8 / 18
Afghan men lead donkeys loaded with ballot boxes and other election material to be transported to polling stations which are not accessible by road in Shutul, Panjshir province,June 13, 2014.The second round presidential election will be held on Saturday. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan men lead donkeys loaded with ballot boxes and other election material to be transported to polling stations which are not accessible by road in Shutul, Panjshir province,June 13, 2014.The second round presidential election will be held on...more

Saturday, June 14, 2014
Afghan men lead donkeys loaded with ballot boxes and other election material to be transported to polling stations which are not accessible by road in Shutul, Panjshir province,June 13, 2014.The second round presidential election will be held on Saturday. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
9 / 18
Local residents look at destroyed vehicles at the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. Ukrainian government forces reclaimed Mariupol from pro-Russian separatists in heavy fighting on Friday and said they had regained control of a long stretch of the border with Russia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Local residents look at destroyed vehicles at the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. Ukrainian government forces reclaimed Mariupol from pro-Russian separatists in heavy fighting on Friday and said they had...more

Saturday, June 14, 2014
Local residents look at destroyed vehicles at the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. Ukrainian government forces reclaimed Mariupol from pro-Russian separatists in heavy fighting on Friday and said they had regained control of a long stretch of the border with Russia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
10 / 18
Mexico's players celebrate their goal against Cameroon during their 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match at the Dunas arena in Natal June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Mexico's players celebrate their goal against Cameroon during their 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match at the Dunas arena in Natal June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Saturday, June 14, 2014
Mexico's players celebrate their goal against Cameroon during their 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match at the Dunas arena in Natal June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
11 / 18
Air Force One is seen from the air at Bismarck Municipal Airport in North Dakota, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Air Force One is seen from the air at Bismarck Municipal Airport in North Dakota, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Saturday, June 14, 2014
Air Force One is seen from the air at Bismarck Municipal Airport in North Dakota, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
12 / 18
Men run for cover during a heavy rain shower in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh June 13, 2014. India's monsoon is expected to bring below-average rainfall this year, with precipitation between June and September seen between 90 and 96 percent of the long-term average. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Men run for cover during a heavy rain shower in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh June 13, 2014. India's monsoon is expected to bring below-average rainfall this year, with precipitation between June and September seen between 90 and 96 percent...more

Saturday, June 14, 2014
Men run for cover during a heavy rain shower in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh June 13, 2014. India's monsoon is expected to bring below-average rainfall this year, with precipitation between June and September seen between 90 and 96 percent of the long-term average. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
13 / 18
A member of Iraqi security forces searches volunteers who have joined the Iraqi Army to fight against predominantly Sunni militants, who have taken over Mosul and other Northern provinces, before they board an army truck in Baghdad, June 13, 2014. Sunni Islamist militants gained more ground in Iraq overnight, moving into two towns in the eastern province of Diyala, while U.S. President Barack Obama considered military strikes to halt their advance towards the capital Baghdad. Militants from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) overran the northern city of Mosul earlier this week and have since pressed south towards Baghdad in an onslaught against the Shi'ite-led government. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

A member of Iraqi security forces searches volunteers who have joined the Iraqi Army to fight against predominantly Sunni militants, who have taken over Mosul and other Northern provinces, before they board an army truck in Baghdad, June 13, 2014....more

Saturday, June 14, 2014
A member of Iraqi security forces searches volunteers who have joined the Iraqi Army to fight against predominantly Sunni militants, who have taken over Mosul and other Northern provinces, before they board an army truck in Baghdad, June 13, 2014. Sunni Islamist militants gained more ground in Iraq overnight, moving into two towns in the eastern province of Diyala, while U.S. President Barack Obama considered military strikes to halt their advance towards the capital Baghdad. Militants from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) overran the northern city of Mosul earlier this week and have since pressed south towards Baghdad in an onslaught against the Shi'ite-led government. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
14 / 18
Cameroon's Benjamin Moukandjo reacts after missing a chance to score a goal during their 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match against Mexico at the Dunas arena in Natal June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Cameroon's Benjamin Moukandjo reacts after missing a chance to score a goal during their 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match against Mexico at the Dunas arena in Natal June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Saturday, June 14, 2014
Cameroon's Benjamin Moukandjo reacts after missing a chance to score a goal during their 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match against Mexico at the Dunas arena in Natal June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
15 / 18
Members of the Ukrainian far-right radical group Right Sector scuffle with Maidan self-defence activists in the Prosecutor's Office in Kiev June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Members of the Ukrainian far-right radical group Right Sector scuffle with Maidan self-defence activists in the Prosecutor's Office in Kiev June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Saturday, June 14, 2014
Members of the Ukrainian far-right radical group Right Sector scuffle with Maidan self-defence activists in the Prosecutor's Office in Kiev June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
16 / 18
A protester places a Palestinian flag over a section of the controversial Israeli barrier during a protest in solidarity with hunger-striking Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, in the West Bank village of Bilin near Ramallah June 13, 2014. Some 120 Palestinians held by Israel began refusing food on April 24 in protest at their detention without trial. Since then the number has risen closer to 300. Israel's Prisons Service says 70 have been hospitalised. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A protester places a Palestinian flag over a section of the controversial Israeli barrier during a protest in solidarity with hunger-striking Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, in the West Bank village of Bilin near Ramallah June 13, 2014. Some...more

Saturday, June 14, 2014
A protester places a Palestinian flag over a section of the controversial Israeli barrier during a protest in solidarity with hunger-striking Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, in the West Bank village of Bilin near Ramallah June 13, 2014. Some 120 Palestinians held by Israel began refusing food on April 24 in protest at their detention without trial. Since then the number has risen closer to 300. Israel's Prisons Service says 70 have been hospitalised. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
17 / 18
Chile's Jorge Valdivia (C) celebrates his goal against Australia with his teammates during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match at the Pantanal arena in Cuiaba June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Chile's Jorge Valdivia (C) celebrates his goal against Australia with his teammates during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match at the Pantanal arena in Cuiaba June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Saturday, June 14, 2014
Chile's Jorge Valdivia (C) celebrates his goal against Australia with his teammates during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match at the Pantanal arena in Cuiaba June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

13 Jun 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

12 Jun 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

11 Jun 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

10 Jun 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

South Africans protest against President Zuma

South Africans protest against President Zuma

Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures