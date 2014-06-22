Editor's choice
A relative of Palestinian member of Hamas' armed wing Ibraheem al-Arqan holds a weapon as others mourn during his funeral in Gaza City June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
People gather around a bonfire and watch the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match between Germany and Ghana on an outdoor film projector, during the Sonnwendfeuer (Midsummer) Festival at Mt. Kampenwand in Bavarian Alps, Aschau, 100 km (62 miles) south...more
Mehdi Army fighters loyal to Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr march during a parade in Najaf, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Germany's Miroslav Klose celebrates after scoring against Ghana during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Relatives and families of members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react outside a court in Minya, south of Cairo, after the sentences of Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohamed Badie and his supporters...more
Nigeria's Peter Odemwingie scores a goal during their 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match against Bosnia at the Pantanal arena in Cuiaba June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Israeli soldiers take part in an operation to locate three Israeli teens near the West Bank City of Hebron June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring against Iran during their 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Village volunteers train during a self-defense practice session organized by Police and the Thai army in Yala province, southern Thailand June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom
Indian police personnel scuffle with an activist of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) during a protest against the hike in rail passenger and freight fares in Kolkata June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Haghighi fails to save a goal by Argentina's Lionel Messi (unseen) during their 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Fans of Bosnia cry after watching telecast of 2014 World Cup match between Bosnia and Nigeria on main square in Sarajevo, June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Bosnia's Edin Dzeko heads the ball next to Nigeria's Kenneth Omeruo (22) and Shola Ameobi as he misses a chance to score a goal during their 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match at the Pantanal arena in Cuiaba June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Editor of the state-run Sunday Mail newspaper Edmund Kudzayi gets out of a police vehicle as he arrives at the Harare Magistrates court, where he was charged with attempted terrorism, insurgency and banditry June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A woman practices yoga in Times Square as part of a Summer Solstice celebration in New York June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Germany's Miroslav Klose (front) taps the ball in to score against Ghana during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces take their positions during a patrol looking for militants of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), explosives and weapons, in a neighbourhood in Ramadi, June 10, 2014.REUTERS
An Israeli soldier detains a Palestinian during an operation to locate three Israeli teens near the West Bank City of Hebron June 21, 2014.REUTERS/ Mussa Qawasma
