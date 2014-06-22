Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sun Jun 22, 2014 | 8:15am BST

Editor's choice

A relative of Palestinian member of Hamas' armed wing Ibraheem al-Arqan holds a weapon as others mourn during his funeral in Gaza City June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A relative of Palestinian member of Hamas' armed wing Ibraheem al-Arqan holds a weapon as others mourn during his funeral in Gaza City June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Sunday, June 22, 2014
A relative of Palestinian member of Hamas' armed wing Ibraheem al-Arqan holds a weapon as others mourn during his funeral in Gaza City June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
1 / 18
People gather around a bonfire and watch the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match between Germany and Ghana on an outdoor film projector, during the Sonnwendfeuer (Midsummer) Festival at Mt. Kampenwand in Bavarian Alps, Aschau, 100 km (62 miles) south of Munich, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

People gather around a bonfire and watch the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match between Germany and Ghana on an outdoor film projector, during the Sonnwendfeuer (Midsummer) Festival at Mt. Kampenwand in Bavarian Alps, Aschau, 100 km (62 miles) south...more

Sunday, June 22, 2014
People gather around a bonfire and watch the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match between Germany and Ghana on an outdoor film projector, during the Sonnwendfeuer (Midsummer) Festival at Mt. Kampenwand in Bavarian Alps, Aschau, 100 km (62 miles) south of Munich, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth
Close
2 / 18
Mehdi Army fighters loyal to Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr march during a parade in Najaf, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Mehdi Army fighters loyal to Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr march during a parade in Najaf, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Sunday, June 22, 2014
Mehdi Army fighters loyal to Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr march during a parade in Najaf, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
3 / 18
Germany's Miroslav Klose celebrates after scoring against Ghana during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Germany's Miroslav Klose celebrates after scoring against Ghana during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Sunday, June 22, 2014
Germany's Miroslav Klose celebrates after scoring against Ghana during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
4 / 18
Relatives and families of members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react outside a court in Minya, south of Cairo, after the sentences of Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohamed Badie and his supporters were announced, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Relatives and families of members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react outside a court in Minya, south of Cairo, after the sentences of Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohamed Badie and his supporters...more

Sunday, June 22, 2014
Relatives and families of members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react outside a court in Minya, south of Cairo, after the sentences of Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohamed Badie and his supporters were announced, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
5 / 18
Nigeria's Peter Odemwingie scores a goal during their 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match against Bosnia at the Pantanal arena in Cuiaba June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Nigeria's Peter Odemwingie scores a goal during their 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match against Bosnia at the Pantanal arena in Cuiaba June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Sunday, June 22, 2014
Nigeria's Peter Odemwingie scores a goal during their 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match against Bosnia at the Pantanal arena in Cuiaba June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
6 / 18
Israeli soldiers take part in an operation to locate three Israeli teens near the West Bank City of Hebron June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli soldiers take part in an operation to locate three Israeli teens near the West Bank City of Hebron June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Sunday, June 22, 2014
Israeli soldiers take part in an operation to locate three Israeli teens near the West Bank City of Hebron June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
7 / 18
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring against Iran during their 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring against Iran during their 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Sunday, June 22, 2014
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring against Iran during their 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
8 / 18
Village volunteers train during a self-defense practice session organized by Police and the Thai army in Yala province, southern Thailand June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom

Village volunteers train during a self-defense practice session organized by Police and the Thai army in Yala province, southern Thailand June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom

Sunday, June 22, 2014
Village volunteers train during a self-defense practice session organized by Police and the Thai army in Yala province, southern Thailand June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom
Close
9 / 18
Indian police personnel scuffle with an activist of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) during a protest against the hike in rail passenger and freight fares in Kolkata June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Indian police personnel scuffle with an activist of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) during a protest against the hike in rail passenger and freight fares in Kolkata June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Sunday, June 22, 2014
Indian police personnel scuffle with an activist of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) during a protest against the hike in rail passenger and freight fares in Kolkata June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
10 / 18
Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Haghighi fails to save a goal by Argentina's Lionel Messi (unseen) during their 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Haghighi fails to save a goal by Argentina's Lionel Messi (unseen) during their 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Sunday, June 22, 2014
Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Haghighi fails to save a goal by Argentina's Lionel Messi (unseen) during their 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
11 / 18
Fans of Bosnia cry after watching telecast of 2014 World Cup match between Bosnia and Nigeria on main square in Sarajevo, June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Fans of Bosnia cry after watching telecast of 2014 World Cup match between Bosnia and Nigeria on main square in Sarajevo, June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Sunday, June 22, 2014
Fans of Bosnia cry after watching telecast of 2014 World Cup match between Bosnia and Nigeria on main square in Sarajevo, June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
12 / 18
Bosnia's Edin Dzeko heads the ball next to Nigeria's Kenneth Omeruo (22) and Shola Ameobi as he misses a chance to score a goal during their 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match at the Pantanal arena in Cuiaba June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Bosnia's Edin Dzeko heads the ball next to Nigeria's Kenneth Omeruo (22) and Shola Ameobi as he misses a chance to score a goal during their 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match at the Pantanal arena in Cuiaba June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Sunday, June 22, 2014
Bosnia's Edin Dzeko heads the ball next to Nigeria's Kenneth Omeruo (22) and Shola Ameobi as he misses a chance to score a goal during their 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match at the Pantanal arena in Cuiaba June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
13 / 18
Editor of the state-run Sunday Mail newspaper Edmund Kudzayi gets out of a police vehicle as he arrives at the Harare Magistrates court, where he was charged with attempted terrorism, insurgency and banditry June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Editor of the state-run Sunday Mail newspaper Edmund Kudzayi gets out of a police vehicle as he arrives at the Harare Magistrates court, where he was charged with attempted terrorism, insurgency and banditry June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Sunday, June 22, 2014
Editor of the state-run Sunday Mail newspaper Edmund Kudzayi gets out of a police vehicle as he arrives at the Harare Magistrates court, where he was charged with attempted terrorism, insurgency and banditry June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Close
14 / 18
A woman practices yoga in Times Square as part of a Summer Solstice celebration in New York June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A woman practices yoga in Times Square as part of a Summer Solstice celebration in New York June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Sunday, June 22, 2014
A woman practices yoga in Times Square as part of a Summer Solstice celebration in New York June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
15 / 18
Germany's Miroslav Klose (front) taps the ball in to score against Ghana during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Germany's Miroslav Klose (front) taps the ball in to score against Ghana during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Sunday, June 22, 2014
Germany's Miroslav Klose (front) taps the ball in to score against Ghana during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
16 / 18
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces take their positions during a patrol looking for militants of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), explosives and weapons, in a neighbourhood in Ramadi, June 10, 2014.REUTERS

Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces take their positions during a patrol looking for militants of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), explosives and weapons, in a neighbourhood in Ramadi, June 10, 2014.REUTERS

Sunday, June 22, 2014
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces take their positions during a patrol looking for militants of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), explosives and weapons, in a neighbourhood in Ramadi, June 10, 2014.REUTERS
Close
17 / 18
An Israeli soldier detains a Palestinian during an operation to locate three Israeli teens near the West Bank City of Hebron June 21, 2014.REUTERS/ Mussa Qawasma

An Israeli soldier detains a Palestinian during an operation to locate three Israeli teens near the West Bank City of Hebron June 21, 2014.REUTERS/ Mussa Qawasma

Sunday, June 22, 2014
An Israeli soldier detains a Palestinian during an operation to locate three Israeli teens near the West Bank City of Hebron June 21, 2014.REUTERS/ Mussa Qawasma
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

20 Jun 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

19 Jun 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

18 Jun 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

17 Jun 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures