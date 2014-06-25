Editor's choice
Castellers Colla Joves Xiquets de Valls form a human tower called "castells" as a child descends during the Sant Joan festival at Plaza del Blat square in Valls, south of Barcelona June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Uruguay's Luis Suarez reacts after clashing with Italy's Giorgio Chiellini during their 2014 World Cup Group D soccer match at the Dunas arena in Natal June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Italy's Giorgio Chiellini shows his shoulder, claiming he was bitten by Uruguay's Luis Suarez, during their 2014 World Cup Group D soccer match at the Dunas arena in Natal June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) holds an ISIL flag and a weapon on a street in the city of Mosul, June 23, 2014. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry held crisis talks with leaders of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region urging...more
Former News International chief executive Rebekah Brooks and her husband Charlie leave the Old Bailey courthouse in London June 24, 2014. Rebekah Brooks, the former boss of Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper arm, was acquitted of orchestrating a...more
Participants look on during a competition at the "Zarnitsa" regional war games for students near Stavropol June 24, 2014. The yearly competition provides opportunities for students to showcase their military skills such as shooting, first aid and...more
Native Brazilian Nobre Arariba paints his face in the village of Santa Cruz Cabralia, north of Porto Seguro June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Liu Xinjun (L) and Jia Xiaoyu (R) hold a woman who fell out a window at her home in Tianjin, June 17, 2014. Liu and Jia held up an elderly who fell out her window and was stuck on a rack of an air-conditioner for five minutes, as another man Yang...more
A representative of students who survived the April 16 ferry disaster cries while reading a letter as a teacher comforts him at Danwon High School in Ansan June 25, 2014. Holding hands as they walked through the school gates, some fighting back...more
Visitors walk inside a cave situated below the ancient towns of Maresha and Beit Guvrin in the Judean Lowlands June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Shi'ite volunteers from the Supreme Islamic Iraqi Council take part in a training in Basra, southeast of Baghdad June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani
Uruguay's Diego Godin celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Italy during their 2014 World Cup Group D soccer match at the Dunas arena in Natal June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
England's Wayne Rooney (L) fights for the ball with Costa Rica's Junior Diaz during their 2014 World Cup Group D soccer match at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man inspects the sculpture Hulk (Organ) during a press preview before the opening of a Jeff Koons retrospective at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Crew members of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane are seen beside the body of a woman who was killed on board their aircraft, at a hospital in Peshawar early June 25, 2014. Gunmen fired on the PIA plane as it was landing in the northern...more
A member of the Iraqi security forces opens fire during clashes with fighters from Sunni militant group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Ibrahim bin Ali village, west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
People stop to observe a replica of the Eiffel Tower built with red bistro chairs to mark the 125th anniversary of the Fermob company's bistro chairs in Paris June 24, 2014. Like the Eiffel Tower, the famous bistro chairs celebrate their 125th...more
A plastic yellow bicycle-shaped decoration is attached to a tree outside a house on the route of the Tour de France near Ripponden, northern England June 17, 2014. Tour de France fever has hit the Yorkshire Dales, with yellow bicycles appearing in...more
Workers clean a building's glass wall bearing a reflection of other buildings at a financial district in Beijing, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Rafael Nadal of Spain stretches to hit a return to Martin Klizan of Slovakia during their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Colombia's James Rodriguez greets Japan's Yuto Nagatomo after Colombia won their 2014 World Cup Group C soccer match at the Pantanal arena in Cuiaba June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Formula One Chief Executive Bernie Ecclestone arrives in court in Munich June 24, 2014. Ecclestone is accused of bribing jailed former German banker Gerhard Gribkowsky by channeling $44 million to him in return for smoothing the sale of a stake in...more
The Perseus Cluster is shown in this picture provided by NASA June 24, 2014. The Perseus Cluster is one of the most massive objects in the Universe containing thousands of galaxies immersed in an enormous cloud of superheated gas, according to NASA....more
A soccer fan wearing mask of Japan's national soccer player Yuto Nagatomo reacts next to a mock World Cup trophy after Japan was defeated in their World Cup match against Colombia, at Shibuya shopping and amusement district in Tokyo June 25, 2014....more
Editor's choice
