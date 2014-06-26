Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jun 26, 2014 | 12:45pm BST

Editor's choice

Refugee children from eastern Ukraine play in a school yard, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in the village of Grigoropolisskaya, northwest of the Russian southern city of Stavropol, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Refugee children from eastern Ukraine play in a school yard, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in the village of Grigoropolisskaya, northwest of the Russian southern city of Stavropol, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Refugee children from eastern Ukraine play in a school yard, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in the village of Grigoropolisskaya, northwest of the Russian southern city of Stavropol, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
1 / 24
Burnt-out cars are seen at the scene of a blast in Abuja, Nigeria June 25, 2014. At least 21 people were killed when a suspected bomb tore through a crowded shopping district in the Nigerian capital Abuja during rush hour, police said, adding to the toll of thousands killed in attacks this year. It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the blast and no one claimed responsibility. However, militant Islamist group Boko Haram has increasingly targeted civilians in its bloody five-year insurgency. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Burnt-out cars are seen at the scene of a blast in Abuja, Nigeria June 25, 2014. At least 21 people were killed when a suspected bomb tore through a crowded shopping district in the Nigerian capital Abuja during rush hour, police said, adding to the...more

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Burnt-out cars are seen at the scene of a blast in Abuja, Nigeria June 25, 2014. At least 21 people were killed when a suspected bomb tore through a crowded shopping district in the Nigerian capital Abuja during rush hour, police said, adding to the toll of thousands killed in attacks this year. It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the blast and no one claimed responsibility. However, militant Islamist group Boko Haram has increasingly targeted civilians in its bloody five-year insurgency. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
2 / 24
A woman comforts the sister of three-year-old Palestinian girl Jud al-Danaf during her funeral, in Gaza City June 25, 2014. The Gaza girl was killed and three of her family were wounded in an explosion which residents blamed on Israel. The Israeli military denied targeting their house and said a militant rocket that fell short was the cause. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A woman comforts the sister of three-year-old Palestinian girl Jud al-Danaf during her funeral, in Gaza City June 25, 2014. The Gaza girl was killed and three of her family were wounded in an explosion which residents blamed on Israel. The Israeli...more

Thursday, June 26, 2014
A woman comforts the sister of three-year-old Palestinian girl Jud al-Danaf during her funeral, in Gaza City June 25, 2014. The Gaza girl was killed and three of her family were wounded in an explosion which residents blamed on Israel. The Israeli military denied targeting their house and said a militant rocket that fell short was the cause. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
3 / 24
People wear communist era uniform costumes as they wait to meet Chinese millionaire Chen Guangbiao during a lunch he sponsored for hundreds of needy New Yorkers at Loeb Boathouse in New York's Central Park June 25, 2014. Several hundred people showed up for the lunch and Chen entertained them by singing "We Are the World," the 1985 charity hit song to fund African famine relief, and a ceremony in which Chen was presented with a certificate declaring him "the world's greatest philanthropist." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

People wear communist era uniform costumes as they wait to meet Chinese millionaire Chen Guangbiao during a lunch he sponsored for hundreds of needy New Yorkers at Loeb Boathouse in New York's Central Park June 25, 2014. Several hundred people showed...more

Thursday, June 26, 2014
People wear communist era uniform costumes as they wait to meet Chinese millionaire Chen Guangbiao during a lunch he sponsored for hundreds of needy New Yorkers at Loeb Boathouse in New York's Central Park June 25, 2014. Several hundred people showed up for the lunch and Chen entertained them by singing "We Are the World," the 1985 charity hit song to fund African famine relief, and a ceremony in which Chen was presented with a certificate declaring him "the world's greatest philanthropist." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 24
Members of the Amazonian Tatuyo tribe play in their village in the Rio Negro (Black River) near Manaus city, a World Cup host city, June 23, 2014. Because of their proximity to host city Manaus and their warm welcome, the Tatuyo have enjoyed three weeks of brisk business thanks to the World Cup. Usually, they host between 10 and 30 tourists a day. During the World Cup, this number has rocketed to 250 a day, They have become richer and other communities now come to them to sell them juices and fishes. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Members of the Amazonian Tatuyo tribe play in their village in the Rio Negro (Black River) near Manaus city, a World Cup host city, June 23, 2014. Because of their proximity to host city Manaus and their warm welcome, the Tatuyo have enjoyed three...more

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Members of the Amazonian Tatuyo tribe play in their village in the Rio Negro (Black River) near Manaus city, a World Cup host city, June 23, 2014. Because of their proximity to host city Manaus and their warm welcome, the Tatuyo have enjoyed three weeks of brisk business thanks to the World Cup. Usually, they host between 10 and 30 tourists a day. During the World Cup, this number has rocketed to 250 a day, They have become richer and other communities now come to them to sell them juices and fishes. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
5 / 24
Ecuador's Walter Ayovi fights for the ball with France's Moussa Sissoko during their 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Ecuador's Walter Ayovi fights for the ball with France's Moussa Sissoko during their 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Ecuador's Walter Ayovi fights for the ball with France's Moussa Sissoko during their 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
6 / 24
People attend a mass rally against "U.S. Imperialists" at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang June 25, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

People attend a mass rally against "U.S. Imperialists" at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang June 25, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Thursday, June 26, 2014
People attend a mass rally against "U.S. Imperialists" at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang June 25, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
7 / 24
Thai prisoner Chanmansuk P.U Suphap (R) fights with Mnajande Msidmata of Myanmar during their fight in "Fighting Backwall" at Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok June 26, 2014. Bangkok's Klong Prem prison organized the "Fighting Backwall" contest to "return good people to society" and fight drug abuse by training inmates in Muay Thai or Thai boxing and getting them to compete with professional boxers from outside. Muay Thai is Thailand's national sport and is said to be 2,000 years old. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Thai prisoner Chanmansuk P.U Suphap (R) fights with Mnajande Msidmata of Myanmar during their fight in "Fighting Backwall" at Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok June 26, 2014. Bangkok's Klong Prem prison organized the "Fighting Backwall" contest to...more

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Thai prisoner Chanmansuk P.U Suphap (R) fights with Mnajande Msidmata of Myanmar during their fight in "Fighting Backwall" at Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok June 26, 2014. Bangkok's Klong Prem prison organized the "Fighting Backwall" contest to "return good people to society" and fight drug abuse by training inmates in Muay Thai or Thai boxing and getting them to compete with professional boxers from outside. Muay Thai is Thailand's national sport and is said to be 2,000 years old. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
8 / 24
A pro-democracy activist scuffles with police officers while China's top official in charge of relations with Taiwan Zhang Zhijun (not pictured), arrives at the Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, June 25, 2014. China's top official in charge of Taiwan ties will make a landmark visit to the island this week to try to woo Taiwanese who remain suspicious about a pending trade pact as well as meet a senior figure from the pro-independence opposition. REUTERS/Edward Lau

A pro-democracy activist scuffles with police officers while China's top official in charge of relations with Taiwan Zhang Zhijun (not pictured), arrives at the Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, June 25, 2014. China's top official in...more

Thursday, June 26, 2014
A pro-democracy activist scuffles with police officers while China's top official in charge of relations with Taiwan Zhang Zhijun (not pictured), arrives at the Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, June 25, 2014. China's top official in charge of Taiwan ties will make a landmark visit to the island this week to try to woo Taiwanese who remain suspicious about a pending trade pact as well as meet a senior figure from the pro-independence opposition. REUTERS/Edward Lau
Close
9 / 24
A patient sits outside a hospital building in Changsha, Hunan province, China June 25, 2014. Firefighters saved the patient who broke a window on the eighth floor and attempted suicide. REUTERS/Stringer

A patient sits outside a hospital building in Changsha, Hunan province, China June 25, 2014. Firefighters saved the patient who broke a window on the eighth floor and attempted suicide. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, June 26, 2014
A patient sits outside a hospital building in Changsha, Hunan province, China June 25, 2014. Firefighters saved the patient who broke a window on the eighth floor and attempted suicide. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 24
Internal Security members carry an injured suspect after arresting him following a bomb attack at Duroy hotel in Raouche, in western Beirut June 25, 2014. A suicide bomber killed himself and wounded at least four security officers at the hotel in Beirut close to the Saudi Arabian embassy, Lebanese security sources said, the third blast in Lebanon in less than a week. REUTERS/Stringer

Internal Security members carry an injured suspect after arresting him following a bomb attack at Duroy hotel in Raouche, in western Beirut June 25, 2014. A suicide bomber killed himself and wounded at least four security officers at the hotel in...more

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Internal Security members carry an injured suspect after arresting him following a bomb attack at Duroy hotel in Raouche, in western Beirut June 25, 2014. A suicide bomber killed himself and wounded at least four security officers at the hotel in Beirut close to the Saudi Arabian embassy, Lebanese security sources said, the third blast in Lebanon in less than a week. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 24
Fire is seen from the windows of Duroy hotel following a bomb attack in Raouche, in western Beirut June 25, 2014. A suicide bomber killed himself and wounded several security officers at the hotel in Beirut close to the Saudi Arabian embassy, Lebanese security sources said. The bomber blew himself up when he was approached by security officers at the hotel, some 20 meters from the embassy, the sources said. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir

Fire is seen from the windows of Duroy hotel following a bomb attack in Raouche, in western Beirut June 25, 2014. A suicide bomber killed himself and wounded several security officers at the hotel in Beirut close to the Saudi Arabian embassy,...more

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Fire is seen from the windows of Duroy hotel following a bomb attack in Raouche, in western Beirut June 25, 2014. A suicide bomber killed himself and wounded several security officers at the hotel in Beirut close to the Saudi Arabian embassy, Lebanese security sources said. The bomber blew himself up when he was approached by security officers at the hotel, some 20 meters from the embassy, the sources said. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
Close
12 / 24
Switzerland's Ricardo Rodriguez falls into the goal net after making a save during their 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match against Honduras at the Amazonia arena in Manaus June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Switzerland's Ricardo Rodriguez falls into the goal net after making a save during their 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match against Honduras at the Amazonia arena in Manaus June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Switzerland's Ricardo Rodriguez falls into the goal net after making a save during their 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match against Honduras at the Amazonia arena in Manaus June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
13 / 24
Defendants accused of mob sexual assaults stand behind bars at a court in Cairo June 25, 2014. A Cairo court opened a trial against 13 men in connection with mob sexual assaults on women during public rallies, which have caused public outrage in the conservative Arab country. The men are being charged in five separate cases involving nine women who were attacked, stripped of their clothing, sexually assaulted and beaten by gangs of men at rallies in and around the Tahrir Square area where the 2011 uprising began. REUTERS/Al Youm Al Saabi Newspaper

Defendants accused of mob sexual assaults stand behind bars at a court in Cairo June 25, 2014. A Cairo court opened a trial against 13 men in connection with mob sexual assaults on women during public rallies, which have caused public outrage in the...more

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Defendants accused of mob sexual assaults stand behind bars at a court in Cairo June 25, 2014. A Cairo court opened a trial against 13 men in connection with mob sexual assaults on women during public rallies, which have caused public outrage in the conservative Arab country. The men are being charged in five separate cases involving nine women who were attacked, stripped of their clothing, sexually assaulted and beaten by gangs of men at rallies in and around the Tahrir Square area where the 2011 uprising began. REUTERS/Al Youm Al Saabi Newspaper
Close
14 / 24
Men carry a person who fainted while queuing up to receive food supplies at a distribution point for those fleeing the military offensive against militants in North Waziristan, in Bannu, Pakistan June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Zahid Mohammad

Men carry a person who fainted while queuing up to receive food supplies at a distribution point for those fleeing the military offensive against militants in North Waziristan, in Bannu, Pakistan June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Zahid Mohammad

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Men carry a person who fainted while queuing up to receive food supplies at a distribution point for those fleeing the military offensive against militants in North Waziristan, in Bannu, Pakistan June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Zahid Mohammad
Close
15 / 24
Bianca and Jack Vaughan arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain for the first day of the Glastonbury Festival after getting married in the local church, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Bianca and Jack Vaughan arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain for the first day of the Glastonbury Festival after getting married in the local church, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Bianca and Jack Vaughan arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain for the first day of the Glastonbury Festival after getting married in the local church, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
16 / 24
New vehicles park at a Chinese automobile factory in Shenyang, Liaoning province, June 24, 2014. In a country where owning a car has long been a symbol of luxury and success, around 85 percent of Chinese car buyers still buy cars with cash. A push by automakers to steer more people to buy on credit comes as part of their broader efforts to make up for sliding margins on new-car sales in China where more companies are cutting prices to entice buyers. REUTERS/Stringer

New vehicles park at a Chinese automobile factory in Shenyang, Liaoning province, June 24, 2014. In a country where owning a car has long been a symbol of luxury and success, around 85 percent of Chinese car buyers still buy cars with cash. A push by...more

Thursday, June 26, 2014
New vehicles park at a Chinese automobile factory in Shenyang, Liaoning province, June 24, 2014. In a country where owning a car has long been a symbol of luxury and success, around 85 percent of Chinese car buyers still buy cars with cash. A push by automakers to steer more people to buy on credit comes as part of their broader efforts to make up for sliding margins on new-car sales in China where more companies are cutting prices to entice buyers. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 24
Shi'ite volunteers from the Supreme Islamic Iraqi Council take part in a training in Najaf, June 25, 2014. Militants attacked one of Iraq's largest air bases and seized control of several small oilfields as U.S. special forces troops and intelligence analysts arrived to help Iraqi security forces counter a mounting Sunni insurgency. REUTERS/Ahmad Mousa

Shi'ite volunteers from the Supreme Islamic Iraqi Council take part in a training in Najaf, June 25, 2014. Militants attacked one of Iraq's largest air bases and seized control of several small oilfields as U.S. special forces troops and intelligence...more

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Shi'ite volunteers from the Supreme Islamic Iraqi Council take part in a training in Najaf, June 25, 2014. Militants attacked one of Iraq's largest air bases and seized control of several small oilfields as U.S. special forces troops and intelligence analysts arrived to help Iraqi security forces counter a mounting Sunni insurgency. REUTERS/Ahmad Mousa
Close
18 / 24
Kindergarten children are reflected on a memorial tablet inscribed with the names of South Korean soldiers who died during the Korean war, at the Korean War Memorial Museum in Seoul June 25, 2014, the 64th anniversary of the start of the 1950-53 Korean War. The two Koreas are still technically at war since the Korean War ended with an armistice instead of a peace treaty. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Kindergarten children are reflected on a memorial tablet inscribed with the names of South Korean soldiers who died during the Korean war, at the Korean War Memorial Museum in Seoul June 25, 2014, the 64th anniversary of the start of the 1950-53...more

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Kindergarten children are reflected on a memorial tablet inscribed with the names of South Korean soldiers who died during the Korean war, at the Korean War Memorial Museum in Seoul June 25, 2014, the 64th anniversary of the start of the 1950-53 Korean War. The two Koreas are still technically at war since the Korean War ended with an armistice instead of a peace treaty. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
19 / 24
Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" concert at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" concert at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" concert at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
20 / 24
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry talks to European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton during a NATO foreign ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry talks to European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton during a NATO foreign ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Thursday, June 26, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry talks to European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton during a NATO foreign ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
21 / 24
Ecuador's Walter Ayovi covers his face with his jersey after their 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match against France at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Ecuador's Walter Ayovi covers his face with his jersey after their 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match against France at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Ecuador's Walter Ayovi covers his face with his jersey after their 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match against France at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
22 / 24
Grade school students and residents look at the head of a carved Baird's Beaked whale at Wada port in Minamiboso, southeast of Tokyo June 26, 2014. To mark the start of Japan's whaling season, workers in the coastal town of Minamiboso carved up one of the animals as a crowd of grade school students and residents watched, with free samples of its fried meat handed out later. The annual event took place in the district of Wada in the town south of Tokyo, a week into Japan's first coastal whaling season since a global court halted the country's better known Antarctic whaling in March. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Grade school students and residents look at the head of a carved Baird's Beaked whale at Wada port in Minamiboso, southeast of Tokyo June 26, 2014. To mark the start of Japan's whaling season, workers in the coastal town of Minamiboso carved up one...more

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Grade school students and residents look at the head of a carved Baird's Beaked whale at Wada port in Minamiboso, southeast of Tokyo June 26, 2014. To mark the start of Japan's whaling season, workers in the coastal town of Minamiboso carved up one of the animals as a crowd of grade school students and residents watched, with free samples of its fried meat handed out later. The annual event took place in the district of Wada in the town south of Tokyo, a week into Japan's first coastal whaling season since a global court halted the country's better known Antarctic whaling in March. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
23 / 24
Iran's Andranik Teymourian (R) reacts as Bosnia's Edin Dzeko (L), Miralem Pjanic and Vedad Ibisevic (2nd R) celebrate their team's second goal during their 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Iran's Andranik Teymourian (R) reacts as Bosnia's Edin Dzeko (L), Miralem Pjanic and Vedad Ibisevic (2nd R) celebrate their team's second goal during their 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador June 25, 2014. ...more

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Iran's Andranik Teymourian (R) reacts as Bosnia's Edin Dzeko (L), Miralem Pjanic and Vedad Ibisevic (2nd R) celebrate their team's second goal during their 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

25 Jun 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

24 Jun 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

23 Jun 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

22 Jun 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Outrage over Venezuela court power grab

Outrage over Venezuela court power grab

Venezuela's pro-government Supreme Court revoked its takeover of the opposition-led Congress after it drew international condemnation and protests against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Race to the French presidency

Race to the French presidency

With less than three weeks to go before the first round of the French election, conservative Francois Fillon, centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen try to rally votes.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Landslide devastates Colombia

Landslide devastates Colombia

Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.

Displaced by drought in Somalia

Displaced by drought in Somalia

Somalia's worst drought in 20 years has decimated harvests and livestock in the country, posing the threat of renewed famine six years after a similar crisis in which more than 260,000 people died.

Hot springs spa reopens amid Mosul chaos

Hot springs spa reopens amid Mosul chaos

Hammam al-Alil, a town south of Mosul famous for its healing hot waters, is back in business after a U.S.-backed offensive retook the area from Islamic State militants and authorities reopened its spa.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening cane fields and shutting down coal mines.

Scenes of death after suspected gas attack in Syria

Scenes of death after suspected gas attack in Syria

A suspected Syrian government chemical attack killed dozens of people, including children, in the northwestern province of Idlib, a monitor, medics and rescue workers in the rebel-held area said.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast