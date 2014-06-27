Edition:
Belarussian MiG-29 jet fighters take part in a rehearsal for a military parade in Minsk June 26, 2014. Belarus will mark the 70th anniversary of the country's liberation from the Nazis on July 3. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Friday, June 27, 2014
A Honduran child, who will be accompanied by his family when they travel to reach northern Mexico or the U.S., sleeps at the Todo por ellos (All for them) immigrant shelter in Tapachula, Chiapas, in southern Mexico, June 26, 2014. Thousands of young people and families are hoping to reach the U.S. from their impoverished and violent homes in Central America. In the eight months ended June 15, the U.S. has detained about 52,000 children at the Mexican border, double the figure the year earlier. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Friday, June 27, 2014
A man makes a funny face as he poses for a photograph next to an advertising placard showing Uruguay's striker Luis Suarez flashing his teeth, at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro June 26, 2014. Suarez was hit with the biggest ban imposed at a World Cup as FIFA threw the book at one of soccer's most tainted players for biting an opponent during the 2014 World Cup soccer match against Italy. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Friday, June 27, 2014
Uruguay's Luis Suarez gives a thumbs-up from a balcony of the team's hotel in Natal, June 26, 2014. Suarez was hit with the biggest ban imposed at a World Cup as FIFA threw the book at one of soccer's most talented but controversial players for biting an opponent during the 2014 World Cup match against Italy. REUTERS/Leo Carioca

Friday, June 27, 2014
A Shi'ite volunteer wearing a mask, who has joined the Iraqi army to fight against the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), looks on during a parade on a street in Kanaan, Diyala province, June 26, 2014. Iraqi forces launched an airborne assault on rebel-held Tikrit with commandos flown into a stadium in helicopters, at least one of which crashed after taking fire from insurgents who have seized northern cities. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, June 27, 2014
Players battle for the ball during their match at a swamp soccer tournament in Beijing, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Friday, June 27, 2014
Spectators take photographs of Rafael Nadal of Spain as he changes his shirt during his men's singles tennis match against Lukas Rosol of the Czech Republic at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Friday, June 27, 2014
Couples kiss as they take part in the "The Celebration of Love" grand wedding, where over 100 lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) couples got married, at Casa Loma in Toronto June 26, 2014. Toronto is hosting WorldPride, a week-long event that celebrates the LGBT community. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Friday, June 27, 2014
A demonstrator is blocked by riot police as she tries to cross the street during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo June 26, 2014. The protesters demanded the release of two demonstrators who were detained by police during another protest earlier in the week. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, June 27, 2014
Grade school students and residents look at the head of a carved Baird's Beaked whale at Wada port in Minamiboso, southeast of Tokyo June 26, 2014. To mark the start of Japan's whaling season, workers in the coastal town of Minamiboso carved up one of the animals as a crowd of grade school students and residents watched, with free samples of its fried meat handed out later. The annual event took place in the district of Wada in the town south of the capital, Tokyo, a week into Japan's first coastal whaling season since a global court halted the country's better known Antarctic whaling in March. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Friday, June 27, 2014
Girls sit near mannequins displaying hijabs for sale at Tanah Abang market, ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Jakarta, Indonesia June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Friday, June 27, 2014
The scene of a bombing at the Emab business center is pictured filled with the wreckage of burnt cars, at the business district in Abuja June 26, 2014. At least 21 people were killed when a suspected bomb tore through a crowded shopping district in the Nigerian capital Abuja during rush hour, police said, adding to the toll of hundreds killed in attacks this year. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Friday, June 27, 2014
South Korea's Son Heung-min cries after the 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match between Belgium and South Korea at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Friday, June 27, 2014
A woman places flowers near a coffin during a funeral ceremony before the burial of sound engineer Anton Voloshin in Moscow, June 26, 2014. Two Russian state television journalists were killed in Ukraine when they were shelled in clashes between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists near the eastern city of Luhansk, the Rossiya-24 channel said on June 17. Sound engineer Anton Voloshin was killed at the scene and correspondent Igor Kornelyuk died in hospital after they came under fire while covering fighting in Ukraine's easternmost province, near the border with Russia, it said on its website. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Friday, June 27, 2014
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Ghana's John Boye (L) react after Ronaldo missed a chance to score during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia June 26, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, June 27, 2014
Former News International chief executive Rebekah Brooks places her hand on her heart as she makes a statement to the media alongside her husband Charlie in London June 26, 2014. Brooks, the former boss of News Corp.'s British newspaper arm, said she felt vindicated after being found not guilty this week of hacking phone messages and other crimes while editing Rupert Murdoch's British tabloids. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Friday, June 27, 2014
An Olympic Airways airplane stands on the premises of Hellenikon, the former Athens international airport June 16, 2014. For about six decades, Hellenikon was Athens' only airport but it closed down in 2001 to make way for a newer, more modern airport before the city hosted the 2004 Olympic Games. After languishing for years as a wasteland of crumbling terminals, Hellenikon is set for resurrection as a glitzy coastal resort. Lamda Development, controlled by Greece's powerful Latsis family and leading a consortium of Chinese and Abu-Dhabi based companies, has big dreams for the area since signing a 915 million euro deal for a 99-year lease in March. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Friday, June 27, 2014
GoPro Inc's founder and CEO Nick Woodman holds a GoPro camera in his mouth as he celebrates GoPro Inc's IPO at the Nasdaq Market Site in New York City, June 26, 2014. Wearable sports camera maker GoPro Inc's initial public offering was priced at $24 per share, an underwriter said, valuing the company at up to $2.96 billion. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, June 27, 2014
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo takes a free kick during the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match against Ghana at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Friday, June 27, 2014
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga stand guard at a checkpoint at Tuz Khurmato village in Salahuddin Province June 26, 2014. The Kurdish peshmerga is fighting against militants from Sunni radical group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) for control of Tuz Khurmato village. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Friday, June 27, 2014
Radical Muslim cleric Abu Qatada speaks with his lawyer Hussein Mubadeen after his trial at the State Security Court in Amman June 26, 2014. Jordan's state security court acquitted Qatada of charges of conspiring to commit acts of terrorism, a reporter at the hearing said. The cleric, who was extradited from Britain after a lengthy legal process, will continue to be held because of separate charges related to a plot to attack tourists during Jordan's New Year celebrations in 2000. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Friday, June 27, 2014
Festival-goers are pictured in front of the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, on the second day of the Glastonbury music festival June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Friday, June 27, 2014
Germany's Thomas Mueller (unseen) scores past goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S. during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Pernambuco arena in Recife June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, June 27, 2014
Algeria's coach Vahid Halilhodzic reacts as he and his players celebrate making it through to the World Cup knockout stages for the first time at the end of their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match against Russia at the Baixada arena in Curitiba June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, June 27, 2014
