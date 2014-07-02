Raffaele Sollecito arrives at a news conference as he is flanked by his lawyers Giulia Bongiorno (L) and Luca Maori (R) in Rome July 1, 2014. Sollecito, the former boyfriend of Amanda Knox and on trial with her for the murder of British student...more

Raffaele Sollecito arrives at a news conference as he is flanked by his lawyers Giulia Bongiorno (L) and Luca Maori (R) in Rome July 1, 2014. Sollecito, the former boyfriend of Amanda Knox and on trial with her for the murder of British student Meredith Kercher, distanced himself from his co-defendant, saying the two had not been together for the whole evening when the crime took place. Sollecito, convicted alongside Knox of the murder in 2009 and cleared on appeal four years later, was re-convicted in January this year after a retrial and sentenced to 25 years in prison. He is currently appealing against the verdict. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Close