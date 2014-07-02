Edition:
A Jewish woman prays during the joint funeral of the three Israeli teens who were abducted and killed in the occupied West Bank, in the Israeli city of Modi'in July 1, 2014. Tens of thousands of mourners joined in an outpouring of national grief at the burial of three Israeli teenagers, Gil-Ad Shaer, U.S.-Israeli national Naftali Fraenkel, both 16, and Eyal Yifrah, 19, whose kidnapping and killing Israel blamed on the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas. The Islamist group has neither confirmed nor denied involvement in the disappearance of the students as they hitchhiked near a Jewish settlement on June 12 nor in the cross-border rocket salvos from Gaza. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
A Jewish woman prays during the joint funeral of the three Israeli teens who were abducted and killed in the occupied West Bank, in the Israeli city of Modi'in July 1, 2014. Tens of thousands of mourners joined in an outpouring of national grief at the burial of three Israeli teenagers, Gil-Ad Shaer, U.S.-Israeli national Naftali Fraenkel, both 16, and Eyal Yifrah, 19, whose kidnapping and killing Israel blamed on the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas. The Islamist group has neither confirmed nor denied involvement in the disappearance of the students as they hitchhiked near a Jewish settlement on June 12 nor in the cross-border rocket salvos from Gaza. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A protester is carried away by police officers from a street after staying overnight at Hong Kong's financial Central district July 2, 2014. Pro-democracy protesters gathered for a mass march in Hong Kong, in what could be the biggest challenge to Chinese Communist Party rule in more than a decade. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
A protester is carried away by police officers from a street after staying overnight at Hong Kong's financial Central district July 2, 2014. Pro-democracy protesters gathered for a mass march in Hong Kong, in what could be the biggest challenge to Chinese Communist Party rule in more than a decade. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Argentine soccer fans celebrate at the end of the 2014 World Cup between Argentina and Switzerland on a large screen at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Argentine soccer fans celebrate at the end of the 2014 World Cup between Argentina and Switzerland on a large screen at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Belgium's Marouane Fellaini kicks the ball near Jermaine Jones of the U.S. during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Belgium's Marouane Fellaini kicks the ball near Jermaine Jones of the U.S. during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Students receive a group punishment during a military-style close-order drill class at the Qide Education Center in Beijing February 19, 2014. The Qide Education Center is a military-style boot camp which offers treatment for internet addiction. As growing numbers of young people in China immerse themselves in the cyber world, spending hours playing games online, worried parents are increasingly turning to boot camps to crush addiction. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Students receive a group punishment during a military-style close-order drill class at the Qide Education Center in Beijing February 19, 2014. The Qide Education Center is a military-style boot camp which offers treatment for internet addiction. As growing numbers of young people in China immerse themselves in the cyber world, spending hours playing games online, worried parents are increasingly turning to boot camps to crush addiction. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A child's shoe is seen in the railway tracks in Atitalaquia, outskirts of Mexico City June 26, 2014. During the eight months ending June 15, some 52,000 children were detained at the U.S. border with Mexico, most of them from Central America. That was double the previous year's tally and tens of thousands more are believed to have slipped through. Driven largely by poverty and gang violence at home, the wave has swelled again in the last few months, although with a new dynamic as more children make the trek, many traveling without parents or relatives to care for them. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
A child's shoe is seen in the railway tracks in Atitalaquia, outskirts of Mexico City June 26, 2014. During the eight months ending June 15, some 52,000 children were detained at the U.S. border with Mexico, most of them from Central America. That was double the previous year's tally and tens of thousands more are believed to have slipped through. Driven largely by poverty and gang violence at home, the wave has swelled again in the last few months, although with a new dynamic as more children make the trek, many traveling without parents or relatives to care for them. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Former New York City police officer Gilberto Valle, dubbed by local media as the "Cannibal Cop," and his mother Elizabeth Valle leave the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York in Lower Manhattan July 1, 2014. U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe in Manhattan threw out the conviction of Valle, 30, for plotting to kidnap, kill and cook women after federal public defenders argued that the U.S. Constitution grants people the right to fantasize, free from government interference. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Former New York City police officer Gilberto Valle, dubbed by local media as the "Cannibal Cop," and his mother Elizabeth Valle leave the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York in Lower Manhattan July 1, 2014. U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe in Manhattan threw out the conviction of Valle, 30, for plotting to kidnap, kill and cook women after federal public defenders argued that the U.S. Constitution grants people the right to fantasize, free from government interference. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks through a pair of binoculars during an inspection of the Hwa Islet Defense Detachment standing guard over a forward post off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on July 1, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks through a pair of binoculars during an inspection of the Hwa Islet Defense Detachment standing guard over a forward post off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on July 1, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Kurdish female fighters of the Women's Protection Unit (YPJ) perform in a play at a military training camp in Ras al-Ain city in Hasakah province, Syria June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Kurdish female fighters of the Women's Protection Unit (YPJ) perform in a play at a military training camp in Ras al-Ain city in Hasakah province, Syria June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford poses with members of the public as he takes part in the East York Canada Day Parade in his first public appearance since returning from a rehabilitation clinic for substance abuse problems in Toronto July 1, 2014. Ford, who shot to prominence last year after admitting to smoking crack, buying illegal drugs and driving after drinking, insisted for months he did not have a problem. But last month he said he would take time off to deal with his drinking issues in rehabilitation and has now returned to office. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford poses with members of the public as he takes part in the East York Canada Day Parade in his first public appearance since returning from a rehabilitation clinic for substance abuse problems in Toronto July 1, 2014. Ford, who shot to prominence last year after admitting to smoking crack, buying illegal drugs and driving after drinking, insisted for months he did not have a problem. But last month he said he would take time off to deal with his drinking issues in rehabilitation and has now returned to office. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage (L) and another member of his group turn their backs as the European anthem is played during the inaugural session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage (L) and another member of his group turn their backs as the European anthem is played during the inaugural session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Hindu priests sit in cauldrons of water and make offerings to in front of a fire while performing the "Parjanya Varun Yagam", a special prayer for rain, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Hindu priests sit in cauldrons of water and make offerings to in front of a fire while performing the "Parjanya Varun Yagam", a special prayer for rain, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Local resident Tatyana Markova walks inside a house damaged by shelling in the Ukrainian eastern city of Slaviansk July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Local resident Tatyana Markova walks inside a house damaged by shelling in the Ukrainian eastern city of Slaviansk July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
President Barack Obama calls a foul on the Belgians as he takes a seat for a few minutes to watch during a staff viewing party of the World Cup soccer match between the U.S. and Belgium, in an auditorium at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
President Barack Obama calls a foul on the Belgians as he takes a seat for a few minutes to watch during a staff viewing party of the World Cup soccer match between the U.S. and Belgium, in an auditorium at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
USA fans Cole Coscino (L), 17, and Mary Emma Meyer, 17, hug after the U.S. was defeated by Belgium during the 2014 World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Brazil, at a viewing party in Redondo Beach, California July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
USA fans Cole Coscino (L), 17, and Mary Emma Meyer, 17, hug after the U.S. was defeated by Belgium during the 2014 World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Brazil, at a viewing party in Redondo Beach, California July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The statue of Christ the Redeemer is lit up in Canada's official colors, red and white, for Canada Day in Rio de Janeiro July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
The statue of Christ the Redeemer is lit up in Canada's official colors, red and white, for Canada Day in Rio de Janeiro July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy arrives with police by car at the financial investigation unit in Paris to be presented to a judge late July 1, 2014. Former French President Sarkozy was held for questioning for 15 hours over suspicions he used his influence to secure leaked details of an inquiry into alleged irregularities in his 2007 election campaign. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy arrives with police by car at the financial investigation unit in Paris to be presented to a judge late July 1, 2014. Former French President Sarkozy was held for questioning for 15 hours over suspicions he used his influence to secure leaked details of an inquiry into alleged irregularities in his 2007 election campaign. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Raffaele Sollecito arrives at a news conference as he is flanked by his lawyers Giulia Bongiorno (L) and Luca Maori (R) in Rome July 1, 2014. Sollecito, the former boyfriend of Amanda Knox and on trial with her for the murder of British student Meredith Kercher, distanced himself from his co-defendant, saying the two had not been together for the whole evening when the crime took place. Sollecito, convicted alongside Knox of the murder in 2009 and cleared on appeal four years later, was re-convicted in January this year after a retrial and sentenced to 25 years in prison. He is currently appealing against the verdict. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Raffaele Sollecito arrives at a news conference as he is flanked by his lawyers Giulia Bongiorno (L) and Luca Maori (R) in Rome July 1, 2014. Sollecito, the former boyfriend of Amanda Knox and on trial with her for the murder of British student Meredith Kercher, distanced himself from his co-defendant, saying the two had not been together for the whole evening when the crime took place. Sollecito, convicted alongside Knox of the murder in 2009 and cleared on appeal four years later, was re-convicted in January this year after a retrial and sentenced to 25 years in prison. He is currently appealing against the verdict. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A pitch invader runs alongside the ball during the 2014 World Cup round of 16 game between Belgium and the U.S. at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
A pitch invader runs alongside the ball during the 2014 World Cup round of 16 game between Belgium and the U.S. at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Argentina soccer fans celebrate as they travel on a train towards the Corinthians arena at the Luz Station before the 2014 World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Switzerland in Sao Paulo July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Argentina soccer fans celebrate as they travel on a train towards the Corinthians arena at the Luz Station before the 2014 World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Switzerland in Sao Paulo July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Switzerland's Stephan Lichtsteiner (L) and Valon Behrami (R) react after Argentina's Angel Di Maria scored a goal during extra time in their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Switzerland's Stephan Lichtsteiner (L) and Valon Behrami (R) react after Argentina's Angel Di Maria scored a goal during extra time in their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A view of the cathedral building designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer in Brasilia June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
A view of the cathedral building designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer in Brasilia June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A protester holds her smartphone displaying the phrase "NO WAR" at a rally against Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's push to expand Japan's military role in front of Abe's official residence in Tokyo July 1, 2014. Abe's cabinet adopted a resolution dropping a ban that has kept the military from fighting overseas since World War Two, Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera confirmed, a dramatic step away from post-war pacifism and a political victory for the conservative premier. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
A protester holds her smartphone displaying the phrase "NO WAR" at a rally against Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's push to expand Japan's military role in front of Abe's official residence in Tokyo July 1, 2014. Abe's cabinet adopted a resolution dropping a ban that has kept the military from fighting overseas since World War Two, Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera confirmed, a dramatic step away from post-war pacifism and a political victory for the conservative premier. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A Muslim Rohingya boy living in Malaysia rests on the floor after classes at a private school for Rohingya children, during the holy month of Ramadan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
A Muslim Rohingya boy living in Malaysia rests on the floor after classes at a private school for Rohingya children, during the holy month of Ramadan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said
