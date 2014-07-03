Edition:
Lightning strikes One World Trade Center in Manhattan as the sun sets behind the city after a summer storm in New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Lightning strikes One World Trade Center in Manhattan as the sun sets behind the city after a summer storm in New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, July 03, 2014
Lightning strikes One World Trade Center in Manhattan as the sun sets behind the city after a summer storm in New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Syrian migrant Assaf, 44, who was head of security for a government minister, covers his face to hide his identity as he poses for a photograph at an asylum camp outside Stockholm June 8, 2014. Assaf paid smugglers 8000 euros to get to Sweden. He traveled through the mountains to Turkey and then from Turkey to Greece by boat with dozens of others. He then traveled to Stockholm in a truck. When asked about his future he said, "What future? I am in a foreign country with my family living in danger thousands of miles away. There is no future until they are here." REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Syrian migrant Assaf, 44, who was head of security for a government minister, covers his face to hide his identity as he poses for a photograph at an asylum camp outside Stockholm June 8, 2014. Assaf paid smugglers 8000 euros to get to Sweden. He...more

Thursday, July 03, 2014
Syrian migrant Assaf, 44, who was head of security for a government minister, covers his face to hide his identity as he poses for a photograph at an asylum camp outside Stockholm June 8, 2014. Assaf paid smugglers 8000 euros to get to Sweden. He traveled through the mountains to Turkey and then from Turkey to Greece by boat with dozens of others. He then traveled to Stockholm in a truck. When asked about his future he said, "What future? I am in a foreign country with my family living in danger thousands of miles away. There is no future until they are here." REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Former first lady Imelda Marcos kisses the glass coffin of her husband, late president Ferdinand Marcos, who remains unburied since his death in 1989, during her 85th birthday celebration in Ferdinand Marcos' hometown of Batac, Ilocos Norte province, in northern Philippines July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Former first lady Imelda Marcos kisses the glass coffin of her husband, late president Ferdinand Marcos, who remains unburied since his death in 1989, during her 85th birthday celebration in Ferdinand Marcos' hometown of Batac, Ilocos Norte province, in northern Philippines July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Thursday, July 03, 2014
Former first lady Imelda Marcos kisses the glass coffin of her husband, late president Ferdinand Marcos, who remains unburied since his death in 1989, during her 85th birthday celebration in Ferdinand Marcos' hometown of Batac, Ilocos Norte province, in northern Philippines July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A Palestinian prepares to hurl a stone as he stands in a cloud of smoke from tires set ablaze during clashes with Israeli police in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 2, 2014. The discovery of a body in a Jerusalem forest raised suspicions that a missing Palestinian youth had been killed by Israelis avenging the deaths of three abducted Jewish teens. Rock-throwing Palestinians clashed with Israeli forces in Jerusalem after the news, but no serious injuries were reported. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A Palestinian prepares to hurl a stone as he stands in a cloud of smoke from tires set ablaze during clashes with Israeli police in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 2, 2014. The discovery of a body in a Jerusalem forest raised suspicions...more

Thursday, July 03, 2014
A Palestinian prepares to hurl a stone as he stands in a cloud of smoke from tires set ablaze during clashes with Israeli police in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 2, 2014. The discovery of a body in a Jerusalem forest raised suspicions that a missing Palestinian youth had been killed by Israelis avenging the deaths of three abducted Jewish teens. Rock-throwing Palestinians clashed with Israeli forces in Jerusalem after the news, but no serious injuries were reported. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy leaves a restaurant in Paris July 2, 2014. Sarkozy said France's justice system was being used for political ends, after he was put under investigation on suspicion of using his influence to gain details of a probe into his 2007 election campaign. The conservative politician denies wrongdoing in a string of investigations where his direct or indirect implication has cast doubt on his viability as a candidate in the 2017 elections. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy leaves a restaurant in Paris July 2, 2014. Sarkozy said France's justice system was being used for political ends, after he was put under investigation on suspicion of using his influence to gain details of a...more

Thursday, July 03, 2014
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy leaves a restaurant in Paris July 2, 2014. Sarkozy said France's justice system was being used for political ends, after he was put under investigation on suspicion of using his influence to gain details of a probe into his 2007 election campaign. The conservative politician denies wrongdoing in a string of investigations where his direct or indirect implication has cast doubt on his viability as a candidate in the 2017 elections. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Residents and protestors attend a town hall meeting to discuss the processing of undocumented immigrants in Murrieta, California July 2, 2014. Dozens more Central Americans caught sneaking into the United States were shipped quietly to California for processing by immigration officials, a day after protesters blocked bus loads of migrant families bound for the Murrieta Border Patrol station. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Residents and protestors attend a town hall meeting to discuss the processing of undocumented immigrants in Murrieta, California July 2, 2014. Dozens more Central Americans caught sneaking into the United States were shipped quietly to California for...more

Thursday, July 03, 2014
Residents and protestors attend a town hall meeting to discuss the processing of undocumented immigrants in Murrieta, California July 2, 2014. Dozens more Central Americans caught sneaking into the United States were shipped quietly to California for processing by immigration officials, a day after protesters blocked bus loads of migrant families bound for the Murrieta Border Patrol station. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
Suha, mother of Mohammed Abu Khudair, shows a picture of her son on her mobile phone at their home in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 2, 2014. The body of an abducted Palestinian youth was found in Jerusalem, raising suspicions he had been killed by Israelis avenging the deaths of three abducted Jewish teens. News of the discovery of 16-year-old Mohammed Abu Khudair, who was last seen being bundled into a van earlier in the day, triggered clashes between rock-throwing Palestinians and Israeli police in the city. Police said they had found a body in the wooded outskirts of Jerusalem. Abu Khudair's father told Reuters the force had told him the body was his son. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Suha, mother of Mohammed Abu Khudair, shows a picture of her son on her mobile phone at their home in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 2, 2014. The body of an abducted Palestinian youth was found in Jerusalem, raising suspicions he had been...more

Thursday, July 03, 2014
Suha, mother of Mohammed Abu Khudair, shows a picture of her son on her mobile phone at their home in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 2, 2014. The body of an abducted Palestinian youth was found in Jerusalem, raising suspicions he had been killed by Israelis avenging the deaths of three abducted Jewish teens. News of the discovery of 16-year-old Mohammed Abu Khudair, who was last seen being bundled into a van earlier in the day, triggered clashes between rock-throwing Palestinians and Israeli police in the city. Police said they had found a body in the wooded outskirts of Jerusalem. Abu Khudair's father told Reuters the force had told him the body was his son. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Andy Murray of Britain jumps for a shot during his men's singles quarter-final tennis match against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Andy Murray of Britain jumps for a shot during his men's singles quarter-final tennis match against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Thursday, July 03, 2014
Andy Murray of Britain jumps for a shot during his men's singles quarter-final tennis match against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A cadet candidate for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point class of 2018 is measured for clothing during Reception Day in West Point, New York July 2, 2014. During Reception Day, the new cadets begin the process of becoming West Point cadets and future U.S. Army officers. They undergo administrative processing, fittings for their initial issue of military clothing, receive haircuts, medical and physical evaluations and begin their first lessons in marching, military courtesy and discipline. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A cadet candidate for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point class of 2018 is measured for clothing during Reception Day in West Point, New York July 2, 2014. During Reception Day, the new cadets begin the process of becoming West Point cadets and...more

Thursday, July 03, 2014
A cadet candidate for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point class of 2018 is measured for clothing during Reception Day in West Point, New York July 2, 2014. During Reception Day, the new cadets begin the process of becoming West Point cadets and future U.S. Army officers. They undergo administrative processing, fittings for their initial issue of military clothing, receive haircuts, medical and physical evaluations and begin their first lessons in marching, military courtesy and discipline. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada serves during her women's singles quarter-final tennis match against Angelique Kerber of Germany at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Eugenie Bouchard of Canada serves during her women's singles quarter-final tennis match against Angelique Kerber of Germany at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Thursday, July 03, 2014
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada serves during her women's singles quarter-final tennis match against Angelique Kerber of Germany at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Health workers carry the body of an Ebola virus victim in Kenema, Sierra Leone, June 25, 2014. The Ebola outbreak has killed 467 people in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone since February, making it the largest and deadliest ever, according to the World Health Organization. West African states lack the resources to battle the world's worst outbreak of Ebola and deep cultural suspicions about the disease remain a big obstacle to halting its spread, ministers said. REUTERS/Umaru Fofana

Health workers carry the body of an Ebola virus victim in Kenema, Sierra Leone, June 25, 2014. The Ebola outbreak has killed 467 people in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone since February, making it the largest and deadliest ever, according to the...more

Thursday, July 03, 2014
Health workers carry the body of an Ebola virus victim in Kenema, Sierra Leone, June 25, 2014. The Ebola outbreak has killed 467 people in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone since February, making it the largest and deadliest ever, according to the World Health Organization. West African states lack the resources to battle the world's worst outbreak of Ebola and deep cultural suspicions about the disease remain a big obstacle to halting its spread, ministers said. REUTERS/Umaru Fofana
Andy Murray of Britain reacts during his men's singles quarter-final tennis match against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Andy Murray of Britain reacts during his men's singles quarter-final tennis match against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Thursday, July 03, 2014
Andy Murray of Britain reacts during his men's singles quarter-final tennis match against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Security personnel attempt to retrieve bodies from the wreckage of a cargo plane that crashed into a commercial building on the Utawala estate on the outskirts of Kenya's capital Nairobi, July 2, 2014. The Fokker 50 plane was transporting the mild stimulant khat, and crashed shortly after taking off from the city's main Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, with the four crew members on board being feared dead, the Kenyan Airports Authority said. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Security personnel attempt to retrieve bodies from the wreckage of a cargo plane that crashed into a commercial building on the Utawala estate on the outskirts of Kenya's capital Nairobi, July 2, 2014. The Fokker 50 plane was transporting the mild...more

Thursday, July 03, 2014
Security personnel attempt to retrieve bodies from the wreckage of a cargo plane that crashed into a commercial building on the Utawala estate on the outskirts of Kenya's capital Nairobi, July 2, 2014. The Fokker 50 plane was transporting the mild stimulant khat, and crashed shortly after taking off from the city's main Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, with the four crew members on board being feared dead, the Kenyan Airports Authority said. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Spanish apprentice bullfighter Miguel Andrades performs a pass to a bull during a master class bullfight at the Malagueta bullring in Malaga, southern Spain July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Spanish apprentice bullfighter Miguel Andrades performs a pass to a bull during a master class bullfight at the Malagueta bullring in Malaga, southern Spain July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Thursday, July 03, 2014
Spanish apprentice bullfighter Miguel Andrades performs a pass to a bull during a master class bullfight at the Malagueta bullring in Malaga, southern Spain July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge sit on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge sit on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thursday, July 03, 2014
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge sit on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Iraqi security forces pull down a flag belonging to Sunni militant group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) during a patrol in the town of Dalli Abbas in Diyala province, June 30, 2014. The leader of the al Qaeda offshoot now calling itself the Islamic State has called on Muslims worldwide to take up arms and flock to the "caliphate" it has declared on captured Syrian and Iraqi soil. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi security forces pull down a flag belonging to Sunni militant group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) during a patrol in the town of Dalli Abbas in Diyala province, June 30, 2014. The leader of the al Qaeda offshoot now calling itself...more

Thursday, July 03, 2014
Iraqi security forces pull down a flag belonging to Sunni militant group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) during a patrol in the town of Dalli Abbas in Diyala province, June 30, 2014. The leader of the al Qaeda offshoot now calling itself the Islamic State has called on Muslims worldwide to take up arms and flock to the "caliphate" it has declared on captured Syrian and Iraqi soil. REUTERS/Stringer
Kim Young-ja, a sister of Kim Young-nam who is a South Korean abductee living in North Korea, cries during an interview with Reuters in Jeonju July 2, 2014. Kim Young-nam was a teenager living on the coast of South Korea when he disappeared in 1978, only to turn up in North Korea. There, he met and married Megumi Yokota, a Japanese national abducted by North Korean agents on her way home from school a year previously. Kim, one of more than 500 South Korean civilians thought to have been abducted and held in the North, is all but forgotten. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Kim Young-ja, a sister of Kim Young-nam who is a South Korean abductee living in North Korea, cries during an interview with Reuters in Jeonju July 2, 2014. Kim Young-nam was a teenager living on the coast of South Korea when he disappeared in 1978,...more

Thursday, July 03, 2014
Kim Young-ja, a sister of Kim Young-nam who is a South Korean abductee living in North Korea, cries during an interview with Reuters in Jeonju July 2, 2014. Kim Young-nam was a teenager living on the coast of South Korea when he disappeared in 1978, only to turn up in North Korea. There, he met and married Megumi Yokota, a Japanese national abducted by North Korean agents on her way home from school a year previously. Kim, one of more than 500 South Korean civilians thought to have been abducted and held in the North, is all but forgotten. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A woman stands near a car which was damaged by a tree that fell after heavy rains and strong winds in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman stands near a car which was damaged by a tree that fell after heavy rains and strong winds in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, July 03, 2014
A woman stands near a car which was damaged by a tree that fell after heavy rains and strong winds in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A police officer shows members of the media the face of one of two alleged members of the Mara 18 criminal gang after their arrest, in Zona 18, Guatemala City, July 2, 2014. According to local media, members of the Mara 18 criminal gang attacked a truck delivering water in Zona 18 with a hand grenade, which resulted in 16 people injured and a woman dead in the attack. Those involved in the attack were arrested with three guns of different calibers, media added. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A police officer shows members of the media the face of one of two alleged members of the Mara 18 criminal gang after their arrest, in Zona 18, Guatemala City, July 2, 2014. According to local media, members of the Mara 18 criminal gang attacked a...more

Thursday, July 03, 2014
A police officer shows members of the media the face of one of two alleged members of the Mara 18 criminal gang after their arrest, in Zona 18, Guatemala City, July 2, 2014. According to local media, members of the Mara 18 criminal gang attacked a truck delivering water in Zona 18 with a hand grenade, which resulted in 16 people injured and a woman dead in the attack. Those involved in the attack were arrested with three guns of different calibers, media added. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Bystanders watch from the sidewalk as rocks and stones litter the street during a protest against a fisheries law which fishermen say the government has failed to improve, in Valparaiso city, Chile July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Bystanders watch from the sidewalk as rocks and stones litter the street during a protest against a fisheries law which fishermen say the government has failed to improve, in Valparaiso city, Chile July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Thursday, July 03, 2014
Bystanders watch from the sidewalk as rocks and stones litter the street during a protest against a fisheries law which fishermen say the government has failed to improve, in Valparaiso city, Chile July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Elizabeth Cring checks her zombie makeup in a mirror as her friend JD Valentine eats french fries before the start of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Elizabeth Cring checks her zombie makeup in a mirror as her friend JD Valentine eats french fries before the start of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, July 03, 2014
Elizabeth Cring checks her zombie makeup in a mirror as her friend JD Valentine eats french fries before the start of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Family members of victims killed cry near the site of a landslide in an impoverished neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico July 2, 2014. A woman and her two children died after their house was destroyed by a landslide triggered by heavy rains, local media reported. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Family members of victims killed cry near the site of a landslide in an impoverished neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico July 2, 2014. A woman and her two children died after their house was destroyed by a landslide triggered by heavy rains, local media reported. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Thursday, July 03, 2014
Family members of victims killed cry near the site of a landslide in an impoverished neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico July 2, 2014. A woman and her two children died after their house was destroyed by a landslide triggered by heavy rains, local media reported. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Children in gowns and mortarboards pose for pictures during their kindergarten graduation ceremony, in Wenxian county, Henan province, China July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Children in gowns and mortarboards pose for pictures during their kindergarten graduation ceremony, in Wenxian county, Henan province, China July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, July 03, 2014
Children in gowns and mortarboards pose for pictures during their kindergarten graduation ceremony, in Wenxian county, Henan province, China July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Britain's Prince Charles uses a camera during a tour of the Sony UK Technology Centre in Bridgend, Wales July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool

Britain's Prince Charles uses a camera during a tour of the Sony UK Technology Centre in Bridgend, Wales July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool

Thursday, July 03, 2014
Britain's Prince Charles uses a camera during a tour of the Sony UK Technology Centre in Bridgend, Wales July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool
