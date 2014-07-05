Editor's Choice
Brazil's David Luiz (R) consoles Colombia's James Rodriguez after their 2014 World Cup quarter-finals at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A masked Palestinian youth looks on from atop a pole during the funeral of 16-year-old Mohammed Abu Khudair in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 4, 2014. Palestinians infuriated at the kidnap and killing of Abu Khudair they blame on far-right...more
The skyline of lower Manhattan is seen as spectators watch Macy's Fourth of July fireworks explode over the East River in New York July 4, 2014. Hotdog eating champs, backyard picnickers and small-town parade lovers pressed on with July Fourth...more
An anti-riot policeman is hit in the face with a colleague's shield by a protester (hand on L) while attempting to disperse demonstrators outside the U.S. embassy in Manila July 4, 2014. The protesters commemorated Filipino-American Friendship Day on...more
A man sleeps with his "songkok", a cap traditionally worn by Muslim men in Southeast Asia, over his face after mass Friday prayers inside Istiqlal Mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jakarta July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Valery, 63, looks out of a window of his apartment, which was damaged by shelling, in Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine June 30, 2014. About half the 130,000 residents of Slaviansk are thought to have fled since fighters who want eastern Ukraine...more
Germany players celebrate their victory near France's Eliaquim Mangala and Antoine Griezmann at the end of their 2014 World Cup quarter-finals at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A protester is detained by police during clashes in Skopje July 4, 2014. Police in Macedonia fired teargas and stun grenades on Friday in clashes with around 2,000 demonstrators protesting against the jailing of six ethnic Albanians for murder and...more
A man looks out from a broken glass window after an explosion near a mosque in Karachi July 4, 2014. According to local media, at least two people were killed and several injured after the explosion occurred in Karachi's Saddar neighbourhood on...more
Brazil's Maicon (L) is challenged by Colombia's Victor Ibarbo during the 2014 World Cup quarter-finals soccer match at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Ukrainian soldiers drive a military vehicle with a torn Ukrainian flag at a checkpoint near Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine July 3, 2014. About half the 130,000 residents of Slaviansk are thought to have fled since fighters who want eastern Ukraine...more
A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. The event takes place from July 4 to 6 at lake Worthersee in Austria's southern Carinthia province. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A firefighter holds a red panda (Ailurus fulgens) from its tail while removing it from a tree at a residential area in Kunming, Yunnan province, July 3, 2014. The animal was spotted in the residential area and was brought down from the tree after...more
Young players of Planaltina football club adjust the net on the goalpost before training in Planaltina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Nuns from the enclosed monastery of Imaculada Conceicao celebrate Brazil's victory as they watch on television at the end of the 2014 World Cup quarter-final soccer match between Brazil and Colombia in Piratininga, in Sao Paulo state, July 4, 2014....more
A member of the Montemor forcados group is tossed by a bull during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Lisbon July 3, 2014. Forcados are traditional Portuguese bullfighters who catch bulls with their bare hands during the festival....more
France team fans wave flags as they gathe to watch the 2014 World Cup quarter-finals soccer match between France and Germany at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, on a giant screen outside the city hall in Paris July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo...more
Gilles of Binche surround a performer dressed as witch as they take part in a procession during the annual medieval festival, the Ommegang, at Brussels' Grand Place July 3, 2014. The Ommegang pageant is a re-enactment of celebrations marking the...more
Muslim youths pray atop motorcycle taxis during the fasting month of Ramadan in front of Al-Satie Mosque in Baseco, Tondo city, metro Manila July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Brazil's Neymar grimaces as he lies on the ground injured after a challenge by Colombia's Camilo Zuniga during their 2014 World Cup quarter-finals at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Palestinians carry the body of 16-year-old Mohammed Abu Khudair during his funeral in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 4, 2014. Palestinians infuriated at the kidnap and killing of Abu Khudair they blame on far-right Jews, clashed with...more
Brazil's David Luiz celebrates after scoring a goal against Colombia during the 2014 World Cup quarter-finals soccer match at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.
Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled
Opposition leaders branded Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro a "dictator" after the Supreme Court took over the functions of Congress and pushed a lengthy political standoff to new heights.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.
The art of the selfie
A look at the self-portrait in the age of smartphones, as the humble selfie becomes a global form of self-expression.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Driven from Mosul
Residents flee as Iraqi forces fight Islamic State militants for control of western Mosul.
China Fashion Week
Highlights from China Fashion Week in Beijing.
Chinese paramilitary training
Inside the grueling training for China's paramilitary police.