Pictures | Sat Jul 5, 2014 | 7:00am BST

Brazil's David Luiz (R) consoles Colombia's James Rodriguez after their 2014 World Cup quarter-finals at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Saturday, July 05, 2014
A masked Palestinian youth looks on from atop a pole during the funeral of 16-year-old Mohammed Abu Khudair in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 4, 2014. Palestinians infuriated at the kidnap and killing of Abu Khudair they blame on far-right Jews, clashed with Israeli police in Jerusalem on Friday, while cross-border shelling in the Gaza Strip abated under Egyptian mediation. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Saturday, July 05, 2014
A masked Palestinian youth looks on from atop a pole during the funeral of 16-year-old Mohammed Abu Khudair in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 4, 2014. Palestinians infuriated at the kidnap and killing of Abu Khudair they blame on far-right Jews, clashed with Israeli police in Jerusalem on Friday, while cross-border shelling in the Gaza Strip abated under Egyptian mediation. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
The skyline of lower Manhattan is seen as spectators watch Macy's Fourth of July fireworks explode over the East River in New York July 4, 2014. Hotdog eating champs, backyard picnickers and small-town parade lovers pressed on with July Fourth celebrations, some with less sizzle after wet weather on the U.S. East Coast postponed fireworks shows. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Saturday, July 05, 2014
The skyline of lower Manhattan is seen as spectators watch Macy's Fourth of July fireworks explode over the East River in New York July 4, 2014. Hotdog eating champs, backyard picnickers and small-town parade lovers pressed on with July Fourth celebrations, some with less sizzle after wet weather on the U.S. East Coast postponed fireworks shows. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
An anti-riot policeman is hit in the face with a colleague's shield by a protester (hand on L) while attempting to disperse demonstrators outside the U.S. embassy in Manila July 4, 2014. The protesters commemorated Filipino-American Friendship Day on Friday with a rally demanding the pullout of U.S. troops in the Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Saturday, July 05, 2014
An anti-riot policeman is hit in the face with a colleague's shield by a protester (hand on L) while attempting to disperse demonstrators outside the U.S. embassy in Manila July 4, 2014. The protesters commemorated Filipino-American Friendship Day on Friday with a rally demanding the pullout of U.S. troops in the Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A man sleeps with his "songkok", a cap traditionally worn by Muslim men in Southeast Asia, over his face after mass Friday prayers inside Istiqlal Mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jakarta July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Saturday, July 05, 2014
A man sleeps with his "songkok", a cap traditionally worn by Muslim men in Southeast Asia, over his face after mass Friday prayers inside Istiqlal Mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jakarta July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Valery, 63, looks out of a window of his apartment, which was damaged by shelling, in Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine June 30, 2014. About half the 130,000 residents of Slaviansk are thought to have fled since fighters who want eastern Ukraine incorporated into Russia took control of the city in April, a month after Moscow annexed the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea. Since then, government forces trying to end the rebellion in towns and cities across the Russian-speaking region have pounded separatist positions in and around Slaviansk. Picture taken June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Saturday, July 05, 2014
Valery, 63, looks out of a window of his apartment, which was damaged by shelling, in Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine June 30, 2014. About half the 130,000 residents of Slaviansk are thought to have fled since fighters who want eastern Ukraine incorporated into Russia took control of the city in April, a month after Moscow annexed the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea. Since then, government forces trying to end the rebellion in towns and cities across the Russian-speaking region have pounded separatist positions in and around Slaviansk. Picture taken June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Germany players celebrate their victory near France's Eliaquim Mangala and Antoine Griezmann at the end of their 2014 World Cup quarter-finals at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Saturday, July 05, 2014
Germany players celebrate their victory near France's Eliaquim Mangala and Antoine Griezmann at the end of their 2014 World Cup quarter-finals at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A protester is detained by police during clashes in Skopje July 4, 2014. Police in Macedonia fired teargas and stun grenades on Friday in clashes with around 2,000 demonstrators protesting against the jailing of six ethnic Albanians for murder and terrorism. A Reuters reporter at the scene said several people were injured and others arrested during clashes in the center of the capital, Skopje. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, July 05, 2014
A protester is detained by police during clashes in Skopje July 4, 2014. Police in Macedonia fired teargas and stun grenades on Friday in clashes with around 2,000 demonstrators protesting against the jailing of six ethnic Albanians for murder and terrorism. A Reuters reporter at the scene said several people were injured and others arrested during clashes in the center of the capital, Skopje. REUTERS/Stringer
A man looks out from a broken glass window after an explosion near a mosque in Karachi July 4, 2014. According to local media, at least two people were killed and several injured after the explosion occurred in Karachi's Saddar neighbourhood on Friday. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Saturday, July 05, 2014
A man looks out from a broken glass window after an explosion near a mosque in Karachi July 4, 2014. According to local media, at least two people were killed and several injured after the explosion occurred in Karachi's Saddar neighbourhood on Friday. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Brazil's Maicon (L) is challenged by Colombia's Victor Ibarbo during the 2014 World Cup quarter-finals soccer match at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Saturday, July 05, 2014
Brazil's Maicon (L) is challenged by Colombia's Victor Ibarbo during the 2014 World Cup quarter-finals soccer match at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Ukrainian soldiers drive a military vehicle with a torn Ukrainian flag at a checkpoint near Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine July 3, 2014. About half the 130,000 residents of Slaviansk are thought to have fled since fighters who want eastern Ukraine incorporated into Russia took control of the city in April, a month after Moscow annexed the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea. Since then, government forces trying to end the rebellion in towns and cities across the Russian-speaking region have pounded separatist positions in and around Slaviansk. Picture taken July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool

Saturday, July 05, 2014
Ukrainian soldiers drive a military vehicle with a torn Ukrainian flag at a checkpoint near Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine July 3, 2014. About half the 130,000 residents of Slaviansk are thought to have fled since fighters who want eastern Ukraine incorporated into Russia took control of the city in April, a month after Moscow annexed the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea. Since then, government forces trying to end the rebellion in towns and cities across the Russian-speaking region have pounded separatist positions in and around Slaviansk. Picture taken July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool
A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. The event takes place from July 4 to 6 at lake Worthersee in Austria's southern Carinthia province. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Saturday, July 05, 2014
A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. The event takes place from July 4 to 6 at lake Worthersee in Austria's southern Carinthia province. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A firefighter holds a red panda (Ailurus fulgens) from its tail while removing it from a tree at a residential area in Kunming, Yunnan province, July 3, 2014. The animal was spotted in the residential area and was brought down from the tree after residents reported its sighting to the police, local media reported. Picture taken July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, July 05, 2014
A firefighter holds a red panda (Ailurus fulgens) from its tail while removing it from a tree at a residential area in Kunming, Yunnan province, July 3, 2014. The animal was spotted in the residential area and was brought down from the tree after residents reported its sighting to the police, local media reported. Picture taken July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Young players of Planaltina football club adjust the net on the goalpost before training in Planaltina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Saturday, July 05, 2014
Young players of Planaltina football club adjust the net on the goalpost before training in Planaltina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Nuns from the enclosed monastery of Imaculada Conceicao celebrate Brazil's victory as they watch on television at the end of the 2014 World Cup quarter-final soccer match between Brazil and Colombia in Piratininga, in Sao Paulo state, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Saturday, July 05, 2014
Nuns from the enclosed monastery of Imaculada Conceicao celebrate Brazil's victory as they watch on television at the end of the 2014 World Cup quarter-final soccer match between Brazil and Colombia in Piratininga, in Sao Paulo state, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A member of the Montemor forcados group is tossed by a bull during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Lisbon July 3, 2014. Forcados are traditional Portuguese bullfighters who catch bulls with their bare hands during the festival. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Saturday, July 05, 2014
A member of the Montemor forcados group is tossed by a bull during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Lisbon July 3, 2014. Forcados are traditional Portuguese bullfighters who catch bulls with their bare hands during the festival. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
France team fans wave flags as they gathe to watch the 2014 World Cup quarter-finals soccer match between France and Germany at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, on a giant screen outside the city hall in Paris July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Saturday, July 05, 2014
France team fans wave flags as they gathe to watch the 2014 World Cup quarter-finals soccer match between France and Germany at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, on a giant screen outside the city hall in Paris July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Gilles of Binche surround a performer dressed as witch as they take part in a procession during the annual medieval festival, the Ommegang, at Brussels' Grand Place July 3, 2014. The Ommegang pageant is a re-enactment of celebrations marking the historical entry of Charles the Fifth, his son Don Philip, infant of Spain and Duke of Brabant, and his sisters, Eleanor of Austria, Queen of France and Mary of Hungary into Brussels in 1549. Picture taken July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Saturday, July 05, 2014
Gilles of Binche surround a performer dressed as witch as they take part in a procession during the annual medieval festival, the Ommegang, at Brussels' Grand Place July 3, 2014. The Ommegang pageant is a re-enactment of celebrations marking the historical entry of Charles the Fifth, his son Don Philip, infant of Spain and Duke of Brabant, and his sisters, Eleanor of Austria, Queen of France and Mary of Hungary into Brussels in 1549. Picture taken July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Muslim youths pray atop motorcycle taxis during the fasting month of Ramadan in front of Al-Satie Mosque in Baseco, Tondo city, metro Manila July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Saturday, July 05, 2014
Muslim youths pray atop motorcycle taxis during the fasting month of Ramadan in front of Al-Satie Mosque in Baseco, Tondo city, metro Manila July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Brazil's Neymar grimaces as he lies on the ground injured after a challenge by Colombia's Camilo Zuniga during their 2014 World Cup quarter-finals at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Saturday, July 05, 2014
Brazil's Neymar grimaces as he lies on the ground injured after a challenge by Colombia's Camilo Zuniga during their 2014 World Cup quarter-finals at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Palestinians carry the body of 16-year-old Mohammed Abu Khudair during his funeral in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 4, 2014. Palestinians infuriated at the kidnap and killing of Abu Khudair they blame on far-right Jews, clashed with Israeli police in Jerusalem on Friday, while cross-border shelling in the Gaza Strip abated under Egyptian mediation. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Saturday, July 05, 2014
Palestinians carry the body of 16-year-old Mohammed Abu Khudair during his funeral in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 4, 2014. Palestinians infuriated at the kidnap and killing of Abu Khudair they blame on far-right Jews, clashed with Israeli police in Jerusalem on Friday, while cross-border shelling in the Gaza Strip abated under Egyptian mediation. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Brazil's David Luiz celebrates after scoring a goal against Colombia during the 2014 World Cup quarter-finals soccer match at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Saturday, July 05, 2014
Brazil's David Luiz celebrates after scoring a goal against Colombia during the 2014 World Cup quarter-finals soccer match at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

04 Jul 2014
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

03 Jul 2014
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

02 Jul 2014
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

01 Jul 2014

Pictures