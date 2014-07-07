A woman stands outside a partly destroyed house after gunmen attacked a Hindi village, near Kenya's coastal town of Lamu, July 6, 2014. Gunmen killed at least 29 people in raids on two separate areas on the Kenyan coast, the interior ministry said....more

A woman stands outside a partly destroyed house after gunmen attacked a Hindi village, near Kenya's coastal town of Lamu, July 6, 2014. Gunmen killed at least 29 people in raids on two separate areas on the Kenyan coast, the interior ministry said. The Somali Islamist militant group al Shabaab said it had staged an attack in the coastal area. Nine people lost their lives at the Hindi trading center in Lamu county, near the scene of attacks in which 65 people were killed last month, Mwenda Njoka, the ministry's spokesman told Reuters. REUTERS/Athman Sheikhuna

