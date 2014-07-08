Edition:
A supporter of Kenya's opposition Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) bleeds from a head injury while engaging with riot police before their "Saba Saba Day" rally at the Uhuru park grounds in the capital Nairobi July 7, 2014. Police fired tear gas in central Nairobi to disperse a crowd of few hundred anti-government demonstrators in the streets, a Reuters witness said, as others gathered peacefully for the mass rally called by the opposition at the nearby park. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

A supporter of Kenya's opposition Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) bleeds from a head injury while engaging with riot police before their "Saba Saba Day" rally at the Uhuru park grounds in the capital Nairobi July 7, 2014. Police fired tear gas in central Nairobi to disperse a crowd of few hundred anti-government demonstrators in the streets, a Reuters witness said, as others gathered peacefully for the mass rally called by the opposition at the nearby park. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas checks the face of Tariq Khdeir as he meets the family of Palestinian teen Mohammed Abu Khudeir in the West Bank city of Ramallah July 7, 2014. An Israeli judge released from jail and placed under house arrest Tariq Khdeir, the 15-year-old American of Palestinian descent whose apparent beating by Israeli police in East Jerusalem has drawn U.S. concern. Khdeir from Tampa, Florida, is a cousin of Mohammed Abu Khudeir, 16, whose abduction and killing in Jerusalem sparked violent protests and calls from Palestinians for a new uprising against Israel. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas checks the face of Tariq Khdeir as he meets the family of Palestinian teen Mohammed Abu Khudeir in the West Bank city of Ramallah July 7, 2014. An Israeli judge released from jail and placed under house arrest Tariq Khdeir, the 15-year-old American of Palestinian descent whose apparent beating by Israeli police in East Jerusalem has drawn U.S. concern. Khdeir from Tampa, Florida, is a cousin of Mohammed Abu Khudeir, 16, whose abduction and killing in Jerusalem sparked violent protests and calls from Palestinians for a new uprising against Israel. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Smoke rises following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Gaza City July 8, 2014. Israel launched an offensive against Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip, bombing some 50 targets, including homes, in a campaign meant to end Palestinian rocket fire into the Jewish state. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

Smoke rises following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Gaza City July 8, 2014. Israel launched an offensive against Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip, bombing some 50 targets, including homes, in a campaign meant to end Palestinian rocket fire into the Jewish state. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
Actors Sean Penn and Charlize Theron speak together prior to the French fashion house Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show by Belgian designer Raf Simons in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Actors Sean Penn and Charlize Theron speak together prior to the French fashion house Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show by Belgian designer Raf Simons in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
An earthquake-damaged house is pictured in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. A strong earthquake shook the Guatemalan border with Mexico, killing at least four people, damaging dozens of buildings and triggering landslides. The 6.9 magnitude quake struck near the frontier, and much of the damage was reported in the Guatemalan border region of San Marcos, where it downed power lines, opened cracks in buildings and triggered landslides which blocked roads. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

An earthquake-damaged house is pictured in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. A strong earthquake shook the Guatemalan border with Mexico, killing at least four people, damaging dozens of buildings and triggering landslides. The 6.9 magnitude quake struck near the frontier, and much of the damage was reported in the Guatemalan border region of San Marcos, where it downed power lines, opened cracks in buildings and triggered landslides which blocked roads. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A monsoon lightning storm strikes over the Mandalay Bay Resorts and Casino and Luxor hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada late July 7, 2014. Monsoon storms are forecast for the the rest of the week in the Nevada and Arizona states. The Luxor Sky Beam can be seen shining into the sky from the top of the hotel's pyramid structure. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

A monsoon lightning storm strikes over the Mandalay Bay Resorts and Casino and Luxor hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada late July 7, 2014. Monsoon storms are forecast for the the rest of the week in the Nevada and Arizona states. The Luxor Sky Beam can be seen shining into the sky from the top of the hotel's pyramid structure. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A Dolores Aguirre fighting bull falls at the Estafeta corner, during the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A Dolores Aguirre fighting bull falls at the Estafeta corner, during the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
The peloton cycles on its way past the Big Ben clock tower and Houses of Parliament during the third 155 km stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Cambridge to London July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

The peloton cycles on its way past the Big Ben clock tower and Houses of Parliament during the third 155 km stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Cambridge to London July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A grave digger wipes his sweat while preparing graves ahead of a ceremony at a memorial center for victims of the Srebrenica massacre in Potocari July 7, 2014. Family members, foreign dignitaries and guests are expected to attend a ceremony in Srebrenica on July 11 marking the 19th anniversary of the massacre in which Bosnian Serb forces commanded by Ratko Mladic killed up to 8,000 Muslim men and boys. The remains of 175 identified victims will be buried at a memorial cemetery during the ceremony, their bodies found in some 60 mass graves around the town. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A grave digger wipes his sweat while preparing graves ahead of a ceremony at a memorial center for victims of the Srebrenica massacre in Potocari July 7, 2014. Family members, foreign dignitaries and guests are expected to attend a ceremony in Srebrenica on July 11 marking the 19th anniversary of the massacre in which Bosnian Serb forces commanded by Ratko Mladic killed up to 8,000 Muslim men and boys. The remains of 175 identified victims will be buried at a memorial cemetery during the ceremony, their bodies found in some 60 mass graves around the town. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Israeli soldiers ride atop a tank outside the southern Gaza Strip July 7, 2014. Israel launched a series of air strikes on Gaza to quell Hamas rocket fire, and the Islamist group's armed wing said seven of its gunmen were killed, making it the deadliest day for Hamas since a 2012 cross-border war with the Jewish state. Israeli military authorities confirmed the strikes, saying they "responded to rocket attacks against southern Israel," targeting 9 "terror" sites and concealed rocket launchers. Israel has denied that the Hamas militants were killed in the air strikes. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli soldiers ride atop a tank outside the southern Gaza Strip July 7, 2014. Israel launched a series of air strikes on Gaza to quell Hamas rocket fire, and the Islamist group's armed wing said seven of its gunmen were killed, making it the deadliest day for Hamas since a 2012 cross-border war with the Jewish state. Israeli military authorities confirmed the strikes, saying they "responded to rocket attacks against southern Israel," targeting 9 "terror" sites and concealed rocket launchers. Israel has denied that the Hamas militants were killed in the air strikes. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A woman cleans a bar entrance near a bunch of balloons at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 7, 2014. The San Fermin festival, a heady mix of drinking, dancing, late nights and bullfights, made famous by Ernest Hemingway in his novel "The Sun Also Rises", runs for nine days until July 14. REUTERS/Vincent West

A woman cleans a bar entrance near a bunch of balloons at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 7, 2014. The San Fermin festival, a heady mix of drinking, dancing, late nights and bullfights, made famous by Ernest Hemingway in his novel "The Sun Also Rises", runs for nine days until July 14. REUTERS/Vincent West
A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for fashion house On Aura Tout Vu in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for fashion house On Aura Tout Vu in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A man walks past a destroyed railroad bridge which fell over a main road leading to the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, near the village of Novobakhmutivka July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A man walks past a destroyed railroad bridge which fell over a main road leading to the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, near the village of Novobakhmutivka July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses with soldiers during an inspection of the defense detachment on Ung Islet, which is defending an outpost in the East Sea of Korea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang July 7, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses with soldiers during an inspection of the defense detachment on Ung Islet, which is defending an outpost in the East Sea of Korea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang July 7, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
A bull jumps into the sea while chasing a reveler during the "Bous a la Mar" festival in the eastern Spanish coastal town of Denia July 7, 2014. During this festival, revelers emerging from protective barriers provoke bulls to chase them until they both fall into sea. The bulls are then rescued by small boats that tow them to safety. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

A bull jumps into the sea while chasing a reveler during the "Bous a la Mar" festival in the eastern Spanish coastal town of Denia July 7, 2014. During this festival, revelers emerging from protective barriers provoke bulls to chase them until they both fall into sea. The bulls are then rescued by small boats that tow them to safety. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
A Ukrainian soldier stands near a destroyed military vehicle of pro-Russian separatists just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 7, 2014. Pro-Russian rebels erected new barricades on the streets of Donetsk, preparing to make a stand in the city of a million people after losing their bastion in the town of Slaviansk in the worst defeat of their three-month uprising. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A Ukrainian soldier stands near a destroyed military vehicle of pro-Russian separatists just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 7, 2014. Pro-Russian rebels erected new barricades on the streets of Donetsk, preparing to make a stand in the city of a million people after losing their bastion in the town of Slaviansk in the worst defeat of their three-month uprising. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Palestinian woman inspects her house which police said was damaged in an Israeli air strike on a neighboring house in Gaza City July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian woman inspects her house which police said was damaged in an Israeli air strike on a neighboring house in Gaza City July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Members of a Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) honor guard stand behind a string to ensure that they are in a straight line before a welcoming ceremony for Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Members of a Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) honor guard stand behind a string to ensure that they are in a straight line before a welcoming ceremony for Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A motorcyclist rides past laborers working at the construction site on a highway on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A motorcyclist rides past laborers working at the construction site on a highway on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Buddhist monk gestures in front of police during a demonstration in front of the Vietnamese embassy in Phnom Penh July 8, 2014. Police broke up a small protest at the Vietnamese embassy in Phnom Penh by opposition supporters who demanded Trung Van Thong, spokesman for the Vietnamese embassy in Phnom Penh, apologize for saying that Kampuchea Krom has always belonged to Vietnam, according to local media. Protesters claimed although Kampuchea Krom, also known by them as Lower Cambodia, is now part of southern Vietnam, it used to be part of Cambodia until the French gave the area to Vietnam in 1949. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

A Buddhist monk gestures in front of police during a demonstration in front of the Vietnamese embassy in Phnom Penh July 8, 2014. Police broke up a small protest at the Vietnamese embassy in Phnom Penh by opposition supporters who demanded Trung Van Thong, spokesman for the Vietnamese embassy in Phnom Penh, apologize for saying that Kampuchea Krom has always belonged to Vietnam, according to local media. Protesters claimed although Kampuchea Krom, also known by them as Lower Cambodia, is now part of southern Vietnam, it used to be part of Cambodia until the French gave the area to Vietnam in 1949. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A model presents a creation from Olivia Yan's collection titled 'The Lady Snow' as part of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University's 2014 graduation fashion show during Hong Kong Fashion Week, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A model presents a creation from Olivia Yan's collection titled 'The Lady Snow' as part of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University's 2014 graduation fashion show during Hong Kong Fashion Week, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Children sit on a sofa next to debris after an earthquake in San Pedro, in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Children sit on a sofa next to debris after an earthquake in San Pedro, in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Passengers sit inside a crowded stationary train at a railway station in New Delhi, India July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Passengers sit inside a crowded stationary train at a railway station in New Delhi, India July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man walks along the bank of the Yellow River to fish as the Sammenxia Dam discharges flood waters downstream, in Pinglu, Shanxi province, China July 6, 2014. People risk sitting on the bank of the flooded river to catch the surge of fish forced to the river surface by the rushing water and low oxygen in deep water. REUTERS/China Daily

A man walks along the bank of the Yellow River to fish as the Sammenxia Dam discharges flood waters downstream, in Pinglu, Shanxi province, China July 6, 2014. People risk sitting on the bank of the flooded river to catch the surge of fish forced to the river surface by the rushing water and low oxygen in deep water. REUTERS/China Daily
