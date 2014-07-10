A man inspects the aftermath of what police said was an air strike on the house where militant Hafez Hamad and five other people were killed, in the town of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip July 9, 2014. Israel assassinated a senior local...more

A man inspects the aftermath of what police said was an air strike on the house where militant Hafez Hamad and five other people were killed, in the town of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip July 9, 2014. Israel assassinated a senior local leader of the Islamic Jihad militant group in the northern Gaza Strip, neighbors and hospital officials said, and five others including family members were killed. An Israeli military spokeswoman said she had no initial details on the strike.The militant, Hafez Hamad, two brothers and his parents were killed when his house was bombed in an air strike in the town of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, Hamas media and Gaza interior ministry said. An unidentified woman in the house was also killed. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close