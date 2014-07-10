Editor's choice
Israeli soldiers sleep under a truck near the border with the Gaza Strip July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Jasper Cillessen of the Netherlands watches as he fails to stop the decisive penalty shot by Argentina's Maxi Rodriguez during their penalty shootout in their 2014 World Cup semi-finals at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo July 9, 2014....more
Israelis take cover in a stairwell as an air raid siren sounds, warning of incoming rockets, in Tel Aviv July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Mikio Watanabe holds a portrait of his late wife Hamako as he poses for a photo at his home at Yamakiya district in Kawamata town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan June 23, 2014. In July 2011, nearly four months after the massive earthquake and tsunami...more
Beekeepers are seen atop a truck as they secure a cover over bee hives before transferring the bees to another crop after they completed pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. Over recent years, bees have been dying...more
A local resident stands outside buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A man inspects the aftermath of what police said was an air strike on the house where militant Hafez Hamad and five other people were killed, in the town of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip July 9, 2014. Israel assassinated a senior local...more
Dutch fans react after the Netherlands lost their 2014 World Cup semi-final soccer match against Argentina, at a public screening in Amsterdam July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
Pavel Gubarev, one of the leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, speaks during a news conference in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A view shows damage in a studio after an artillery shell landed on Benghazi TV's (BTV) roof, in Benghazi July 9, 2014. The station said there were no casualties, and it was unknown who was responsible. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Bosnian women cry near a coffin of their relative, one of the 173 coffins of newly identified victims from the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in the Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica, July 9, 2014. Family members, foreign dignitaries and guests...more
Belkin team rider Lars Boom of the Netherlands celebrates as he wins the 155.5 km fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Ypres Belgium to Arenberg Porte du Hainaut July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Palestinians run following what police said was an Israeli air strike on a house in Gaza city July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Majdi Fathi
Free Syrian Army fighters sit in a shelter in Aleppo's Sheikh Najjar July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Argentina fans react as they watch a broadcast of the 2014 World Cup semi-final soccer match between Argentina and the Netherlands at the Mooca neighborhood bar in Sao Paulo, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Tourists take a selfie near the Pyramid of the Louvre Museum on a rainy summer day in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Argentina's Lionel Messi lies on the pitch with Robin van Persie (L) and Jordy Clasie (R) of the Netherlands during their 2014 World Cup semi-finals at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto talks to reporters after voting at a polling station in Bogor July 9, 2014. Indonesians began voting in a presidential election that has become a closely fought contest between the old guard who...more
French designer Jean Paul Gaultier (R) appears with Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst at the end of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Palestinian relatives mourn during the funeral of members of Hamad family in the town of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip July 9, 2014. Israel assassinated a senior local leader of the Islamic Jihad militant group in the northern Gaza Strip,...more
A sapper inspects a 80mm mortar shell as a cat stands near by in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A girl leaves a bomb shelter after a siren warning of incoming rockets was sounded in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Mannequins are seen in the Arena Modna Kuca clothing factory in the Adriatic town of Pula, Croatia July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Strategic Force is seen during a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the western sector of the front in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean...more
