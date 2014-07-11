Editor's choice
Palestinians standing behind the gate of Rafah crossing hold their passports as they try to cross into Egypt, in the southern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. Egypt's state news agency said Egyptian authorities had decided to open the Rafah border crossing...more
Beekeeper, or apiarist, David Hackenberg, 65, rests by the side of his truck at the end of the evening after transferring bee hives from a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 22, 2014. Over recent years, bees have been dying at a rate the...more
An attendant cleans the carpet next to U.S. and Chinese national flags before a news conference for the 6th round of U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A Ukrainian soldier looks out from an armored vehicle at a position about 60 km from the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Workers sew prayer caps, which are high in demand during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at a factory in old Dhaka, Bangladesh July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Injured Brazilian national soccer team player Neymar cries during a news conference in Teresopolis, near Rio de Janeiro, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo Regua
A Kashmiri Muslim woman prays behind a glass window, as women are not allowed to enter, at the shrine of Sufi saint Ziarat Sharief Hazrat Syed Yaqoob Sahib, during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Palestinians stand next to a picture depicting late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat as they inspect a house which police said was damaged in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Buddhist monks sit on the grass as they pray in front of the Royal Palace during a ceremony in Phnom Penh July 10, 2014. A three-day royal procession to take the remains of late Cambodian King Norodom Sihanouk from the cremation site to the Royal...more
A man rests near ballot boxes at Bendungan Hilir in Jakarta, Indonesia July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A woman lies with her baby on the floor of a shopping mall as an air raid siren sounds, warning of incoming rockets, in Tel Aviv July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Bar-On
A Bosnian Muslim man cries near where 175 coffins of newly identified victims from the 1995 Srebrenica massacre are placed, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica, July 10, 2014. Family members, foreign dignitaries and guests are expected to...more
A man holds a sign at a vigil in support of refugee children and their families in Murrieta, California July 9, 2014. Murrieta has been at the heart of an immigration debate over where to hold and process the surge of illegal migrants crossing the...more
Illegal migrants from Guatemala who are deported from the U.S. arrive at La Aurora airport in Guatemala City, July 10, 2014. A flight carrying 126 illegal Guatemalan migrants, including 90 women and 36 men, arrived at La Aurora airport after they...more
Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters help a fellow fighter who was wounded during what the FSA said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the southern Idlib countryside July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
An elderly woman cheers as the pack of riders cycles on its way during the 194 km sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Arras to Reims July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A boy dives into a crater filled with water in Aleppo's al-Shaar district July 10, 2014. Activists said the crater was caused by barrel bombs dropped by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Bengal tigers play in a pool of water at the zoo in Malabon, Metro Manila, Philippines July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
U.S. President Barack Obama bumps fists with the cashier after paying for his order at Franklin Barbecue in Austin, Texas July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A falcon tries to catch a pigeon, symbolizing the national soccer team of Germany in the Brazil 2014 World Cup, during a falconry session north of Tabuk, Saudi Arabia July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
Relatives of eight Palestinian members from al-Haj family, who medics said were killed in an early morning air strike that destroyed at least two homes, mourn during their funeral in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014....more
A man gestures as he climbs a bonfire on the Shankill Road in West Belfast July 10, 2014. The bonfire will be set alight on Friday, ahead of theTwelfth of July celebrations held by members of the Orange Order. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A 3-year-old boy is seen stuck in the cylinder of a washing machine as firefighters carry out rescue operations in Yongjia county of Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China July 10, 2014. The firefighters successfully rescued the boy, who got stuck while...more
Germany's coach Joachim Loew (R) and head match analyst Urs Siegenthaler (L) walk on the beach in front of team Germany's base camp Campo Bahia, in the village of Santo Andre north of Porto Seguro July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
