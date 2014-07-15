Edition:
Palestinians ride a donkey cart past a police station, which was under construction when it was destroyed in what police said was an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
An Argentine fan stands between policemen as they gather to welcome their team after Argentina lost to Germany in their World Cup final, in Buenos Aires, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Members of the emergency services carry an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A street lamp is seen in floodwaters in front of partially submerged buildings by an overflowing river at the ancient town as heavy rainfall hits Fenghuang county, Hunan province July 15, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

A runner is gored by a Miura fighting bull at Estafeta corner during the eighth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West

Fireworks light the sky near the Eiffel Tower in a show called "Guerre et Paix" (War and Peace) as part of events to mark the centenary of the First World War and to end the traditional Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A view of a multiple rocket launcher during an exercise in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Fans throng a street in central Berlin to cheer Germany's 2014 Brazil World Cup squad as they proceed in an open-top bus through the capital during a parade to mark the team's victory July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Villagers gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Urgon district, eastern province of Paktika, Afghanistan, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Pajhwok News Agency

A Palestinian boy related to four-year-old Palestinian girl Sarah Sheik al-Eid, who medics said was killed with her father and uncle in an Israeli air strike on Monday, mourn as women are reflected in a mirror during their funeral in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Israeli soldiers sleep on the ground outside the central Gaza Strip July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Revellers hold up red scarves during the closing ceremony of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, early July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West

A sapper holds a land mine in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka, near Sloviansk, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A relative of three Palestinian members of Abu Muamar family, who hospital officials said were killed in an Israeli air strike on their house, looks out of a window as she mourns during their funeral in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

An Afghan policeman is seen through the broken windows of a vehicle after was hit by a remote-controlled bomb in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires towards Gaza from outside the Gaza Strip July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A Free Syrian Army fighter stands in a damaged armoured vehicle in the southern Idlib countryside, Syria, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A woman cries near her house, which was damaged by a recent shelling, in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka, near Sloviansk, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Four-year-old Palestinian girl Shayma Al-Masri, who hospital officials said was wounded in an Israeli air strike that killed her mother and two of her siblings, lies on a bed next to her doll as she receives treatment at a hospital in Gaza City July 14, 2014. The girl and her father were the only survivors left in the family. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A man arranges a box containing signatures of South Koreans petitioning for the enactment of a special law after the mid-April Sewol ferry disaster, at Yeouido Park in Seoul July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Lightning strikes One World Trade Center in Manhattan as it is seen from Weehawken during a summer storm over New York, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People look through the wreckage of the headquarters of Yemen's Islamist Islah party in the northwestern city of Amran, Yemen, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Astana team rider Vincenzo Nibali of Italy cycles on his way to win the 161.5-km tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Mulhouse and La Planche Des Belles Filles, France, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Tiger Woods of the U.S. stands on the 12th green during a practice round ahead of the British Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, northern England July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

