Pictures | Sat Jul 19, 2014 | 3:00pm BST

A Palestinian man, who medics said was injured by an explosion during a morning Israeli strike, is carried into Shifa hospital in Gaza City July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Saturday, July 19, 2014
A man pushes his electric bicycle against strong wind and heavy rainfalls along a flooded seaside street as Typhoon Rammasun hits Haikou, Hainan province July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, July 19, 2014
Malaysian Siti Dina weeps after seeing her daughter's name on the list of passengers on board Malaysia Airlines MH17 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Saturday, July 19, 2014
A tourist poses for photographs as he plays in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Saturday, July 19, 2014
An Israeli Apache helicopter fires a missile towards the Gaza Strip July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Saturday, July 19, 2014
Israeli tanks manoeuvre outside the northern Gaza Strip July 18, 2014. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun

Saturday, July 19, 2014
Fishermen are transported to a safer area amid strong wind and heavy rainfall at a port as Typhoon Rammasun hits Zhanjiang, Guangdong province July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, July 19, 2014
A fighter jet belonging to forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad flies in the sky, as the moon is seen in the background, from the town of Morek in Hama province July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb

Saturday, July 19, 2014
Canada's Meaghan Benfeito dives as she competes in the women's 10m platform final during the 19th FINA Diving World Cup at the Oriental Sports Center in Shanghai, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, July 19, 2014
Residents look at a fallen tree which damaged four houses after Typhoon Rammasun (locally named Glenda) battered the town for two days, in Rosario, Cavite city, south of Manila July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Saturday, July 19, 2014
Former soccer player David Beckham gets "slimed" as he accepts the Legend Award from sons Cruz (L) and Romeo during the inaugural 2014 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports awards at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Former soccer player David Beckham gets "slimed" as he accepts the Legend Award from sons Cruz (L) and Romeo during the inaugural 2014 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports awards at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Saturday, July 19, 2014
Netream Netzleam holds the body of her daughter Razel, 1, who medics said died on Friday from injuries sustained in an Israeli air strike on Thursday afternoon, at her funeral in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Netream Netzleam holds the body of her daughter Razel, 1, who medics said died on Friday from injuries sustained in an Israeli air strike on Thursday afternoon, at her funeral in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Saturday, July 19, 2014
Debris from a Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 that crashed on Thursday lies on the ground near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Saturday, July 19, 2014
A model walks off stage in the backstage area during Frankie's Bikinis show at Mercedes Benz Swim Fashion Week in Miami, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Saturday, July 19, 2014
Ian Poulter of England hits from a bunker on the 18th hole during the second round of the British Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, northern England July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Saturday, July 19, 2014
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

18 Jul 2014
