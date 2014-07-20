Edition:
Flowers and mementos placed at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 are pictured near the settlement of Rozspyne in the Donetsk region July 19, 2014. Ukraine accused Russia and pro-Moscow rebels on Saturday of destroying evidence to cover up their guilt in the shooting down of the Malaysian airliner that has accelerated a showdown between the Kremlin and Western powers. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Sunday, July 20, 2014
Israeli policemen detain an Arab-Israeli man during a protest against the Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip, in the northern city of Haifa July 19, 2014. Israeli forces on Saturday pressed ahead with a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, where Palestinian militants kept firing rockets deep into Israel's heartland, pushing the death toll past 300 in almost two weeks of conflict. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Bosnian Muslims cry near the coffins of relatives before a mass funeral for bodies found in a mass grave, in Kozarac, near Prijedor, July 19, 2014. The collective burial of 284 Bosnian Muslims and Croats, whose remains were found and identified in a northwestern mass grave and believed to be the largest from Bosnia's 1992-95 war, will take place on Sunday. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A woman signs a condolence register for the passengers who were killed in the downed Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane, at Saint Catherine Church in Eindhoven July 19, 2014. Ukraine accused Russia and pro-Moscow rebels on Saturday of destroying evidence of "international crimes" from the wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 that Kiev says militants shot down with a missile, killing nearly 300 people. REUTERS/Mischa Rapmund

Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton from Great Britain waits for the start of the third free practice session ahead of the German F1 Grand Prix at the Hockenheim racing circuit, July 19, 2014. The German Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, July 20. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A flamingo and flamingo chicks are seen in a corral before being tagged at dawn at the Fuente de Piedra natural reserve, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 19, 2014. Around 600 flamingos were tagged and measured before being placed in the lagoon, one of the largest colonies of flamingos in Europe, according to authorities of the natural reserve. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A resident carries a wounded child injured by what activists claim was a car explosion in central Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yousef Albostany

College students gather around candles forming the shape of an airplane, during a candlelight vigil for victims of the downed Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, at a university in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province July 19, 2014. Ukraine accused Russia and pro-Moscow rebels on Saturday of destroying evidence of "international crimes" as guerrillas and foreign observers faced off over access to the wreckage of the downed Malaysian airliner. As Kiev raised the stakes by saying it had evidence that a Russian fired the missile widely assumed to have killed all 298 aboard on Thursday, a separatist leader blamed Ukraine for the delay and called on Moscow to help in recovering bodies starting to rot after two days in baking summer heat on the steppe. REUTERS/Stringer

Israeli soldiers use binoculars to watch a convoy travelling outside central Gaza Strip July 19, 2014. Israeli forces on Saturday pressed ahead with a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, where Palestinian militants kept firing rockets deep into Israel's heartland, pushing the death toll past 300 in almost two weeks of conflict. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Britain's Prince George is seen ahead of his first birthday during a visit to the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London July 2, 2014. Prince George turns one on July 22. Picture taken July 2. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

The sign of the Costa Concordia cruise liner is seen as it emerges during the refloat operation at Giglio harbour at Giglio Island July 19, 2014. Technicians on July 14, 2014 began a complex operation to refloat and tow away the wreck of the Costa Concordia, two and a half years after the luxury liner capsized off the Italian coast, killing 32 people. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A female member of the Palestine community shouts slogans for peace in Gaza in front of a Palestine flag, during a rally in Valparaiso, northwest of Santiago July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

A dog walks past as a man stands in front of a factory building which was destroyed by Typhoon Rammasun, in Leizhou, Guangdong province July 19, 2014. A super typhoon has killed at least fourteen people in China since making landfall on Friday afternoon, state media said on Saturday, after hitting parts of the Philippines and leaving 77 dead. REUTERS/Stringer

Tinkoff-Saxo team rider Ral Majka of Poland reacts as he crosses the finish line to win the 177-km fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Grenoble and Risoul, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Israeli right wing activists wave Israeli flags in counter protest in front of a group of Israeli-Arabs (not pictured), who are demonstrating against the Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip, in the northern city of Haifa July 19, 2014. Israeli forces on Saturday pressed ahead with a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, where Palestinian militants kept firing rockets deep into Israel's heartland, pushing the death toll past 300 in almost two weeks of conflict. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Sri Lanka's Dilruwan Perera jumps away from the ball as South Africa's Alviro Petersen (L) completes his run during the fourth day of their first test cricket match in Galle July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A giant inflatable toad is seen floating on a lake at the Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, July 19, 2014. The "golden toad", which represents wealth and good fortune in traditional Chinese culture, is 22 metres (72.2 feet) tall and was displayed in the park from Saturday, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY AND DEATH Palestinians and medics work to evacuate a man buried in sand after what police said was an Israeli air strike in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip July 19, 2014. Israeli soldiers in tanks and bulldozers dug in across a mile-wide strip of Gaza's eastern frontier on Saturday as Palestinian officials said military strikes had killed more than 300 people, most of them civilians. Israel launched a ground offensive on Thursday after 10 days of air and naval barrages.The military said its engineers were concentrating on a buffer-zone 2.5 km (1.5 mile) wide and were looking to destroy tunnels and concealed rocket launch pads dug by Gaza's dominant Hamas Islamists after the last big flare-up of violence in 2012. Palestinian militants also fired at least 18 rockets into Israel on Saturday, killing a man and wounding four people, including two children, in the southern town of Dimona, police said. REUTERS/Thaer Abu Reyash

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH The body of a passenger is pictured at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region July 19, 2014. Ukraine accused Russia and pro-Moscow rebels on Saturday of destroying evidence to cover up their guilt in the shooting down of the Malaysian airliner that has accelerated a showdown between the Kremlin and Western powers. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

