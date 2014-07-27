Editor's Choice
Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed houses in the Shejaia neighbourhood, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during an Israeli offensive, in Gaza City July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A woman takes a photograph of wreckage at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), Donetsk region July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
An explosion during an Israeli strike in the northern Gaza Strip is pictured from the Israeli border with Gaza, early morning July 26, 2014, before a cease-fire takes effect. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Tylan Gregory plays with his daughter Tyla, 5, during a "Get On the Bus" visiting day to Folsom State Prison arranged by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) and the Center for Restorative Justice Works (CRJW) in Folsom,...more
Marin County firefighter Brett Grayson watches out for hotspots in a vineyard, as the fast-moving wildfire called "Sand Fire" burns near Plymouth, California July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Zack Davies of Wales (L) lands a punch on Thabiso Dlamini of Swaziland during their men's light welterweight boxing match at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Race leader Astana team rider Vincenzo Nibali of Italy cycles during the 54-km individual time trial 20th stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Bergerac to Perigueux July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) provides field guidance during his visit to the Wonsan Shoe Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 26, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Protesters gather at Place de la Republique during a banned demonstration in support of Gaza in central Paris, July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Palestinians walk through Beit Hanoun town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during an Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A Palestinian woman looks at a shrapnel-scarred wall at the hospital in Beit Hanoun town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during an Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr...more
Pope Francis waves as he arrives at the palace of Caserta, former residences of the Royal House of Bourbon, before leading a mass, in Caserta, southern Italy July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pharaoh Haywood plays with his daughter Isis, 2, of Sacramento, during a "Get On the Bus" visiting day to Folsom State Prison arranged by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) and the Center for Restorative Justice Works...more
Ruan Snyman of South Africa (in blue) is thrown by Martin Rygielski of Canada during their men's +100kg weight category quarter-final judo match at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Marie-Julie Malboeuf of Canada lifts during the women's 58kg weightlifting competition at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Silver medallist Francesca Jones of Wales competes in the ball competition of the individual apparatus final in the rhythmic gymnastics at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
George and Angela Dyczynski sit on a piece of wreckage of the downed Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, during their visit to the crash site, July 26, 2014. According to local media, the Perth-based couple's daughter Fatima was aboard the plane....more
A Palestinian woman reacts as she stands next to her destroyed house in Beit Hanoun town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during an Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib...more
