Editor's Choice

Palestinian man reacts next to the body of his relative, whom medics said was killed by Israeli shelling near a market in Shejaia, at a hospital in Gaza City July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A statue of Buddha and storm debris covered with mud outside a flooded house after heavy rains hit the town of Ittre in Belgium, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Rescue workers and volunteers clear the debris from the site of a landslide at Malin village in the western Indian state of Maharashtra July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Sarah Barrow (R) and Tonia Couch of England compete in the Women's Synchronised 10m Platform final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh, Scotland, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Fire fighters from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service work to dampen down flames following a fire on the pier in Eastbourne, southern England , July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Ison
An Israeli soldier adjusts sights on a tank at a staging area outside the central Gaza Strip July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man looks at a car that is partially submerged in floodwaters in Novaci, southwest Romania, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A Palestinian man, whom medics said was wounded by Israeli shelling near a market in Shejaia, lies on a stretcher at a hospital in Gaza City July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians gather near the minaret of a mosque that police said was destroyed by an Israeli Air strike in Gaza City July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Workers cross the Millenium Bridge with the City of London seen behind, in London July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Sunbathers sit on the beach next to the burnt remains of a section of Eastbourne pier, in Eastbourne, southern England July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Workers at a General Motors vehicle factory listen during a meeting to discuss their reactions to an announcement of plans to put some 1,000 workers on paid leave, in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Garment workers from the Six Plus Industry Co. Ltd factory recover at a hospital after fainting at their workplace in Kandal province July 31, 2014. Around 200 workers from the factory producing clothing for Adidas collapsed at work said the Free...more
Sasha Madyarchyk of England (front L) grapples with Bajrang Bajrang of India (front R) during their men's freestyle 61kg wrestling match, as Jill Gallays of Canada (back L) tussles with Odunayo Adekuoroye of Nigeria during their women's freestyle...more
A miner washes after finishing his shift at a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, Pakistan, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
A woman carries her belongings after her house was destroyed by flash floods in Vaideeni, southern Romania, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A guitar leans on an armoured personnel carrier (APC) that Israeli soldiers are sleeping on top of near the border with Gaza July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Buddhist monk takes part in the funeral of Shamar Rinpoche in a monastery in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Wrestlers dance during the traditional Nadam Fair in Xilin Gol League, in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
Smoke rises following what witnesses said were Israeli shelling and air strike near a market in Shejaia in the east of Gaza City July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashraf Amrah
Australia's Olivia Vivian performs at the women's All-Around Artistic Gymnastics at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 30, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Jim Young
A passenger on a SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers waits for transport after arriving in Nouadhibou June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
The son of Ibrahim al-Haj, a Hezbollah commander who died during a mission in Iraq, wears a military outfit as he lies on his father's coffin during his funeral in Mashghara village in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shawky Haj
An Israeli tank manoeuvres outside the northern Gaza Strip after crossing into Israel from Gaza July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
