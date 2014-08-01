Editor's Choice

Edition:
Rescue personnel survey the wreckage after an explosion in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Chang

Friday, August 01, 2014
Friends of Israeli soldier Matan Gotlib mourn during his funeral in Rishon Lezion, near Tel Aviv, Israel, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Friday, August 01, 2014
Carol-Ann Ware of Canada competes in the women's 10m Platform final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh, Scotland July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, August 01, 2014
A relative of Palestinians, whom medics said were killed in an Israeli air strike on their van, grieves at a hospital in Gaza City, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Friday, August 01, 2014
A woman perches on a bed frame amidst flood waters in Salhaa, Omdurman, Sudan, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Friday, August 01, 2014
A passenger on a SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers waits for transport after arriving in Nouadhibou, Mauritania, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Friday, August 01, 2014
Jorge, an immigrant from Mexico, dressed as the Sesame Street character Elmo rests in Times Square, New York, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, August 01, 2014
A rebel fighter rests inside a room at Karm al-Tarab frontline in Aleppo, Syria, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Friday, August 01, 2014
A resident sits with her dogs inside her flooded house after heavy monsoon rains in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Friday, August 01, 2014
Palestinian boys, who fled houses following Israeli offensive, play soccer as they take refuge at a United Nations-run school in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Friday, August 01, 2014
Seven year old Lily Blackburn plays with friends in the sea near the burnt remains of a section of Eastbourne pier, in Eastbourne, southern England, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Friday, August 01, 2014
An Israeli woman surveys the damage after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in the southern town of Kiryat Gat, Israel, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Friday, August 01, 2014
An Israeli soldier adjusts sights on a tank at a staging area outside the central Gaza Strip, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Friday, August 01, 2014
A SNIM worker oversees the transfer of iron ore to train cars at the Guelb mine site in Zouerate, Mauritania, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Friday, August 01, 2014
Children play in a fountain during a hot and sunny summer day in Nice, southeastern France, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Friday, August 01, 2014
Fans of Brazilian soccer player and Barcelona forward Neymar wait for his arrival at Tokyo's Haneda airport, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Friday, August 01, 2014
The man credited with smuggling 50,000 photos said to document Syrian government atrocities, a Syrian Army defector known by the protective alias Caesar (disguised in a hooded blue jacket), listens to his interpreter as he prepares to speak at a briefing to the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Friday, August 01, 2014
A Palestinian boy, who fled his family's house following Israeli offensive, sleeps as he takes refuge inside a classroom at a United Nations-run school in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Friday, August 01, 2014
The field from The Qatar Bloodstock Richmond Stakes races for the finish line at Goodwood racecourse in southern England, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Friday, August 01, 2014
A Palestinian girl who fled an Israeli ground offensive and air strikes, stands near makeshift tents in the garden of the Shifa hospital in Gaza City, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Friday, August 01, 2014
Members of Ukrainian self-defence battalion "Donbass" are seen at their positions near the town of Pervomaysk, Ukraine, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

Friday, August 01, 2014
Workers fold a paper boat, which measured 18 feet in length and 6 and a half feet in height, at a beach bar in Vienna August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Friday, August 01, 2014
Palestinians look at an unexploded Israeli shell that landed on the main road outside the town of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Friday, August 01, 2014
Children play in Aleppo, Syria, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Friday, August 01, 2014
