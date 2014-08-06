Editor's choice
Palestinians ride a donkey cart past destroyed and badly damaged residential buildings as they return to Beit Lahiya town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza...more
Volunteers lower a corpse, which is prepared with safe burial practices to ensure it does not pose a health risk to others and stop the chain of person-to-person transmission of Ebola, into a grave in Kailahun, Sierra Leone August 2, 2014....more
An Israeli boy plays with a ball in a public bomb shelter in the southern city of Ashkelon August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A group of rescue workers walk through a collapsed road at an earthquake hit area in Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, China August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Palestinian woman, who fled her house during an Israeli offensive, holds her sleeping son after breakfast inside a classroom at a United Nations-run school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip August...more
Formula One Chief Executive Bernie Ecclestone closes his eyes as he arrives back in the courtroom after an adjournment, at the regional court in Munich August 5, 2014. Ecclestone has offered to make a $100 million payment to end his trial on bribery...more
Skulls are placed behind glass at a memorial stupa made with the bones of more than 8,000 victims of the Khmer Rouge regime at Choeung Ek, a "Killing Fields" site located on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Muhyettin Aksak, a lawmaker from the ruling AK Party (AKP), punches Nationalist Movement Party's (MHP) Sinan Ogan (C) during a debate at the parliament in Ankara, Turkey August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
College students cool themselves inside an inflatable pool during the summer heat, at their dormitory in Wuhan, Hubei province, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
A child, cuddling a cat, rests under a shelter at the earthquake zone in Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, China August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Relatives of Alawite soldier Ali Khaddaaro, who was killed during clashes between Lebanese Army soldiers and Islamist militants in Arsal, mourn during his funeral in Talhmera village, Akkar, Lebanon August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Palestinian man, who fled his house during an Israeli offensive, rests at a United Nations-run school, sheltering displaced Palestinians, in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Students from around the world are seen during a camping trip at Songdowon International Children's Camp, located in Songdowon, off Korea's East Sea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang on August 6,...more
Simeon Garratt, son of Canadian couple Kevin and Julia Dawn Garratt who are being investigated in China for threatening national security, talks to a Reuters journalist outside of his residence in Vancouver, British Columbia August 5, 2014. Kevin...more
Models present creations by designer Barbara i Gongini during Copenhagen Fashion Week 2014 in Copenhagen, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jonas Skovbjerg Fogh/Scanpix Denmark
An Israeli soldier from the Nahal Brigade sleeps after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Palestinian girl, who fled her house during an Israeli offensive, looks out of a classroom window at a United Nations-run school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed...more
A man is escorted off a Qatar Airways aircraft by police at Manchester airport in Manchester, northern England August 5, 2014. A British fighter jet escorted a passenger plane into Manchester airport after the pilot reported that a suspect device was...more
Israeli prison guards escort Yosef Ben David, one of three Israeli suspects in the murder of Palestinian teen Mohammed Abu Khudair, at Jerusalem District Court August 6, 2014. Israel arrested three Jewish suspects in the abduction and killing of...more
Couples dance during a Sunday milonga session at the Tango de Soie club in Lyon, France April 27, 2014. The Argentine tango is part of a renewed interest for ballroom dancing that France has experienced over the last few years. In Lyon, the tango has...more
Christian Gimenez (10) of Mexico's Cruz Azul celebrates his a goal with teammates during their CONCACAF Champions soccer match against Costa Rica's Liga Deportiva Alajuelense in Mexico City, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A client has her hair braided by hairdressers at a makeshift salon in Soweto, South Africa August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
An ambulance carrying American missionary Nancy Writebol, 59, who is infected with Ebola in West Africa, arrives past crowds of people taking pictures at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
A tourist takes pictures at the former notorious Khmer Rouge Tuol Sleng prison that is now the Genocide Museum in Phnom Penh, Cambodia August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
