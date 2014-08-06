Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Aug 6, 2014 | 1:00pm BST

Editor's choice

Palestinians ride a donkey cart past destroyed and badly damaged residential buildings as they return to Beit Lahiya town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinians ride a donkey cart past destroyed and badly damaged residential buildings as they return to Beit Lahiya town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza...more

Wednesday, August 06, 2014
Palestinians ride a donkey cart past destroyed and badly damaged residential buildings as they return to Beit Lahiya town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
1 / 24
Volunteers lower a corpse, which is prepared with safe burial practices to ensure it does not pose a health risk to others and stop the chain of person-to-person transmission of Ebola, into a grave in Kailahun, Sierra Leone August 2, 2014. REUTERS/WHO/Tarik Jasarevic/Handout via Reuters

Volunteers lower a corpse, which is prepared with safe burial practices to ensure it does not pose a health risk to others and stop the chain of person-to-person transmission of Ebola, into a grave in Kailahun, Sierra Leone August 2, 2014....more

Wednesday, August 06, 2014
Volunteers lower a corpse, which is prepared with safe burial practices to ensure it does not pose a health risk to others and stop the chain of person-to-person transmission of Ebola, into a grave in Kailahun, Sierra Leone August 2, 2014. REUTERS/WHO/Tarik Jasarevic/Handout via Reuters
Close
2 / 24
An Israeli boy plays with a ball in a public bomb shelter in the southern city of Ashkelon August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli boy plays with a ball in a public bomb shelter in the southern city of Ashkelon August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Wednesday, August 06, 2014
An Israeli boy plays with a ball in a public bomb shelter in the southern city of Ashkelon August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
3 / 24
A group of rescue workers walk through a collapsed road at an earthquake hit area in Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, China August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A group of rescue workers walk through a collapsed road at an earthquake hit area in Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, China August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, August 06, 2014
A group of rescue workers walk through a collapsed road at an earthquake hit area in Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, China August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 24
A Palestinian woman, who fled her house during an Israeli offensive, holds her sleeping son after breakfast inside a classroom at a United Nations-run school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian woman, who fled her house during an Israeli offensive, holds her sleeping son after breakfast inside a classroom at a United Nations-run school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip August...more

Wednesday, August 06, 2014
A Palestinian woman, who fled her house during an Israeli offensive, holds her sleeping son after breakfast inside a classroom at a United Nations-run school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
5 / 24
Formula One Chief Executive Bernie Ecclestone closes his eyes as he arrives back in the courtroom after an adjournment, at the regional court in Munich August 5, 2014. Ecclestone has offered to make a $100 million payment to end his trial on bribery charges, a district court in Munich said, with state prosecutors saying they would accept his offer that would save his job. Ecclestone, 83, went on trial in Munich in April over allegations he bribed a former German banker as part of the sale of a major stake in the motor sport business eight years ago. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Formula One Chief Executive Bernie Ecclestone closes his eyes as he arrives back in the courtroom after an adjournment, at the regional court in Munich August 5, 2014. Ecclestone has offered to make a $100 million payment to end his trial on bribery...more

Wednesday, August 06, 2014
Formula One Chief Executive Bernie Ecclestone closes his eyes as he arrives back in the courtroom after an adjournment, at the regional court in Munich August 5, 2014. Ecclestone has offered to make a $100 million payment to end his trial on bribery charges, a district court in Munich said, with state prosecutors saying they would accept his offer that would save his job. Ecclestone, 83, went on trial in Munich in April over allegations he bribed a former German banker as part of the sale of a major stake in the motor sport business eight years ago. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
6 / 24
Skulls are placed behind glass at a memorial stupa made with the bones of more than 8,000 victims of the Khmer Rouge regime at Choeung Ek, a "Killing Fields" site located on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Skulls are placed behind glass at a memorial stupa made with the bones of more than 8,000 victims of the Khmer Rouge regime at Choeung Ek, a "Killing Fields" site located on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, August 06, 2014
Skulls are placed behind glass at a memorial stupa made with the bones of more than 8,000 victims of the Khmer Rouge regime at Choeung Ek, a "Killing Fields" site located on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
7 / 24
Muhyettin Aksak, a lawmaker from the ruling AK Party (AKP), punches Nationalist Movement Party's (MHP) Sinan Ogan (C) during a debate at the parliament in Ankara, Turkey August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Muhyettin Aksak, a lawmaker from the ruling AK Party (AKP), punches Nationalist Movement Party's (MHP) Sinan Ogan (C) during a debate at the parliament in Ankara, Turkey August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, August 06, 2014
Muhyettin Aksak, a lawmaker from the ruling AK Party (AKP), punches Nationalist Movement Party's (MHP) Sinan Ogan (C) during a debate at the parliament in Ankara, Turkey August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 24
College students cool themselves inside an inflatable pool during the summer heat, at their dormitory in Wuhan, Hubei province, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

College students cool themselves inside an inflatable pool during the summer heat, at their dormitory in Wuhan, Hubei province, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Wednesday, August 06, 2014
College students cool themselves inside an inflatable pool during the summer heat, at their dormitory in Wuhan, Hubei province, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
9 / 24
A child, cuddling a cat, rests under a shelter at the earthquake zone in Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, China August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A child, cuddling a cat, rests under a shelter at the earthquake zone in Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, China August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, August 06, 2014
A child, cuddling a cat, rests under a shelter at the earthquake zone in Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, China August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 24
Relatives of Alawite soldier Ali Khaddaaro, who was killed during clashes between Lebanese Army soldiers and Islamist militants in Arsal, mourn during his funeral in Talhmera village, Akkar, Lebanon August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Relatives of Alawite soldier Ali Khaddaaro, who was killed during clashes between Lebanese Army soldiers and Islamist militants in Arsal, mourn during his funeral in Talhmera village, Akkar, Lebanon August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, August 06, 2014
Relatives of Alawite soldier Ali Khaddaaro, who was killed during clashes between Lebanese Army soldiers and Islamist militants in Arsal, mourn during his funeral in Talhmera village, Akkar, Lebanon August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 24
A Palestinian man, who fled his house during an Israeli offensive, rests at a United Nations-run school, sheltering displaced Palestinians, in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian man, who fled his house during an Israeli offensive, rests at a United Nations-run school, sheltering displaced Palestinians, in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Wednesday, August 06, 2014
A Palestinian man, who fled his house during an Israeli offensive, rests at a United Nations-run school, sheltering displaced Palestinians, in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
12 / 24
Students from around the world are seen during a camping trip at Songdowon International Children's Camp, located in Songdowon, off Korea's East Sea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang on August 6, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Students from around the world are seen during a camping trip at Songdowon International Children's Camp, located in Songdowon, off Korea's East Sea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang on August 6,...more

Wednesday, August 06, 2014
Students from around the world are seen during a camping trip at Songdowon International Children's Camp, located in Songdowon, off Korea's East Sea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang on August 6, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
13 / 24
Simeon Garratt, son of Canadian couple Kevin and Julia Dawn Garratt who are being investigated in China for threatening national security, talks to a Reuters journalist outside of his residence in Vancouver, British Columbia August 5, 2014. Kevin said he ran a prayer and training facility outside the Chinese city of Dandong which was frequented by North Koreans, many of whom were converted to Christianity before re-entering the isolated country. Kevin, who with his wife Julia, is being investigated for suspected theft of military and intelligence information, also ran a coffee shop in Dandong, which was closed with a notice in the window reading: "See you soon." REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Simeon Garratt, son of Canadian couple Kevin and Julia Dawn Garratt who are being investigated in China for threatening national security, talks to a Reuters journalist outside of his residence in Vancouver, British Columbia August 5, 2014. Kevin...more

Wednesday, August 06, 2014
Simeon Garratt, son of Canadian couple Kevin and Julia Dawn Garratt who are being investigated in China for threatening national security, talks to a Reuters journalist outside of his residence in Vancouver, British Columbia August 5, 2014. Kevin said he ran a prayer and training facility outside the Chinese city of Dandong which was frequented by North Koreans, many of whom were converted to Christianity before re-entering the isolated country. Kevin, who with his wife Julia, is being investigated for suspected theft of military and intelligence information, also ran a coffee shop in Dandong, which was closed with a notice in the window reading: "See you soon." REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Close
14 / 24
Models present creations by designer Barbara i Gongini during Copenhagen Fashion Week 2014 in Copenhagen, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jonas Skovbjerg Fogh/Scanpix Denmark

Models present creations by designer Barbara i Gongini during Copenhagen Fashion Week 2014 in Copenhagen, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jonas Skovbjerg Fogh/Scanpix Denmark

Wednesday, August 06, 2014
Models present creations by designer Barbara i Gongini during Copenhagen Fashion Week 2014 in Copenhagen, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jonas Skovbjerg Fogh/Scanpix Denmark
Close
15 / 24
An Israeli soldier from the Nahal Brigade sleeps after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli soldier from the Nahal Brigade sleeps after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, August 06, 2014
An Israeli soldier from the Nahal Brigade sleeps after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
16 / 24
A Palestinian girl, who fled her house during an Israeli offensive, looks out of a classroom window at a United Nations-run school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian girl, who fled her house during an Israeli offensive, looks out of a classroom window at a United Nations-run school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed...more

Wednesday, August 06, 2014
A Palestinian girl, who fled her house during an Israeli offensive, looks out of a classroom window at a United Nations-run school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
17 / 24
A man is escorted off a Qatar Airways aircraft by police at Manchester airport in Manchester, northern England August 5, 2014. A British fighter jet escorted a passenger plane into Manchester airport after the pilot reported that a suspect device was possibly on board, police said. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

A man is escorted off a Qatar Airways aircraft by police at Manchester airport in Manchester, northern England August 5, 2014. A British fighter jet escorted a passenger plane into Manchester airport after the pilot reported that a suspect device was...more

Wednesday, August 06, 2014
A man is escorted off a Qatar Airways aircraft by police at Manchester airport in Manchester, northern England August 5, 2014. A British fighter jet escorted a passenger plane into Manchester airport after the pilot reported that a suspect device was possibly on board, police said. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
18 / 24
Israeli prison guards escort Yosef Ben David, one of three Israeli suspects in the murder of Palestinian teen Mohammed Abu Khudair, at Jerusalem District Court August 6, 2014. Israel arrested three Jewish suspects in the abduction and killing of 16-year-old Abu Khudair, whose death touched off violent protests in Jerusalem and in Israeli Arab towns last month. Investigators believe Abu Khudair was killed because of "nationalist motives". Palestinians suspect that far-right Jews carried out a vengeance killing after three Jewish teens who were abducted while hitchhiking in the occupied West Bank on June 12. Abu Khudair's burnt body was discovered in a Jerusalem forest on July 2. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli prison guards escort Yosef Ben David, one of three Israeli suspects in the murder of Palestinian teen Mohammed Abu Khudair, at Jerusalem District Court August 6, 2014. Israel arrested three Jewish suspects in the abduction and killing of...more

Wednesday, August 06, 2014
Israeli prison guards escort Yosef Ben David, one of three Israeli suspects in the murder of Palestinian teen Mohammed Abu Khudair, at Jerusalem District Court August 6, 2014. Israel arrested three Jewish suspects in the abduction and killing of 16-year-old Abu Khudair, whose death touched off violent protests in Jerusalem and in Israeli Arab towns last month. Investigators believe Abu Khudair was killed because of "nationalist motives". Palestinians suspect that far-right Jews carried out a vengeance killing after three Jewish teens who were abducted while hitchhiking in the occupied West Bank on June 12. Abu Khudair's burnt body was discovered in a Jerusalem forest on July 2. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
19 / 24
Couples dance during a Sunday milonga session at the Tango de Soie club in Lyon, France April 27, 2014. The Argentine tango is part of a renewed interest for ballroom dancing that France has experienced over the last few years. In Lyon, the tango has invaded dance floors where enthusiasts meet at cafes or open-air milonga sessions to learn and practice the dance. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Couples dance during a Sunday milonga session at the Tango de Soie club in Lyon, France April 27, 2014. The Argentine tango is part of a renewed interest for ballroom dancing that France has experienced over the last few years. In Lyon, the tango has...more

Wednesday, August 06, 2014
Couples dance during a Sunday milonga session at the Tango de Soie club in Lyon, France April 27, 2014. The Argentine tango is part of a renewed interest for ballroom dancing that France has experienced over the last few years. In Lyon, the tango has invaded dance floors where enthusiasts meet at cafes or open-air milonga sessions to learn and practice the dance. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Close
20 / 24
Christian Gimenez (10) of Mexico's Cruz Azul celebrates his a goal with teammates during their CONCACAF Champions soccer match against Costa Rica's Liga Deportiva Alajuelense in Mexico City, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Christian Gimenez (10) of Mexico's Cruz Azul celebrates his a goal with teammates during their CONCACAF Champions soccer match against Costa Rica's Liga Deportiva Alajuelense in Mexico City, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Wednesday, August 06, 2014
Christian Gimenez (10) of Mexico's Cruz Azul celebrates his a goal with teammates during their CONCACAF Champions soccer match against Costa Rica's Liga Deportiva Alajuelense in Mexico City, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
21 / 24
A client has her hair braided by hairdressers at a makeshift salon in Soweto, South Africa August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A client has her hair braided by hairdressers at a makeshift salon in Soweto, South Africa August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Wednesday, August 06, 2014
A client has her hair braided by hairdressers at a makeshift salon in Soweto, South Africa August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
22 / 24
An ambulance carrying American missionary Nancy Writebol, 59, who is infected with Ebola in West Africa, arrives past crowds of people taking pictures at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

An ambulance carrying American missionary Nancy Writebol, 59, who is infected with Ebola in West Africa, arrives past crowds of people taking pictures at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Wednesday, August 06, 2014
An ambulance carrying American missionary Nancy Writebol, 59, who is infected with Ebola in West Africa, arrives past crowds of people taking pictures at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Close
23 / 24
A tourist takes pictures at the former notorious Khmer Rouge Tuol Sleng prison that is now the Genocide Museum in Phnom Penh, Cambodia August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A tourist takes pictures at the former notorious Khmer Rouge Tuol Sleng prison that is now the Genocide Museum in Phnom Penh, Cambodia August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, August 06, 2014
A tourist takes pictures at the former notorious Khmer Rouge Tuol Sleng prison that is now the Genocide Museum in Phnom Penh, Cambodia August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

05 Aug 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

04 Aug 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

03 Aug 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

02 Aug 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

South Africans protest against President Zuma

South Africans protest against President Zuma

Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures