Editor's Choice
Protesters try to prevent municipal workers and volunteers from clearing away their tents at Independence Square in Kiev August 9, 2014. Tensions continued on Kiev's Independence Square, the scene of street protests that toppled a Moscow-backed...more
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY AND DEATH A relative kisses the body of Palestinian Nader Driss, whom medics said died of a gunshot wound by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against the Israeli offensive in Gaza,...more
A South Sudanese model applies make-up during the Festival of Fashion and Arts for Peace in Juba August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters participate in an intensive security deployment against Islamic State (IS) militants on the front line in Makhmur August 9, 2014. President Barack Obama said on Saturday U.S. airstrikes had destroyed arms that...more
Jewish men join a protest to support the people of Gaza, in central London August 9, 2014. Israel launched more than 30 aerial attacks in Gaza on Saturday, killing five Palestinians, and militants fired rockets at Israel as the conflict entered a...more
Runners start the 44th annual City2Surf fun run down Sydney's William Street August 10, 2014. Around 80,000 people participated in the run, which covers a distance of 14km (8.7 miles) from the city to Bondi Beach. REUTERS/David Gray
A relative of Palestinian Nader Driss, whom medics said died of a gunshot wound by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against the Israeli offensive in Gaza, mourns during his funeral in the West Bank City of Hebron August 9, 2014. Violence...more
U.S. President Barack Obama pauses as he speaks to the media on the situation in Iraq on the South Lawn of the White House, before his departure for vacation at Martha's Vineyard, in Washington August 9, 2014. Obama said on Saturday U.S. airstrikes...more
Revellers chat on a street before performing at a carnival parade in Havana August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga troops watch as smoke billows from the town of Makhmur during clashes with Islamic State (IS) militants August 9, 2014. President Barack Obama said on Saturday U.S. airstrikes had destroyed arms that Islamic State militants...more
An Israeli soldier looks at the Gaza Strip through a monocular on the Israeli border August 9, 2014. Israel launched more than 30 air attacks in Gaza on Saturday, killing five Palestinians, and militants fired rockets at Israel as the conflict...more
A boy who underwent circumcision rests inside a house after undergoing the rite of passage ritual currently taking place in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. The Bukusu tribe from Western Kenya has stuck to their long standing and...more
England's Stuart Broad edges the ball that gets stuck in the grill of his helmet from a delivery from India's Varun Aaron during the fourth cricket test match at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown
People hold candles during a ceremony to mourn victims of the earthquake that hit Zhaotong a week ago, in Yunnan province, August 9, 2014. The earthquake that occurred in China on August 3 killed at least 617 people, Xinhua News Agency reported....more
A woman stands near election posters at the entrance of a building, at the start of the Osun state governorship election in Ifofin village in Ilesa, southwest Nigeria August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A reveller removes his mask before performing at a carnival parade in Havana August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY AND DEATH Rescue workers and Palestinians remove the body of a man from under the rubble of a mosque which witnesses say was hit by an Israeli airstrike in the Nusseirat Refugee Camp, central...more
Local residents sit inside a bomb shelter where they are seeking refuge during what they say is shelling in Donetsk August 9, 2014. More than 1,100 people have been killed in the fighting in Ukraine since mid-April, according to the United Nations,...more
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the past 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket
Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.