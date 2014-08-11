Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Aug 11, 2014 | 12:45pm BST

Editor's choice

Fire is seen after an explosion in what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Gaza City August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Fire is seen after an explosion in what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Gaza City August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Monday, August 11, 2014
Fire is seen after an explosion in what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Gaza City August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
1 / 24
Relatives of Palestinian woman Amani Baraka, whom medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike, mourn during her funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Relatives of Palestinian woman Amani Baraka, whom medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike, mourn during her funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Monday, August 11, 2014
Relatives of Palestinian woman Amani Baraka, whom medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike, mourn during her funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
2 / 24
Young Hindu priests take a holy bath together as part of a ritual during the Janai Purnima festival (Sacred Thread Festival) at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Young Hindu priests take a holy bath together as part of a ritual during the Janai Purnima festival (Sacred Thread Festival) at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, August 11, 2014
Young Hindu priests take a holy bath together as part of a ritual during the Janai Purnima festival (Sacred Thread Festival) at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
3 / 24
People watch as a fire burns in a building that witnesses say was hit by an Israeli air strike in Gaza City August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

People watch as a fire burns in a building that witnesses say was hit by an Israeli air strike in Gaza City August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Monday, August 11, 2014
People watch as a fire burns in a building that witnesses say was hit by an Israeli air strike in Gaza City August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Close
4 / 24
The supermoon is pictured behind the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro August 11, 2014. The astronomical event occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

The supermoon is pictured behind the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro August 11, 2014. The astronomical event occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual. REUTERS/Pilar...more

Monday, August 11, 2014
The supermoon is pictured behind the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro August 11, 2014. The astronomical event occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
5 / 24
An injured man reacts at a damaged site hit by what activists said were two barrel bombs thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Qadi Askar district of Aleppo August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rami Zayat

An injured man reacts at a damaged site hit by what activists said were two barrel bombs thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Qadi Askar district of Aleppo August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rami Zayat

Monday, August 11, 2014
An injured man reacts at a damaged site hit by what activists said were two barrel bombs thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Qadi Askar district of Aleppo August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rami Zayat
Close
6 / 24
Students of Shaolin Tagou Martial Arts School are suspended in mid-air as they practice in a rehearsal for a stunt performance which is part of the opening ceremony of the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games, at a stadium in Nanjing, Jiangsu province August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Students of Shaolin Tagou Martial Arts School are suspended in mid-air as they practice in a rehearsal for a stunt performance which is part of the opening ceremony of the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games, at a stadium in Nanjing, Jiangsu province...more

Monday, August 11, 2014
Students of Shaolin Tagou Martial Arts School are suspended in mid-air as they practice in a rehearsal for a stunt performance which is part of the opening ceremony of the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games, at a stadium in Nanjing, Jiangsu province August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 24
A member of security forces watches as Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan casts a shadow as he addresses to supporters in front of the party headquarters in Ankara August 10, 2014. Erdogan secured his place in history as Turkey's first directly elected president, sweeping more than half the vote in a result his opponents fear heralds an increasingly authoritarian state. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A member of security forces watches as Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan casts a shadow as he addresses to supporters in front of the party headquarters in Ankara August 10, 2014. Erdogan secured his place in history as Turkey's first directly...more

Monday, August 11, 2014
A member of security forces watches as Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan casts a shadow as he addresses to supporters in front of the party headquarters in Ankara August 10, 2014. Erdogan secured his place in history as Turkey's first directly elected president, sweeping more than half the vote in a result his opponents fear heralds an increasingly authoritarian state. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
8 / 24
A Palestinian man reacts in front of the remains of a mosque, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike before a 72-hour truce, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian man reacts in front of the remains of a mosque, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike before a 72-hour truce, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Monday, August 11, 2014
A Palestinian man reacts in front of the remains of a mosque, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike before a 72-hour truce, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
9 / 24
Merlin, a border terrier, chews on a dead rat which he killed during an organized rat hunt on New York City's Lower East Side July 25, 2014. The Ryders Alley Trencher-fed Society (R.A.T.S.) is a group of enthusiasts who take their dogs out to hunt rats in New York City. Members of the independent group venture out on night-time excursions to allow their dogs to do what they do best: hunt and kill vermin. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Merlin, a border terrier, chews on a dead rat which he killed during an organized rat hunt on New York City's Lower East Side July 25, 2014. The Ryders Alley Trencher-fed Society (R.A.T.S.) is a group of enthusiasts who take their dogs out to hunt...more

Monday, August 11, 2014
Merlin, a border terrier, chews on a dead rat which he killed during an organized rat hunt on New York City's Lower East Side July 25, 2014. The Ryders Alley Trencher-fed Society (R.A.T.S.) is a group of enthusiasts who take their dogs out to hunt rats in New York City. Members of the independent group venture out on night-time excursions to allow their dogs to do what they do best: hunt and kill vermin. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
10 / 24
Israeli soldiers stand next to a hole in the ground they suspect is connected to a tunnel, outside the Gaza Strip August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli soldiers stand next to a hole in the ground they suspect is connected to a tunnel, outside the Gaza Strip August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Monday, August 11, 2014
Israeli soldiers stand next to a hole in the ground they suspect is connected to a tunnel, outside the Gaza Strip August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
11 / 24
A still image captured from the U.S. Central Command night vision video footage shows the U.S. military airdrop of food and water for thousands of Iraqi citizens threatened by the Islamic State near Sinjar, Iraq on August 9, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Central Command/Handout

A still image captured from the U.S. Central Command night vision video footage shows the U.S. military airdrop of food and water for thousands of Iraqi citizens threatened by the Islamic State near Sinjar, Iraq on August 9, 2014. REUTERS/U.S....more

Monday, August 11, 2014
A still image captured from the U.S. Central Command night vision video footage shows the U.S. military airdrop of food and water for thousands of Iraqi citizens threatened by the Islamic State near Sinjar, Iraq on August 9, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Central Command/Handout
Close
12 / 24
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, re-enter Iraq from Syria at the Iraqi-Syrian border crossing in Fishkhabour, Dohuk Province, August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, re-enter Iraq from Syria at the Iraqi-Syrian border crossing in Fishkhabour, Dohuk Province, August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Monday, August 11, 2014
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, re-enter Iraq from Syria at the Iraqi-Syrian border crossing in Fishkhabour, Dohuk Province, August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
13 / 24
A boy dressed as a holy cow participates in a parade to mark the Gaijatra festival also known as "cow festival," in Kathmandu, Nepal August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A boy dressed as a holy cow participates in a parade to mark the Gaijatra festival also known as "cow festival," in Kathmandu, Nepal August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, August 11, 2014
A boy dressed as a holy cow participates in a parade to mark the Gaijatra festival also known as "cow festival," in Kathmandu, Nepal August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
14 / 24
Smoke rises after an explosion in what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Gaza August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

Smoke rises after an explosion in what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Gaza August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

Monday, August 11, 2014
Smoke rises after an explosion in what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Gaza August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
Close
15 / 24
A Palestinian, who was injured in clashes in the Gaza Strip, is carried on a stretcher to an ambulance after the arrival of a group of injured Palestinians at Esenboga airport in Ankara, Turkey August 11, 2014. Four wounded Palestinians from the Gaza Strip arrived in the Turkish capital after being flown in for medical treatment, with more expected, in a move announced by prime minister and president-elect Tayyip Erdogan. "In the first stage we plan to bring to Turkey, and treat, maybe 200 patients," Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said, adding that further patients would be brought by planes in groups of around 40 after agreeing the move in talks with Israel and Egypt. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A Palestinian, who was injured in clashes in the Gaza Strip, is carried on a stretcher to an ambulance after the arrival of a group of injured Palestinians at Esenboga airport in Ankara, Turkey August 11, 2014. Four wounded Palestinians from the Gaza...more

Monday, August 11, 2014
A Palestinian, who was injured in clashes in the Gaza Strip, is carried on a stretcher to an ambulance after the arrival of a group of injured Palestinians at Esenboga airport in Ankara, Turkey August 11, 2014. Four wounded Palestinians from the Gaza Strip arrived in the Turkish capital after being flown in for medical treatment, with more expected, in a move announced by prime minister and president-elect Tayyip Erdogan. "In the first stage we plan to bring to Turkey, and treat, maybe 200 patients," Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said, adding that further patients would be brought by planes in groups of around 40 after agreeing the move in talks with Israel and Egypt. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
16 / 24
Fireworks explode in front of the supermoon outside the town of Mosta, celebrating the feast of its patron saint, in central Malta, August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Fireworks explode in front of the supermoon outside the town of Mosta, celebrating the feast of its patron saint, in central Malta, August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Monday, August 11, 2014
Fireworks explode in front of the supermoon outside the town of Mosta, celebrating the feast of its patron saint, in central Malta, August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
17 / 24
Bella Thorne (L) and Zendaya arrive at the Teen Choice Awards 2014 in Los Angeles, California August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Bella Thorne (L) and Zendaya arrive at the Teen Choice Awards 2014 in Los Angeles, California August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 11, 2014
Bella Thorne (L) and Zendaya arrive at the Teen Choice Awards 2014 in Los Angeles, California August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
18 / 24
An Israeli military bulldozer demolishes a part of the house of Palestinian man Zakaria al-Aqra during a raid near the West Bank city of Nablus August 11, 2014. Israeli troops killed Zakaria al-Aqra in the occupied West Bank during a raid on his house, local medical officials said. An Israeli military spokeswoman said she was aware of troop activity in the area but initially had no further details. Local witnesses said al-Aqra, 23, was wanted by Israel and had been shot dead. Six other people were wounded. Part of al-Aqra's house was destroyed by an army bulldozer, they said. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

An Israeli military bulldozer demolishes a part of the house of Palestinian man Zakaria al-Aqra during a raid near the West Bank city of Nablus August 11, 2014. Israeli troops killed Zakaria al-Aqra in the occupied West Bank during a raid on his...more

Monday, August 11, 2014
An Israeli military bulldozer demolishes a part of the house of Palestinian man Zakaria al-Aqra during a raid near the West Bank city of Nablus August 11, 2014. Israeli troops killed Zakaria al-Aqra in the occupied West Bank during a raid on his house, local medical officials said. An Israeli military spokeswoman said she was aware of troop activity in the area but initially had no further details. Local witnesses said al-Aqra, 23, was wanted by Israel and had been shot dead. Six other people were wounded. Part of al-Aqra's house was destroyed by an army bulldozer, they said. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Close
19 / 24
The mother of Palestinian boy, whom medics said was wounded by Israeli shelling, holds his hand as he lies on a bed at a hospital in Gaza City August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

The mother of Palestinian boy, whom medics said was wounded by Israeli shelling, holds his hand as he lies on a bed at a hospital in Gaza City August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Monday, August 11, 2014
The mother of Palestinian boy, whom medics said was wounded by Israeli shelling, holds his hand as he lies on a bed at a hospital in Gaza City August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
20 / 24
A still image captured from the U.S. Central Command video footage shows Yazidis approaching bundles after the U.S. military airdrop of food and water for thousands of Iraqi citizens threatened by the Islamic State near Sinjar, Iraq on August 9, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Central Command/Handout

A still image captured from the U.S. Central Command video footage shows Yazidis approaching bundles after the U.S. military airdrop of food and water for thousands of Iraqi citizens threatened by the Islamic State near Sinjar, Iraq on August 9,...more

Monday, August 11, 2014
A still image captured from the U.S. Central Command video footage shows Yazidis approaching bundles after the U.S. military airdrop of food and water for thousands of Iraqi citizens threatened by the Islamic State near Sinjar, Iraq on August 9, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Central Command/Handout
Close
21 / 24
People react during what witnesses say was an Israeli air strike as the explosion from an impacting missile illuminates a building in the background in Gaza City August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

People react during what witnesses say was an Israeli air strike as the explosion from an impacting missile illuminates a building in the background in Gaza City August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Monday, August 11, 2014
People react during what witnesses say was an Israeli air strike as the explosion from an impacting missile illuminates a building in the background in Gaza City August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Close
22 / 24
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland kisses the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the 2014 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland kisses the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the 2014 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, August 11, 2014
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland kisses the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the 2014 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
23 / 24
A supermoon raises over Petare slum in Caracas August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A supermoon raises over Petare slum in Caracas August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, August 11, 2014
A supermoon raises over Petare slum in Caracas August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

10 Aug 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

09 Aug 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

08 Aug 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

07 Aug 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures