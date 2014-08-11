A Palestinian, who was injured in clashes in the Gaza Strip, is carried on a stretcher to an ambulance after the arrival of a group of injured Palestinians at Esenboga airport in Ankara, Turkey August 11, 2014. Four wounded Palestinians from the Gaza...more

A Palestinian, who was injured in clashes in the Gaza Strip, is carried on a stretcher to an ambulance after the arrival of a group of injured Palestinians at Esenboga airport in Ankara, Turkey August 11, 2014. Four wounded Palestinians from the Gaza Strip arrived in the Turkish capital after being flown in for medical treatment, with more expected, in a move announced by prime minister and president-elect Tayyip Erdogan. "In the first stage we plan to bring to Turkey, and treat, maybe 200 patients," Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said, adding that further patients would be brought by planes in groups of around 40 after agreeing the move in talks with Israel and Egypt. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

