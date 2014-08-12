Edition:
Editor's Choice

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, Iraq, ride in the trunk of a car as they make their way towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Flowers left by well-wishers are seen outside the home of actor and comedian Robin Williams in Tiburon, California August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Men carry a wounded woman at a site hit by what activists said was a missile fired by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Aleppo's Bab al-Nairab district, Syria, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rami Zayat

A resident walks with a dog across the drying bottom of the Paraibuna dam, part of the Cantareira water system that provides greater Sao Paulo with most of its water, in Redencao da Serra, Brazil, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Israelis play guitar on the shore of the Mediterranean sea at the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, Israel, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, Iraq, walk towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A depositor at Bulgaria's Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) sits on the stairs, surrounded by police, during a demonstration demanding access to their accounts in Corpbank in front of the Bulgarian National Bank in Sofia August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

African migrants climb a border fence during a latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks with five-year-old Dara Edwards, the daughter of an American staffer at the U.S. Consulate in Sydney, as he meets embassy and consular staff in Sydney, Australia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A man has his temperature taken using an infrared digital laser thermometer at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, Nigeria, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A tightrope walker performs between two spheres of the Atomium monument in Brussels, Belgium, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A man and two Buddhist monks walk around a Porsche car as they pray for safety and good fortune for the car and the driver, near a giant statue of Buddhist goddess Guanyin (rear), at a temple in Xiaogan, Hubei province, China, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Merlin, a Border Terrier, stands by a dead rat which he killed during an organized rat hunt on New York City's Lower East Side July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Residents of Kibbutz Nahal Oz, which is located just outside the Gaza strip, hug with other residents, as they meet after being apart for few weeks, at a youth village near the central town of Netanya, where they and other residents have been taking refuge from Palestinian rocket and mortar salvoes, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Chinese artist Zhou Jie takes a nap on an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculpture works, after lunch as a friend of hers looks on at Beijing Now Art Gallery, in Beijing, China, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Farah Baker, 16, uses her phone to tweet in her family's home in Gaza City, August 10, 2014. As bombs explode in Gaza, Palestinian teenager Farah Baker grabs her smartphone or laptop before ducking for cover to tap out tweets that capture the drama of the tumult and fear around her. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A Palestinian woman walks next to Israeli soldiers standing guard during a raid on the house of Palestinian man Zakaria al-Aqra near the West Bank city of Nablus August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

A woman looks towards dark clouds over the Houses of Parliament in central London August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Doctor for tropical medicine Florian Steiner (R) and ward physician Thomas Klotzkowski step out of a disinfection chamber after cleaning their protective suits, at the quarantine station for patients with infectious diseases at the Charite hospital in Berlin, Germany, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Ibrahim Mohammad al-Toum, 85, poses in his home that he says has been bombed three times in six years by the Israeli army, in Gaza City, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A Palestinian man sleeps in a tent outside his apartment, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli offensive, during a 72-hour truce in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine sets off from near Moscow in this still image taken from video August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Reuters TV

An injured worker is seen trapped under the rubble of a collapsed condominium building, which had been under construction, in Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok,Thailand, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

An Israeli child blow soap bubbles on the shore of the Mediterranean sea at the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon August 11, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

