Editor's Choice
A Palestinian woman holds her daughter as they stand in front of their house, which witnesses said were destroyed in an Israeli offensive, during a 72-hour truce in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An African immigrant wrapped in a blanket takes a rest inside a Red Cross tent after arriving on a rescue ship at the southern Spanish port of Tarifa, near Cadiz, southern Spain August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Lesley McSpadden, the mother of dead teenager Michael Brown, is overcome with emotions as she holds a drawing of her son while leaving a news conference in St. Louis, Missouri August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Flight deck crew participates in a Foreign Object Debris (FOD) procedure onboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), in the Gulf August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, Iraq, walk towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah...more
An armed pro-Russian separatist points at a bus riddled with bullet holes at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Donetsk, Ukraine, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A man jumps into the waters of the Black Sea, with a Russian warship seen in the background, in Sevastopol, Crimea, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Singer Lady Gaga arrives at Narita international airport, east of Tokyo, Japan, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Kosovo police officers escort a man suspected of having fought with Islamist insurgents in Syria and Iraq as they arrive at a court in Pristina August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Laura Hasani
A woman and a toddler walk inside a human-sized lab rat cage installed as part of the "Don't Be A Lab Rat" campaign to discourage youth marijuana use at the Denver Skate Park in Denver August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Palestinians sit on the remains of their house, which witnesses said was destroyed in the Israeli offensive, during a 72-hour truce in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
The winning team retrieves a goat from the water during the Deopokhari festival in Khokana, Nepal, August 12, 2014. During the annual festival, a live goat is thrown into a pond and the team of devotees that retrieves the animal first wins....more
Two migrants from Guatemala sleep on the train tracks in Arriaga August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Real Madrid's captain Iker Casillas holds up the trophy after winning the UEFA Super Cup final against Sevilla at Cardiff City stadium, Wales, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A girl sits on the ruins of her family's home that witnesses say was destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in the Beit Hanoun neighborhood of Gaza City, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Demonstrators march in the street while protesting the shooting death of black teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Flowers are seen on the late Robin Williams' star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine sets off from near Moscow, Russia, in this still image taken from video August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Reuters TV
A woman sleeps with her baby on sidewalk at a market in Mumbai, India, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man stands amid damage as flames erupt at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Qadi Askar district of Aleppo, Syria, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rami Zayat
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi attend a welcoming ceremony onboard guided missile cruiser Moskva at the Black Sea port of Sochi, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Police officers keep watch while demonstrators protest the death of black teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An injured woman reacts as she gets a haircut to keep her hair off the wound on her neck, which she incurred when she was attacked by a wolf pack, at a hospital in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
People travel inside a subway train decorated with pictures of painter Armando Reveron in Caracas August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Venezuela opposition on the streets
Protesters clashed with security forces in Venezuela after a ban on a top opposition leader from office breathed life into a fractured movement and fueled the first sustained anti-government demonstrations since 2014.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Twin church bombings in Egypt
Islamic State claimed responsibility for two attacks on churches in Alexandria and Tanta on Palm Sunday, marking one of the bloodiest days in recent memory for Egypt's Christian minority.
Preparing for Passover
Jews commemorate their flight from ancient Egypt as described in Exodus as they prepare for Passover.
University of Mosul in ruins
Burned cars and damaged buildings are all that remain of Iraq's University of Mosul, which was destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants.
Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State
Syrian Democratic Forces take control of Tabqa military airport from Islamic State fighters, west of Raqqa.
Funeral for police officer killed in London attack
The funeral is held for police officer Keith Palmer, who was killed during the Westminster attack on March 22.