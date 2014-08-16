Editor's Choice

Edition:
Palestinians perform Friday prayers outside a mosque which witnesses said was destroyed by an Israel air strike during the offensive, on the second day of a five-day ceasefire in Gaza City August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Saturday, August 16, 2014
Palestinians perform Friday prayers outside a mosque which witnesses said was destroyed by an Israel air strike during the offensive, on the second day of a five-day ceasefire in Gaza City August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A servant poses for a photograph in the courtyard of the emir's palace in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. The Emirate of Kano is part of the Sokoto Caliphate, one of the great Islamic empires that dotted the Sahel, profiting from caravan routes connecting Africa's interior with its Mediterranean coast. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A servant poses for a photograph in the courtyard of the emir's palace in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. The Emirate of Kano is part of the Sokoto Caliphate, one of the great Islamic empires that dotted the Sahel, profiting from caravan routes connecting Africa's interior with its Mediterranean coast. REUTERS/Joe Penney
People protest the fatal police shooting of Ezell Ford, who died during an August 11, 2014 confrontation with police in South Los Angeles, at a rally outside the Newton area police station in Los Angeles, California August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People protest the fatal police shooting of Ezell Ford, who died during an August 11, 2014 confrontation with police in South Los Angeles, at a rally outside the Newton area police station in Los Angeles, California August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Palestinian protesters run for cover as Israeli soldiers fire rubber bullets during clashes following a demonstration against Israeli military action in Gaza, at the Beit Fourik checkpoint near the West Bank city of Nablus August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Palestinian protesters run for cover as Israeli soldiers fire rubber bullets during clashes following a demonstration against Israeli military action in Gaza, at the Beit Fourik checkpoint near the West Bank city of Nablus August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Palestinian boy Mohammed Wahdan, whom medics said was wounded in Israeli shelling, is held by his aunt as he receives psychological care at Shifa hospital in Gaza City August 14, 2014.REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian boy Mohammed Wahdan, whom medics said was wounded in Israeli shelling, is held by his aunt as he receives psychological care at Shifa hospital in Gaza City August 14, 2014.REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Faithful greet Pope Francis (C) as he arrives Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul August 16, 2014.REUTERS

Faithful greet Pope Francis (C) as he arrives Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul August 16, 2014.REUTERS
Ukraine's Anna Voloshina performs in the synchronised swimming solo free routine preliminaries during the European Swimming Championships in Berlin August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Ukraine's Anna Voloshina performs in the synchronised swimming solo free routine preliminaries during the European Swimming Championships in Berlin August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Workers stand next to a truck which is stuck in a large pit caused by a cave-in on a street in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS

Workers stand next to a truck which is stuck in a large pit caused by a cave-in on a street in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS
A Ukrainian serviceman guards a checkpoint outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. The European Union said on Friday it would consider any unilateral military actions by Russia in Ukraine as "a blatant violation of international law". REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian serviceman guards a checkpoint outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. The European Union said on Friday it would consider any unilateral military actions by Russia in Ukraine as "a blatant violation of international law". REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Unexploded shells that have been disarmed, which Palestinians say were fired by Israeli troops during the Israeli offensive, are placed by worshippers as they perform Friday prayers next to the remains of a mosque which witnesses said was destroyed by an Israel air strike during the offensive, on the second day of a five-day ceasefire in the central Gaza Strip August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Unexploded shells that have been disarmed, which Palestinians say were fired by Israeli troops during the Israeli offensive, are placed by worshippers as they perform Friday prayers next to the remains of a mosque which witnesses said was destroyed by an Israel air strike during the offensive, on the second day of a five-day ceasefire in the central Gaza Strip August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Eric Davis (C), cousin of slain teenager Michael Brown, drops to his knees and raises his hands as he speaks to the media regarding the shooting of Brown and the resulting police response to protests in Ferguson, Missouri August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Eric Davis (C), cousin of slain teenager Michael Brown, drops to his knees and raises his hands as he speaks to the media regarding the shooting of Brown and the resulting police response to protests in Ferguson, Missouri August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Religious men burn incense in front of an image of the Virgen De la Asuncion (Assumption Virgin), the patron saint of Guatemala City, during an annual procession honoring the saint through the streets of downtown Guatemala City August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Religious men burn incense in front of an image of the Virgen De la Asuncion (Assumption Virgin), the patron saint of Guatemala City, during an annual procession honoring the saint through the streets of downtown Guatemala City August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
U.S. President Barack Obama cycles with his daughter Malia during their family vacation at Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Barack Obama cycles with his daughter Malia during their family vacation at Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Palestinian protester hurls a stone at Israeli troops following a demonstration against Israeli military action in Gaza, in the West Bank City of Hebron August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian protester hurls a stone at Israeli troops following a demonstration against Israeli military action in Gaza, in the West Bank City of Hebron August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Vessels anchor in the sea as storm clouds gather over the east coast of Singapore August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Vessels anchor in the sea as storm clouds gather over the east coast of Singapore August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A boy from the minority Yazidi sect, who fled the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, stands in Bajed Kadal refugee camp south west of Dohuk province August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A boy from the minority Yazidi sect, who fled the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, stands in Bajed Kadal refugee camp south west of Dohuk province August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad drive a tank past damaged buildings in Mleiha, which lies on the edge of the eastern Ghouta region near Damascus airport, after taking control of the area from rebel fighters August 15, 2014. Syrian government forces backed by Lebanon's Hezbollah took control of a town just outside Damascus from Islamist fighters on Thursday, a blow to the rebels who had held it for more than a year. Syrian state television broadcast showed government soldiers in the streets of Mleiha, which lies on the edge of the eastern Ghouta region near Damascus airport and had been surrounded by President Bashar al-Assad's forces. Buildings were damaged or reduced to rubble, and tanks patrolled the streets. Picture taken during a tour organized by the government. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad drive a tank past damaged buildings in Mleiha, which lies on the edge of the eastern Ghouta region near Damascus airport, after taking control of the area from rebel fighters August 15, 2014. Syrian government forces backed by Lebanon's Hezbollah took control of a town just outside Damascus from Islamist fighters on Thursday, a blow to the rebels who had held it for more than a year. Syrian state television broadcast showed government soldiers in the streets of Mleiha, which lies on the edge of the eastern Ghouta region near Damascus airport and had been surrounded by President Bashar al-Assad's forces. Buildings were damaged or reduced to rubble, and tanks patrolled the streets. Picture taken during a tour organized by the government. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Ukrainian army sapper holds a shell found by local residents as he sits in a car outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. The European Union said on Friday it would consider any unilateral military actions by Russia in Ukraine as "a blatant violation of international law". REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian army sapper holds a shell found by local residents as he sits in a car outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. The European Union said on Friday it would consider any unilateral military actions by Russia in Ukraine as "a blatant violation of international law". REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
