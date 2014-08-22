Editor's Choice
A Palestinian reacts during the funeral of three senior Hamas commanders, who were killed in an Israeli air strike, at a mosque in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Ukrainian serviceman shoots with a grenade launcher after seeing something suspicious at a military camp in Luhansk region, Ukraine, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A member of the National Guard assists a commuter with directions while stands guard at a staging area inside a shopping center parking lot in Ferguson, Missouri, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man walks at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Indonesian police use tear gas and water cannon to disperse supporters of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto during a protest near the Constitutional Court in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A girl stands in a damaged street in Ain Tarma, in Eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, Syria, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Kevin Brantly who contracted the deadly virus Ebola, looks at his wife Amber during a press conference at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
A warplane operated by forces of Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad carries out what activists said was an air raid around al-Tabqa military base at a government-controlled airport that is surrounded by militants, west of Raqqa city, Syria, August 21,...more
A spine model implanted with a 3D-printed artificial axis is displayed at Peking University Third Hospital in Beijing, China, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A streak of light is seen as a rocket is launched from the northern Gaza Strip towards Israel August 21, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
Japanese ornamental "hina" dolls are seen at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un laughs during a visit to Breeding Station No. 621 of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on August 21, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
An aerial view shows a flooded highway after heavy rainfall hit Lishui, Zhejiang province, China, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A fire brigade paramedic is assisted while putting on a sealed protective suit during a drill for the crew of a special ambulance, in Frankfurt, Germany, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A student is detained by riot police during a demonstration against the government to demand changes in the education system in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, Chile, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Zoya Lipnyagova's adopted daughter Tanya, 17, shepherds goats on a pasture near their house farm in the village of Kluchi, in Krasnoyarsk region, Siberia, Russia, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Peshmerga fighters stand guard at Mosul Dam in northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Fernanda Rodrigues of Brazil looks at the ball as she serves to Belgium during their FIVB Women's Volleyball World Grand Prix 2014 final round match in Tokyo, Japan, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A female dog feeds two-day-old tiger cubs and her puppy at a zoo in Hefei, Anhui province, China, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringe
Children paddle, as they use discarded styrofoam as makeshift boats, to collect floating plastic recyclables on the Manila Bay to sell to junk shops in Navotas City, north of Manila, Philippines, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Iraqi Special police officers demonstrate their skills during a graduation ceremony in Kerbala, southwest of Baghdad, Iraq, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed
A man looks on as Wang Yu (C) drives a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo out of a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT), use a plastic sheet while sleeping to avoid a downpour, in front of the parliament lodges building during the Revolution March in Islamabad,...more
The remains of victims of the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 are carried during a repatriation ceremony at KLIA airport in Sepang, Malaysia, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Don Rickles: 1926 -2017
Comedian Don Rickles died at his Los Angeles home from kidney failure at the age of 90.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces
Venezuelan opposition protesters and security officers clash as the country's fragmented opposition gained new momentum against a socialist government it blames for the country's social and economic collapse.
The future of space
Prototypes of space equipment in development.
Off to the Grand National races
Highlights from the Grand National race at Aintree Racecourse.
Women in the World Summit
Famous faces at the Women in the World Summit in New York City.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.